'Nobody dies': OKC groups urge people in homelessness to come to emergency shelters during arctic snap

Whether the skies are sunny, snowy or icy, Dan Straughan’s goal is clear when temperatures plummet.

“It’s super basic: Nobody dies,” said the Homeless Alliance executive director. “No person experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City has died from hypothermia in the last decade, and that's because the emergency system has been able to respond. And that's the goal for this winter, too.”

In Oklahoma City, temperatures dropped into the teens with wind chills near or below zero Saturday afternoon behind an arctic cold front.

Holly Foxtch warms up by the fire near the Homeless Alliance day shelter in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

The National Weather Service is forecasting dangerously cold conditions, including wind chill values between -5 and -20 degrees F, Saturday night through Tuesday morning, with accumulating snow possible Sunday into Monday.

For OKC organizations working with people experiencing homelessness, the frigid conditions mean activating the cold weather emergency measures that they’ve been ramping up over several days.

“There is no reason for anyone in Oklahoma City to be on the streets this weekend. … When we started hearing that this really bad weather was coming in, we already started making plans on ‘OK, who are the staff members who can stay?’” said Wendy Elliott, vice president of development for City Rescue Mission.

“It’s like muscle memory: ‘This is where the maps are going to be. Our kitchen’s anticipating more people to feed.’ … Oklahoma City is really lucky that there are several shelters here that we have the experience to be like, ‘OK, we roll up our sleeves and just jump in there.'"

Shane Young lays on a mat at the Homeless Alliance day shelter in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Where are the winter weather emergency shelters in OKC?

Several OKC emergency shelters offer additional capacity when the temperatures drop below freezing:

· The Homeless Alliance Winter Shelter, 1601 NW 4, has up to 300 beds.

· City Rescue Mission’s emergency shelter, 800 W California, has accommodations for up to 25 men, 25 women and family spaces as needed until capacity is reached.

· The Salvation Army, 1001 N Pennsylvania, is offering 50 additional beds for women and families.

· City Care’s shelter, 532 N Villa, is supplying 10 extra beds for adults.

· Sisu Youth Services’ overnight shelter, 2129 NW 30, has five extra beds for people ages 15 to 22.

· Pivot’s overnight shelter, 201 NE 50, has four additional beds for people ages 16 to 24.

Amerie Harris, Amiaa Tezeno, Alani Harris and their dog Dutchess wait with their mother at the Homeless Alliance day shelter in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

‘Just get here’: Shelters open doors wide during extreme cold

The City Rescue Mission’s shelter hours are typically 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., but during severe cold, people can stay extended hours and remain indoors, with meals provided.

They can also use EMBARK transportation services or City Care’s M.O.E. (Mobile Outreach and Engagement) shuttle to travel to the Homeless Alliance’s day shelter.

“We're not going to be pushing people out into the cold weather like, ‘Oh, we gotta follow the rules and it’s 6 a.m.,’” Elliott said.

On Friday night, the City Rescue Mission shelter housed 35 men, 15 women and seven families, with more people expected to come in as temperatures drop.

“We’re not sending people away. … We're not turning a family away,” she said. “We have our chapel; we have our gym. We know where we can place people, and then, it is truly a collaboration among all the shelters.”

Although the local shelters serve different populations and vary in capacity, Elliott said the focus during extreme cold weather is just getting people indoors.

“Just get here. … If you can get here, if you can get to City Care, if you can get to these places, guess what, we'll take it from there. We’ll take the weight off of you, we'll do the legwork, and we'll figure out where you need to go and who can take care of you,” Elliott said.

“We really hope that no one’s in their cars or in tents thinking that they can ride this out, because we've seen firsthand what can happen. People can lose limbs … from frostbite; people get burned by fires.”

Alan Hicks hands out pizzas to the homeless near the Homeless Alliance day shelter in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Arctic cold snap is the first extreme weather event for OKC’s new permanent winter shelter

Last November, the Homeless Alliance opened OKC’s first permanent overnight winter shelter just two blocks from its day shelter. The 300-bed shelter, which takes pets, is open seven nights a week through the end of March.

This weekend’s arctic cold snap is the first extreme weather event for OKC since the shelter opened, but Straughan said that hasn’t stopped it from consistently operating near capacity.

“For the month of December — and December was mild for an Oklahoma winter — we were averaging 279 a night. … Last night, we had 309. It was really cold last night, and it’s going to be really, really cold tomorrow night and Monday night,” he said Saturday.

“So, from my perspective, Oklahoma City has needed a permanent winter shelter for some time.”

Skittles waits in a kennel at the Homeless Alliance day shelter in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Last January, there were more than 1,400 people experiencing homelessness in OKC on the night of the annual Point in Time count.

“So, it's really obvious that we still need that overflow collaboration with other shelters. … The 300-bed shelter is just the lowest possible barrier to entry. So, we don't care if you're in active mental illness, we don't care if you're high when you come in, we want you safe, warm and dry inside,” Straughan said.

“But what that means is it is not an appropriate place for families with children … and that’s 20% of our homeless population. … So, if a family with kids shows up at our winter shelter, then we arrange transportation to get them to either City Rescue or Salvation Army.”

Alani Harris waits for a bus to the night shelter with her sisters and mother at the Homeless Alliance day shelter in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Fear and misconceptions keep some people from coming in out of the cold

Many community street outreach teams have spent the past week visiting people experiencing homelessness to alert them about the cold snap and provide them with information on winter shelters.

“The emergency response to homelessness, which is the shelter system, is a band-aid solution for a major-surgery problem,” Straughan said. “The answer to homelessness in Oklahoma City — in any big city — is more affordable and accessible housing for people with lower incomes. But that's not something that can be created overnight, or even in 11 months, which is how long it took us to build the winter shelter.”

Fear and misconceptions often make people who are unhoused reluctant to come to shelters.

“I've heard everything from, ‘Oh, they make people go to church or they're not allowed to go there’ — and, no, that's not correct — to ‘They don’t accept people that are LGBTQ’ — and nope, that’s also not correct. We accept everyone,” Elliott said.

“Parents are always scared of ‘Are our children going to be taken away from us because we came in?’ … No, not for coming into a shelter.”

Paramedics transport a patient from the Homeless Alliance day shelter in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

She said one silver lining to winter weather emergencies is that they often get people who wouldn’t come in otherwise through the doors so that organizations can begin forming relationships with them — and hopefully, help them on a path that leads out of homelessness.

“We'll give them a spot to sleep, we'll get some food in their bellies, but we'll also just love on them — and just let them know people care,” she said.

How to help

At this time of year, Oklahoma City organizations working with people experiencing homelessness typically need donations of cold weather clothing, coats, hats, gloves, underwear, socks and hygiene items, and many are seeking volunteers. To make the biggest difference with their giving, people are encouraged to make monetary donations or check an organization’s online wish list.

