North Jersey developer Fred Daibes gets court date in bank fraud charges after six years

Fred Daibes, the North Jersey developer charged alongside U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez in an alleged bribery scheme, finally has a court date set in a separate bank fraud case — six years after he was first indicted.

Last month, Daibes' attorney Lawrence S. Lustberg requested that his client's trial be held after Menendez's, which is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2024. The outcome of those proceedings will "likely have a definite and profound impact on this [Daibes] case," Lustberg wrote in a court document filed Dec. 14.

Daibes is one of five people indicted in the alleged corruption scheme involving Menendez, New Jersey's senior senator, and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez. Daibes pleaded not guilty to charges related to the corruption case, in which Menendez is accused of secretly acting as an agent for the Egyptian government.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Fred Daibes, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez exits the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

This is the 11th time United States District Judge Susan D. Wigenton issued a "continuance" and an exception to the speedy trial act since Daibes was first indicted in the bank fraud case in October 2018.

His trial in that case is now set for Oct. 22, but it may change.

"Discussions regarding next steps, including potential resolutions other than trial, are anticipated, and the parties desire additional time to have those discussions, the results of which could render any trial of this matter unnecessary," Wigenton wrote in her order of continuance letter on Friday.

Lustberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daibes, Menendez connection

Menendez's indictment shed light on the Democrat's alleged interference with Daibes' bank fraud charges. Prosecutors said the senator recommended that President Joe Biden nominate a U.S. attorney whom he believed he could influence in Daibes' favor.

In the banking case, the government said Daibes and Michael McManus, the chief financial officer of Edgewater-based Daibes Enterprises, used others not named in the indictment to secure millions of dollars in loans. The loans were used for Daibes' benefit without the knowledge of the bank or regulators at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., prosecutors said. The activity allegedly occurred from 2008 through 2013.

Senator Bob Menendez is shown as he walks toward federal court in the Southern District of New York, in lower Manhattan, Monday, October 23, 2023.

Days after Menendez was indicted in the bribery and corruption case in October, Wigenton rejected plea agreements from Daibes and McManus in the bank case. Daibes later withdrew his plea deal.

Menendez also asked for his trial to be pushed back from May to July, which federal Judge Sidney H. Stein in New York rejected last month.

An updated indictment of Menendez and Daibes released this month alleged that Menendez was also working with Daibes and Qatar.

The initial indictment, released last fall, made it seem as if Daibes made payments solely to get Menendez to intervene in the bank fraud case.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive to the federal courthouse in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Menendez is due in court to answer to federal charges alleging he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and carry out favors for local businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

But the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York now alleges Menendez was multitasking for Daibes — by also publicly praising Qatar to entice a Qatari sheik to invest in a property Daibes owns. In exchange, Daibes allegedly gave Menendez bribes in the form of cash and gold bars.

Bank indictment

Daibes admitted last year to receiving more than $1 million in gross receipts from Mariner's Bank, the Edgewater-based lender where he once served as chairman. He pleaded guilty to making false entries in a loan memorandum. His sentencing hearing was delayed four times.

Daibes pleaded guilty to a single count of the original 14-count indictment, which cited a 2008 memo for a $1.8 million nominee loan that falsely identified the borrower and the source of repayment. The line of credit was actually for Daibes, who funded the repayment, prosecutors said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ developer Fred Daibes has court date for bank fraud case