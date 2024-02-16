Paterson police officers took the Fifth in a grand jury session involving Spencer Finch

PATERSON — Two police officers invoked their Fifth Amendment rights not to incriminate themselves when they declined to testify before a grand jury investigating fired city cop Spencer Finch about 13 months ago.

That information came to light on Thursday morning during a court session in the criminal case against Finch that came from the January 2023 grand jury.

Finch has been indicted on charges of official misconduct, aggravated assault and records tampering in a December 2018 incident at a deli in South Paterson. Less than two months ago, a jury acquitted Finch of similar charges in a separate case from May 2021.

Was immunity offered?

Finch’s lawyer, Eric Kleiner, suggested in court on Thursday that prosecutors offered immunity to potential witnesses against the former cop.

“Apparently, the state is trying to get police officers to provide information,” Kleiner said.

Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark said during Thursday’s session that she recently read the grand jury transcript that resulted in Finch’s indictment in the 2018 incident. Clark said two city cops — Kyle Wanamaker and “Officer Torres” — chose not to testify in that session and cited the Fifth Amendment.

Paterson has multiple police officers named Torres, and it was not clear which one she meant. Wanamaker, along with Finch, is among the defendants in a lawsuit filed by alleged victim Justin Montgomery against the city over the South Paterson deli incident.

The lawsuit accused Wanamaker of knowingly filing a false police report against Montgomery to “obfuscate” Finch’s “wrongful attack” on Montgomery.

Wanamaker’s lawyer filed a letter as part of the lawsuit saying his client was not the target of a criminal investigation. But Wanamaker has been a defendant in two other high-profile police lawsuits — an excessive force case from August 2020, which the city last year agreed to pay $132,500 to settle, and the litigation over Jameek Lowery’s police custody death in January 2019.

Wanamaker was one of the three officers who authorities said restrained and struck an agitated and paranoid Lowery in an ambulance during a ride to the hospital. Lowery lost consciousness during the trip and died two days later, with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office attributing his death to an adverse reaction involving a preexisting medical condition and illegal drugs he had ingested.

Court records say Montgomery’s lawsuit against the city was settled at the end of January. But the amount the city agreed to pay has not been made public yet. That information usually doesn’t come to light until the Paterson Law Department asks the City Council to vote to approve the deal.

Prosecutor: Evidence from previous trial will be revisited

Meanwhile, in the criminal case involving Finch and Montgomery, Chief Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Peter Foy indicated in court on Thursday that he would attempt to use evidence from the previous trial in the new proceedings.

Kleiner, Finch’s lawyer, told the judge he would be seeking extensive records from the Police Department’s internal affairs, or IA, probe. Kleiner asserted that the IA investigation of Finch’s encounter with Montgomery in 2018 ended up being “shelved” and then later was revived when authorities started looking into the May 2021 incident that resulted in the acquittal.

But Foy gave the court a different version of what happened. The prosecutor said the police IA division referred the 2018 case to the Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges. That investigation, the prosecution said, remained active during the 2½ years that intervened before the 2021 incident. It has not yet been sent back to Paterson IA, Foy said.

As the criminal and civil cases go on, Finch has a pending appeal with New Jersey’s Office of Administrative Law in an effort to get his job back. He was fired in November 2021 over the incident that happened six months earlier.

Clark has scheduled the next court session in Finch’s criminal case for April 2.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

