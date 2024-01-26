When is the primary in South Carolina? A guide to the Republican and Democratic elections.

Election season has kicked off, and the results are in for both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire primary. With each state's race, Americans are inching closer to the 2024 general election.

President Joe Biden is running for reelection and coasted to victory in New Hampshire through a write-in campaign. The Republican Party is still deciding who will head up its ticket. Former President Donald Trump won both Iowa and New Hampshire, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has her sights set on the next contest (which is in her home state) in the race.

The South Carolina primary is next on the electoral calendar. Here's what to know about the state's Democratic and Republican contests.

When is the South Carolina primary?

The South Carolina primaries take place on two different dates. The Democratic primary is on Saturday, Feb. 3, while the Republican primary is three weeks later on Saturday, Feb. 24.

South Carolina has an open primary system, which means voters can cast ballots for whichever candidate they prefer, regardless of party affiliation. A registered Republican can vote in the Democratic primary, and vice versa. However, voters cannot vote in both primaries.

Whoever wins the South Carolina Democratic primary will receive the state's 65 delegates. For the Republicans, whoever wins its primary will get the state's 50 delegates.

Who is on the ballot in South Carolina?

On the Democratic ticket, major candidates include Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and author Marianne Williamson.

The South Carolina Democratic primary is the first political contest with Biden's name on the ballot. While New Hampshire was the first state to hold a Democratic primary on Jan. 23, Biden was absent from its ballot due to disputes between local officials and the DNC.

Major candidates on the Republican ticket include Trump and Haley, who served as South Carolina's governor from 2011 to 2017. Others, like Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, might still appear on the ballot, despite ending their campaigns and dropping out of the race.

How do I vote?

Looking to get registered to vote, or not sure if you are eligible? USA TODAY has got you covered.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to register to vote, state-specific deadlines and information on who's eligible to cast a ballot.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the South Carolina primary? A guide to both party's elections.