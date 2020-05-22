Recovered, but testing positive: Cases aboard Navy carrier raise questions about coronavirus immunity

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen sailors from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were believed to have recovered, which medical experts say shows how much remains unknown about the virus that causes the disease.

The episode aboard the carrier, which is now back at sea after being sidelined in Guam since late March by a COVID-19 outbreak that infected more than 1,100 members of its roughly 4,900-strong crew, occurred against a backdrop of reports from Germany and South Korea that also found positive test outcomes in previously infected people. The significance of that finding is unclear, according to experts: It most likely reflects the presence of harmless, noninfectious viral particles, but researchers can’t yet rule out the possibility that the patients became reinfected, which would cast doubt on prospects for widespread immunity.

On balance, experts said, the uptick of positive cases on the carrier more likely exposes the limits of testing than it signifies episodes of reinfection. But even that raises a tough question for societies: what to do with people who test positive but probably are not infectious.

A total of 14 Theodore Roosevelt sailors who had appeared to have recovered from the disease have tested positive again, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, told reporters May 21, according to the Washington Post. As with all other sailors who had initially tested positive after the carrier arrived in Guam near the end of March, the crew members had been placed in isolation for 14 days, Cmdr. J. Myers Vasquez, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told Yahoo News.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday speaks during the April 1 daily White House briefing on the coronavirus. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) More

After exhibiting no symptoms for three straight days, each sailor was tested again. If he or she tested negative, then they had to wait another three or four days to be retested. Only if that final test was also negative were they “considered recovered” and allowed out of isolation and back onto the ship, Vasquez said. In practice, this meant sailors who tested positive were in isolation “for almost three weeks,” he added.

Most of the Theodore Roosevelt’s roughly 4,900 sailors began returning to the carrier on April 29, according to Vasquez. On May 12, a few sailors began to complain of mild body aches and headaches. “They didn’t have the classic respiratory issues or fever” that are more typically associated with COVID-19, Vasquez said.

Officials on the carrier asked the crew whether anyone else was experiencing the same symptoms. “Several others came forward and said, ‘I am,’ and they were tested,” Vasquez said. The sailors who have retested positive are back in isolation on the naval base at Guam, while sailors who were in close contact with them have also been removed from the ship and placed in quarantine, he said.

The Theodore Roosevelt left Guam and entered the Philippine Sea May 21 to conduct carrier qualification flights for its embarked carrier air wing, according to a Navy announcement. The ship is operating under a new set of measures designed to mitigate the risk of another outbreak, including minimizing in-person meetings, wearing masks and expanding meal hours to enable social distancing.

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt carry food supply boxes for sailors who tested negative for the coronavirus and are asymptomatic. (U.S. Navy/ MC1 Julio Rivera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) More