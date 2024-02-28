Rust trial - live: Courtroom chaos derails armourer’s shooting case

“Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierez-Reed was heard on police bodycam footage lamenting the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the day of the incident, saying “I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** up my entire career.”

The trial has been plagued by a number of hiccups, including a juror who was involved in a car accident, technical issues, a broken stenography machine, and the leaking of the defendant’s phone number to online audiences watching the proceeding.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins. Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting. His trial will begin on 9 July.

The prosecution seeks to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in her duties on set and that proper protocol was in place during the investigation of the shooting. The state claims the armourer was “sloppy” and had left guns unattended on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed is also facing an evidence tampering charge for allegedly asking a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were investigating the shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison if she is convicted.

Key Points

‘Rust' armourer heads to trial

Prosecution calls first witness

Prosecution calls second witness

Defence begins its cross-examination of former Santa Fe deputy

Alec Baldwin’s trial set to begin in July

‘Sloppy’ armourer or ‘easy target’: Key moments so far from Rust shooting trial

Line producer Gabrielle Pickle takes the stand

23:12 , Julia Reinstein

Gabrielle Pickle, a line producer who worked on the set of Rust, has taken the stand.

At one point, she recalled, Ms Gutierrez-Reed requested additional gun safety trainings for actors, including Alec Baldwin.

In a police interview shown to the court yesterday, Ms Gutierrez-Reed was heard telling detectives Mr Baldwin was “distracted” and “on his phone” for much of a training session.

Ms Pickle could not recall whether Ms Gutierrez-Reed told her the actor had not been paying attention.

Judge calls for a break after defence and prosecutors bicker

21:53 , Graig Graziosi

The judge has called for a recess in the “Rust” shooting trial after the defence and prosecutors bickered about a piece of evidence.

Jason Bowles, the defence attorney questioning Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock, requested her to recall specific comments made during an interview with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The prosecutors have objected to the defence’s line of questioning on the grounds that Ms Hancock either did not know certain information because she was not on set the day of the shooting or that the information in question is already entered to evidence in transcripts and should be reviewed that way.

“I’ve let you have your coffee, let’s focus here,” the judge said, trying to recentre the trial.

The defence continued and a prosecutor laughed at his question, leading Mr Bowles to ask if something was funny.

The judge then intervened again and called for the recess.

Defence asks why detective didn’t record all of her calls with Alec Baldwin

21:37 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, who is representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, asked why Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock did not record all of her phone calls with Alec Baldwin, noting that he was a suspect in the shooting case of Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Hancock said she did not record all of their phone calls and is not required to under protocol. She said that recording equipment is not always available when phone calls occur.

Mr Bowles has been trying to make a case that Baldwin received different treatment from law enforcement than Gutierrez-Reed did during the investigation. During opening arguments he called Gutierrez-Reed an “easy target” and a “scapegoat” for Baldwin and the film’s production. He has stated that Baldwin is to blame for the shooting of Ms Hutchins.

Defence attorney questions source of found ammunition, revisits ‘sabotage’ angle

21:01 , Graig Graziosi

Defence attorney Jason Bowles asked Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock if she remembers where Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said she received the ammunition used on the “Rust” set.

Gutierrez-Reed, in her first interview, said Seth Kenny, who provided the set with some of its ammunition, gave her the ammunition used during the shooting day.

Mr Bowles also asked Ms Hancock if she used a “ruse” to trick Gutierrez-Reed when her and another officer sat to talk with the armourer and asked if anyone on the camera crew — which walked off set the previous evening — would have reason to have sabotage the set.

He asked if she ever believed that theory, and she said no. She also insisted that they weren’t proposing a theory, but asking probing questions to learn more about the condition of the production.

Defence cross-examines Santa Fe County Detective Alexandria Hancock

20:45 , Graig Graziosi

Defense attorney Jason Bowles is cross-exmaining a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective who interviewed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The defence is questioning statements she made during her testimony against earlier statements she told the judge regarding whether or not Gutierrez-Reed loaded Alec Baldwin’s revolver over her ammunition cart.

They reached an impasse, and Mr Bowles asked Ms Hancock to find a timestamp for when Gutierrez-Reed said she loaded the revolver over her prop cart.

Detective says Hannah Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins

20:34 , Graig Graziosi

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told her she had loaded the gun used by Alec Baldwin in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed says she ‘never, not once’ used live ammunition on set

20:24 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told investigators during a 9 November 2021 interview that she “never, not once” used live ammuniton on set, and said that the crew never went shooting with the set weapons.

She said the crew would have “been stoked” to take the guns out and go shooting.

‘What the f*** that’s insane’: Hannah Gutierrez-Reed reacts to ammo revelation

20:21 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed reacts with shock when she learns that the casing of the bullet fired in the Halyna Hutchins shooting used components from a company that only produces bullet components — which are often used on film sets — and not live ammo.

The casings produced by the ammunition company can be “reloaded” and made into live rounds.

If a reloaded Starline Brass bullet was mixed with dummy ammunition using the same casings, they would be difficult to tell apart from one another without checking the individual bullet to ensure it is not live.

“What the f***, that’s insane,” Gutierrez-Reed said when she was shown the photos of the casings.

The trial has resumed — Gutierrez-Reed is seen on videos saying she wanted to train with Alec Baldwin but producers shut it down

19:50 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has resumed after an afternoon break and tech failure.

Video of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed speaking with investigators is still being shown to the jury.

During the video, Gutierrez-Reed said she wanted to do more firearms training with star and producer Alec Baldwin, which he reportedly agreed to do, but said the trianing was shut down by the film’s producers.

Courtroom chaos has plagued the trial

19:11 , Graig Graziosi

The court called for its afternoon break just after the stenographer’s machine broke, requiring engineers to be brought in before the trial can continue.

The trial thus far has had a number of strange hiccups that have affected the proceeding. On the first day, one of the jurors was involved in a car accident on the way to court, which forced the trial to delay opening statements for a few hours. Video and image components of the trial have frequently faltered and required technicians to fix, and at one point Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s cell phone number was leaked.

People watching livestreams of the trial via CourtTV copied down her number and some began to send her harassing text messages, which may have contributed to the trial ending several hours early on one of the hearing days.

The court is currently on break, and will return around 12:30 local time, 2:30 EST, assuming no further tech issues prevent its continuation.

Bodycam footage reveals Rust armourer’s reaction after Alec Baldwin shooting: ‘I just f***** up my entire career’

18:46 , Graig Graziosi

Body camera footage obtained from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office showed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of Rust, lamenting her career in the hours after director of photography Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set.

Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Detective Alexandria Hancock was shown escorting Ms Gutierrez-Reed to the bathroom on the day of the shooting. On their walk to the bathroom Ms Gutierrez-Reed told her, “Welcome to the worst day of my life.”

She later expressed shock that actor and producer Baldwin was the one who was holding the gun.

“I can’t believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun, that’s so f*****,” she says.

READ MORE:

Armourer in ‘Rust’ trial laments end of career during Halyna Hutchins shooting trial

Gutierrez-Reed says she’s ‘not sure’ how a live round got into one of her ammo boxes

16:36 , Graig Graziosi

The court saw video footage taken from Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s discussions with investigators.

She said that on the day of the shooting, she picked up a box of dummy ammunition and shook them to hear the “jingle.”

Dummy rounds are often hollow with a ball bearing inside to indicate they are not live rounds. The prosecution argued that Gutierrez-Reed would not have been able to ascertain that every round in the box was a dummy round.

Gutierrez-Reed later said she loaded every round into the revolver Alec Baldwin would ultimately use to shoot Halyna Hutchins. When investigators asked how that could be since a live round wound up in the car, Gutierrez-Reed said she did not know.

This morning — trial continues with more video footage of Gutierrez-Reed

15:58 , Graig Graziosi

The involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of ‘Rust,” has resumed.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock is testifying for the state. The state has shown hours of video footage featuring Gutierrez-Reed speaking with police in the aftermath of the shooting.

This morning, the footage features Gutierrez-Reed talking about accidental discharges on the film’s set.

Watch the ‘Rust’ trial with The Independent

15:39 , Graig Graziosi

Live: Rust trial continues for armorer Hannah Gutierrez charged with involuntary manslaughter

‘I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** my whole entire career’

14:00 , Graig Graziosi

A video taken from the bodycamera footage of Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock was played in court. The footage shows Ms Hancock escorting Gutierrez-Reed to the bathroom on the day Halyna Hutchins was shot.

“Welcome to the worst day of my life,” Gutierrez-Reed says as the two walk toward the bathroom.

She later says “I can’t believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun, that’s so f*****,” Gutierrez-Reed says.

She also asks to be moved to another car to avoid being seen by her coworkers.

“I just want to get the f*** out of here and never show my face in this industry again,” she says.

When Ms Hancock asks her what about her background, she says she’s new to the industry but fears she’s ruined her career.

“I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** up my entire career,” she says.

‘Sloppy’ armourer or ‘easy target’: Key moments so far from Rust shooting trial

13:00 , Graig Graziosi

The subsequent investigation into the shooting resulted in both Alec Baldwin and the production’s armourerHannah Gutierez-Reed facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s trial began in mid-February. She has pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter and a charge of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors have accused Ms Gutierez-Reed – who in her role was in charge of maintaining the safety and functionality of firearms on the movie set – was negligent on set, that she brought live rounds to the production, one of which was the bullet that killed Hutchins.

Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far:

‘Sloppy’ armourer or ‘easy target’: Key moments so far from Rust shooting trial

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective says no one she talked to agreed with defence attorney’s ‘sabotage’ theory

12:00 , Graig Graziosi

The state has called Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detective Alexandria Hancock.

She discussed having conversations with numerous people associated with the “Rust” shooting, including Thell Reed, the armourer father of Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

She also said that of all the people she talked with since 2021, she never found anyone corroborating defence attorney Jason Bowles theory that someone “sabotaged” Guttierez-Reed by bringing live ammuniton to the set.

Images from ‘Rust’ trial

11:00 , Graig Graziosi

Baldwin Set Shooting

CORRECTION Baldwin Set Shooting

EXPLAINER — Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?

10:00 , Graig Graziosi

Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.

What is involuntary manslaughter?

The Santa Fe DA said that Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed would be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.

This means that a “jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty,” the DA said in a statement.

READ MORE:

Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?

ICYMI: Forensic firearms analyst says ammo taken from New Mexico prop shop was different from live bullet found on set

09:00 , Graig Graziosi

Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services testified to the court today that the bullets he examined — which were collected from the New Mexico prop shop that provided ammunition to the set of “Rust” — were not the same as the live round that was recovered from the set.

The prosecution is trying to undermine the defence’s argument that the prop shop could have accidentally sent a live round to the set.

ICYMI: Guttierez-Reed struggles to maintain composure while viewing autopsy photos

08:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Guttierez-Reed has maintained a generally stoic expression for the majority of the trial, but she appeared close to breaking on Tuesday when she was shown autopsy photos of Halyna Hutchins.

The photos were shown during the testimony of University of New Mexico Chief Medical Investigator Dr Heather Jarrell.

Dr Jarrell said that the photos showed Ms Hutchins before her wounds had been cleaned, as is typical practice for medical examiners.

Ms Guttierez-Reed was visibly disturbed by the images, and her eyes frequently darted away from the screen.

WATCH: Fatal 'Rust' shooting goes to trial

07:00 , Graig Graziosi

ICYMI: Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting

06:00 , Graig Graziosi

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set in 2021.

Prosecutors filed the felony charges against the actor, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins that went off and fatally shot her, on Tuesday (31 January), according to Albuquerque TV station KOAT.

Hutchins died after being struck by a live bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Joel Souza, the director of the film Rust, was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

READ MORE:

Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting

FBI firearms expert says Rust revolver ‘would not fire’ unless someone pulled the trigger

04:59 , Graig Graziosi

Earlier in the trial, an FBI firearms expert who studied and tested the revolver used in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust” testified that, after analysis, he determined the gun could not fire unless someone pulled the trigger.

“It would not fire without pulling the trigger in the full cock position,” FBI forensic examiner Bryce Ziegler said.

His statement contradicts the claims made by actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who had drawn the gun in the moments before the shot that killed Ms Hutchins was fired. Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger.

Mr Ziegler said he had to break the revolver using a mallet in order to force it to fire without a trigger pull.

Alec Baldwin to stand trial this summer on a charge stemming from deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

04:00 , Graig Graziosi

A New Mexico judge has set a trial date for Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from a deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Read the full story here:

Alec Baldwin to stand trial this summer on a charge stemming from deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting

ICYMI: ‘Rust’ dolly grip gives emotional recollection of on-set shooting

03:00 , Graig Graziosi

During his testimony on Monday, ‘Rust’ dolly grip Ross Addiego, became emotional as he recalled the moments after the shooting on the film’s set.

His voice faltering slightly, he told the court: “She was quite clearly injured... [she was] starting to go flush and holding her right side.”

“Joel [Souza] let out some scream to indicate that he was also injured,” he said.

Mr Addiego said that he had attended to Mr Souza, the director of the film, before he and other crew members had moved a church pew so that they could lay Hutchins on the floor. He recalled telling the director to “get the f*** out of here,” and someone else had called 911.

He added that he had not heard “anything verbal” from Hutchins, just groans of pain.

“They were trying to stbilise her to get her in a helicopter to get her to whatever ER they thought was appropriate,” he said, again with a trembling voice.

At one point Mr Addiego took off his glasses to wipe his eyes.

ICYMI: Prosecutor says ‘incomprehensible’ that live ammunition ended up on ‘Rust’ set, calls Gutierrez-Reed ‘unprofessional’ and ‘sloppy’

02:00 , Graig Graziosi

During opening arguments, prosecutor Jason Lewis said live ammunition never should have been on the set of “Rust,” and that answering the question as to how the ammo ended up there would be a key element of their case against armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of evidence tampering.

“The prospect of live ammunition ending up on a film set is incomprehensible,” he said. He further claimed that the state’s witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy” on set, and that she “routinely left guns and ammunition around the set unattended.”

Alec Baldwin, an armourer and an assistant director: Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?

01:00 , Graig Graziosi

Alec Baldwin and two crew members were charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in January, after an exhaustive 15 month investigation.

Then on Thursday 20 April, weeks before the trial was due to begin, Baldwin’s attorneys announced a charge of involuntary manslaughter had been dismissed.

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

READ MORE:

Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?

Court adjourned till tomorrow

Tuesday 27 February 2024 23:51 , Julia Reinstein

Court has adjourned for the evening.

The trial will resume at 8:30 am tomorrow morning.

Alec Baldwin “was on his phone” during safety training

Tuesday 27 February 2024 23:43 , Julia Reinstein

In an interview with police, Ms Gutierrez-Reed spoke about how she went about training actors in using guns safely.

“A lot of the times, they might not even listen to me,” she said.

During a training meeting, Alec Baldwin was “distracted” and “was on his phone” for much of the time, she said.

Gutierrez-Reed typically advised actors to take part in safety checks

Tuesday 27 February 2024 23:32 , Julia Reinstein

In footage of a police interview, Ms Gutierrez-Reed spoke to investigators about how she conducted on set safety checks.

Actors would often skip checking their own weapons, saying they trust she’s done it well, but Ms Gutierrez-Reed said she’d advise them to take part.

“Don’t trust me, go ahead and check for yourself,” she recalled telling actors.

Court watches police interview of Ms Gutierrez-Reed

Tuesday 27 February 2024 23:16 , Julia Reinstein

(CourtTV)

The court is watching footage of a police interview given by Ms Gutierrez-Reed.

In the video, Ms Gutierrez-Reed can be heard describing to investigators details of the dummy bullets she brought to set.

She was hired to work both as armourer and props assistant, she said.

Court recesses for afternoon break

Tuesday 27 February 2024 22:21 , Graig Graziosi

The court has recessed for its afternoon break.

Prior to the break, the court heard testimony from Santa Fe Sheriff’s Detective Alexandria Hancock and viewed footage of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed taken from her bodycamera and from her initial quesitoning by investigators.

After the break Ms Hancock will continue her testimony and more video footage will be shown.

‘Sloppy’ armourer or ‘easy target’: Key moments so far from Rust shooting trial

Tuesday 27 February 2024 22:09 , Graig Graziosi

The subsequent investigation into the shooting resulted in both Alec Baldwin and the production’s armourerHannah Gutierez-Reed facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s trial began in mid-February. She has pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter and a charge of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors have accused Ms Gutierez-Reed – who in her role was in charge of maintaining the safety and functionality of firearms on the movie set – was negligent on set, that she brought live rounds to the production, one of which was the bullet that killed Hutchins.

Here are the key revelations from the trial – so far:

‘Sloppy’ armourer or ‘easy target’: Key moments so far from Rust shooting trial

Gutierrez-Reed says she ‘hates herself’ because Alec Baldwin was in the church when the shooting happened

Tuesday 27 February 2024 21:47 , Graig Graziosi

Footage taken of the initial questioning of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust,” shows her saying that she “hates herself” because Alec Baldwin was inside the church when the shooting of Halyna Hutchins occurred.

She also described the chaos in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. She thought a “popper” — essentially a tiny explosive used in making movies — went off until she heard the calls for medical assistance.

Gutierrez-Reed said that other crewmembers “yelled” at her and then handed her the gun to check. She then said she looked at the revolver and thought that somehow a dummy round discharged. Ms Hutchins was shot with a live round.

Gutierrez-Reed explains ammo ‘fanny pack’ in investigation footage

Tuesday 27 February 2024 21:40 , Graig Graziosi

Footage taken of the initial questioning of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust,” shows her explaining the fanny pack she used to seperate ammunition she used on set.

She said the fanny pack had smaller compartments that she would use to seperate blanks with differing levels of “load” in them.

Essentially, blanks with more significant loads produce different effects and are appropriate for use in different shooting cicumstances.

The state is arguing that somehow a live round ended up in the revolver used in the killing of Halyna Hutchins.

‘I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** my whole entire career’

Tuesday 27 February 2024 21:02 , Graig Graziosi

A video taken from the bodycamera footage of Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective Alexandria Hancock was played in court. The footage shows Ms Hancock escorting Gutierrez-Reed to the bathroom on the day Halyna Hutchins was shot.

“Welcome to the worst day of my life,” Gutierrez-Reed says as the two walk toward the bathroom.

She later says “I can’t believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun, that’s so f*****,” Gutierrez-Reed says.

She also asks to be moved to another car to avoid being seen by her coworkers.

“I just want to get the f*** out of here and never show my face in this industry again,” she says.

When Ms Hancock asks her what about her background, she says she’s new to the industry but fears she’s ruined her career.

“I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** up my entire career,” she says.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective says no one she talked to agreed with defence attorney’s ‘sabotage’ theory

Tuesday 27 February 2024 20:41 , Graig Graziosi

The state has called Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detective Alexandria Hancock.

She discussed having conversations with numerous people associated with the “Rust” shooting, including Thell Reed, the armourer father of Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

She also said that of all the people she talked with since 2021, she never found anyone corroborating defence attorney Jason Bowles theory that someone “sabotaged” Guttierez-Reed by bringing live ammuniton to the set.

Firearms expert says ‘Baldwin revolver’ could only have fired if trigger pulled or ‘depressed'

Tuesday 27 February 2024 20:30 , Graig Graziosi

During his cross-examination, firearms expert Lucien Haag told the court that the “Baldwin revolver” — the name the prosecution is using to describe the replica Colt 45 that was used in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins — could only have fired if the trigger was pulled or “depressed.”

He differentiated the two, noting that if the gun was drawn with the trigger depressed and the hammer retracted, it would have fire the moment the hammer was released.

Alec Baldwin has insisted he did not pull the trigger on the day Ms Hutchins was shot.

Court resumes, defence cross-examines Lucien Haag

Tuesday 27 February 2024 19:56 , Graig Graziosi

Court has resumed after a lunch break.

The defence is now cross-exmaining Lucien Haag, a firearms expert who examined the Colt 45 replica that was used in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

‘Rust' trial recesses for lunch

Tuesday 27 February 2024 18:42 , Graig Graziosi

The involuntary manslaughter trial of “Rust” armourer Hanna Gutierez-Reed has taken an hour lunch break.

Court will readjourn around 2:45pm EST, 12:45pm local time.

Forensic firearms analyst says ammo taken from New Mexico prop shop was different from live bullet found on set

Tuesday 27 February 2024 18:17 , Graig Graziosi

Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services testified to the court today that the bullets he examined — which were collected from the New Mexico prop shop that provided ammunition to the set of “Rust” — were not the same as the live round that was recovered from the set.

The prosecution is trying to undermine the defence’s argument that the prop shop could have accidentally sent a live round to the set.

The trial has taken a recess

Tuesday 27 February 2024 17:06 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has taken a recess for a morning break.

It will resume in approximately 15 minutes.

Trial of ‘Rust’ armourer Hannah Gutierez-Reed resumes

Tuesday 27 February 2024 16:30 , Graig Graziosi

Proceedings will shortly begin in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust”, who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In opening statements prosecutor Jason Lewis said witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy”, and called it “incomprehensible” that live ammunition was found on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

On Monday it was announced that actor Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial would begin on 9 July.

‘Rust’ armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed (Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Guttierez-Reed struggles to maintain composure while viewing autopsy photos

Tuesday 27 February 2024 16:23 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Guttierez-Reed has maintained a generally stoic expression for the majority of the trial, but she appeared close to breaking on Tuesday when she was shown autopsy photos of Halyna Hutchins.

The photos were shown during the testimony of University of New Mexico Chief Medical Investigator Dr Heather Jarrell.

Dr Jarrell said that the photos showed Ms Hutchins before her wounds had been cleaned, as is typical practice for medical examiners.

Ms Guttierez-Reed was visibly disturbed by the images, and her eyes frequently darted away from the screen.

Trial resumes — autopsy doctor called to testify

Tuesday 27 February 2024 16:07 , Graig Graziosi

The Hannah Guttierez-Reed involuntary manslaughter trial has resumed.

Chief Medical Investigator, Dr Heather Jarrell, has been called to testify as an expert witness.

Dr Jarrell performed an autopsy on Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust.”

Hannah Guitierrez-Reed trial expected to last months

Tuesday 27 February 2024 15:30 , Mike Bedigan

Judge Mary Marlowe Summer previously said that the involuntary manslaughter trial of “Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed could last for months.

While she was giving instructions before the trial began last Wednesday, the judge said the trial is expected to last through 8 March, and will run every day except for weekends.

ICYMI: Prosecutor says ‘incomprehensible’ that live ammunition ended up on ‘Rust’ set, calls Gutierrez-Reed ‘unprofessional’ and ‘sloppy’

Tuesday 27 February 2024 14:45 , Mike Bedigan

During opening arguments, prosecutor Jason Lewis said live ammunition never should have been on the set of “Rust,” and that answering the question as to how the ammo ended up there would be a key element of their case against armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of evidence tampering.

“The prospect of live ammunition ending up on a film set is incomprehensible,” he said. He further claimed that the state’s witnesses would attest to Gutierrez-Reed being “unprofessional and sloppy” on set, and that she “routinely left guns and ammunition around the set unattended.”

Alec Baldwin, an armourer and an assistant director: Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?

Tuesday 27 February 2024 13:00 , Mike Bedigan

Alec Baldwin and two crew members were charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in January, after an exhaustive 15 month investigation.

Then on Thursday 20 April, weeks before the trial was due to begin, Baldwin’s attorneys announced a charge of involuntary manslaughter had been dismissed.

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

READ MORE:

Who was charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?

ICYMI: Alec Baldwin’s trial set to begin in July

Tuesday 27 February 2024 11:00 , Mike Bedigan

On Monday it was announced that the trial of Alec Baldwin, who is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will begin on 9 July with jury selection.

Opening statements by special prosecutors and the actor’s defense attorneys will take place the following day, and proceedings are expected to last eight days.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on the film, pleaded not guilty in January, the day before he was scheduled to be arraigned. A grand jury had indicted him after prosecutors received a new analysis of the revolver he was using during filming, renewing a charge that prosecutors originally filed and then dismissed in April 2023.

Alec Baldwin

‘Rust’ dolly grip says Guttierez-Reed was ‘less professional’ than other armourers he’s worked with

Tuesday 27 February 2024 09:00 , Mike Bedigan

Ross Addiego, dolly grip on ‘Rust’ testified that he never recalled receiving a safety bulletin while working on set, and said the production only had one safety meeting he was invited to during filming.

He said in his experience on other productions the crew would receive daily safety bulletins about the filming day’s events and have daily, if not more, safety meetings.

He also said that armourers were typically “uptight” and “anal retentive,” because they “have people’s lives in their hands,” and said they were often former military or law enforcement.

He further said that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on “Rust,” was “less professional” than he was used to, and said he had seen her pull loose ammunition from a fanny bag and said he saw firearms and gunbelts loose around the set.

Mr Addiego said that it was “unusual” to see those items not locked up and protected.

Fatal 'Rust' shooting goes to trial

Tuesday 27 February 2024 07:00 , Mike Bedigan

EXPLAINER — Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?

Tuesday 27 February 2024 05:30 , Mike Bedigan

Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.

What is involuntary manslaughter?

The Santa Fe DA said that Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed would be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.

This means that a “jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty,” the DA said in a statement.

READ MORE:

Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?

ICYMI: Alec Baldwin’s trial set to begin in July

Tuesday 27 February 2024 04:00 , Mike Bedigan

On Monday it was announced that the trial of Alec Baldwin, who is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will begin on 9 July with jury selection.

Opening statements by special prosecutors and the actor’s defense attorneys will take place the following day, and proceedings are expected to last eight days.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on the film, pleaded not guilty in January, the day before he was scheduled to be arraigned. A grand jury had indicted him after prosecutors received a new analysis of the revolver he was using during filming, renewing a charge that prosecutors originally filed and then dismissed in April 2023.

Alec Baldwin

Images from inside the courtroom

Tuesday 27 February 2024 02:30 , Mike Bedigan

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left, during the first day of testimony in the trial against her in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, February 22, 2024 (AP)

A photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is displayed during the trial against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, February 22, 2024. (AP)

Alec Baldwin to stand trial this summer on a charge stemming from deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting

Tuesday 27 February 2024 01:00 , Mike Bedigan

A New Mexico judge has set a trial date for Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from a deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Read the full story here:

Alec Baldwin to stand trial this summer on a charge stemming from deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting

Court is adjourned for the day

Monday 26 February 2024 23:51 , Mike Bedigan

Court has adjourned for the day in the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of the film “Rust” who faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On the fourth day of the trail, jurors heard from multiple FBI experts on DNA and firearms, as well as the film’s dolly grip Ross Addiego.

It was also announced earlier that the manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of “Rust”, will begin on 9 July.

Procedings will resume tomorrow at 8.30am PT.

‘No-one on Rust set could stand up to Alec Baldwin’ says film dolly grip

Monday 26 February 2024 23:32 , Mike Bedigan

Ross Addiego said that actor Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of ‘Rust’, had been known to hurry people along, and that no one had been able to “stand up” to him.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles asked if he thought that at times production – a union-backed film – had been “rushed, reckless and careless,” and whether people could voice concerns.

“I don’t recall anyone standing up to Mr Baldwin on the set,” he said, adding: “He’s the produced, he’s the writer, and on the call sheet he’s number one.”

“Having the union behind you makes it likely that you can stand up [to someone] - on a union movie.”

Asked by Mr Bowles if he could have “stopped the whole movie” if hed had voiced concerns over safety, Mr Addiego replied “I could have voiced my opinion”.

He continued: “I was concerned and this needed to be on the daily production report so that other producers would see them,” adding that he had not seen any evidence that his concerns had been addressed.

Mr Addiego said he was not informed Ms Gutierrez-Reed was non-union until after the incident had occurred.

‘Rust’ dolly grip: ‘I’m hoping for justice'

Monday 26 February 2024 23:19 , Mike Bedigan

‘Rust’ movie dolly grip Ross Addiego admitted under cross-examination that he was not used to seeing a young 24-year-old armourour, but said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s gender had not “come into it”.

Mr Addeigo said he had sued ‘Rust’ productions and Alec Baldwin, but not Ms Gutierrez-Reed. He was asked if he had brought the lawsuits hoping for money.

“I’m hoping for justice sir, two people were injured on a film set and that has affected other people, myself and the industry,” he replied.

He added that he thought it was “dangerous” that Ms Gutierrez-Reed should had been placed to work in both the armoury and prop departments, while working on the movie.

‘Rust’ dolly grip gives emotional recollection of on-set shooting

Monday 26 February 2024 23:04 , Mike Bedigan

During his testimony on Monday, ‘Rust’ dolly grip Ross Addiego, became emotional as he recalled the moments after the shooting on the film’s set.

His voice faltering slightly, he told the court: “She was quite clearly injured... [she was] starting to go flush and holding her right side.”

“Joel [Souza] let out some scream to indicate that he was also injured,” he said.

Mr Addiego said that he had attended to Mr Souza, the director of the film, before he and other crew members had moved a church pew so that they could lay Hutchins on the floor. He recalled telling the director to “get the f*** out of here,” and someone else had called 911.

He added that he had not heard “anything verbal” from Hutchins, just groans of pain.

“They were trying to stbilise her to get her in a helicopter to get her to whatever ER they thought was appropriate,” he said, again with a trembling voice.

At one point Mr Addiego took off his glasses to wipe his eyes.

‘Rust’ dolly grip describes what was supposed to happen in the film scene that ended with Halyna Hutchins shooting

Monday 26 February 2024 22:37 , Graig Graziosi

Ross Addiego, a dolly grip who worked on the film ‘Rust’, explained what was supposed to happen during the scene that ended with Halyna Hutchins’ shooting.

He explained that film’s titular character “Harlan Rust,” portayed by Alec Baldwin, wanders into an abandoned church while he’s being chased by “lawmen.”

During the scene, Baldwin is supposed to hold his revolver and contemplate whether or not he’s going to get into a shootout with the people tracking him.

Ms Hutchins was fatally shot during a rehersal of the scene.

Mr Addiego said he was in the church when Hannah Guttierez-Reed brought the Colt 45 replica used in the scene into the room. He also heard someone on the production call “cold gun,” meaning the gun was not loaded and should be safe.

He further said that earlier in the day the crew had taken a lunch break, and that after the break he heard she had not checked the gun, which he said made him uneasy.

‘Rust’ dolly grip details ‘accidental discharges’ of guns while filming the western

Monday 26 February 2024 21:31 , Graig Graziosi

Ross Addiego, a dolly grip who worked on the film ‘Rust’, said he was on set during “accidentaly discharges” of firearms.

He said on one occasion, the prop master Sarah Zachry, was either loading or unloading a gun that discharged. He said he was present for the discharge, and said the cast was “spooked” by the sound of gun going off.

He said he had never been on another movie set on which the prop master loaded or unloaded weapons.

Mr Addiego said that armourers typically are always within eyesight of weapons used in a scene, but said that was not the case during the filming of “Rust.”

Mr Addiego described a second accidental discharge that occurred during a scene in which a prop shotgun fired before it was supposed to do so.

When asked if he had experienced accidental firearm discharges on other film projects, he said he had not.

‘Rust’ dolly grip says Gutierrez-Reed rarely loaded guns in front of cast and crew, which he said was unusual

Monday 26 February 2024 21:22 , Graig Graziosi

Ross Addiego, dolly grip on ‘Rust’, said that the film’s armourer, Hannah Guttierez-Reed, rarely loaded the firearms used on set in front of the cast and crew.

He said that in his experience, most armourers he’s worked with load the weapons in the presence of the individuals involved with shooting the scene. He said the only exception was that when Guttierez-Reed was “rushed” to reload a weapon to quickly re-shoot a scene.

When asked if other armourers had previously asked to slow down the production pace to ensure they had time to properly load and ensure a firearm is safe for shooting a scene, he said they had.

When asked if Guttierez-Reed had taken steps to slow down production to provide her more time to ensure firearms were safe, he said he did not see her do so.

He also named actor Alec Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, as being the one who would have been the one trying to speed up production.

State calls Ross Addiego, dolly grip on ‘Rust’ to testify

Monday 26 February 2024 20:54 , Graig Graziosi

The state has called Ross Addiego to testify.

Mr Addiego served as a dolly grip on the set of the film “Rust.” His job was to assist the camera operators on the set.

He said the production was about 10 to 12 days into filming when the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins occured.

Mr Addiego said he had been on at least a dozen or more film productions that used armourers on their sets.

When asked what the duties and responsibilities of an armourer are on a film set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney objected, and a short side-bar occurred.

Once the side-bar concluded, the prosecution continued that line of questioning, and Mr Addiego said the armourer is in “control” of deadly firearms and ammunition.

The defence has raised three objections to the prosecution’s questions regarding Mr Addiego’s understanding of industry protocol with regard to armourers.

State calls Jerrilyn Conway, FBI DNA examiner, to testify

Monday 26 February 2024 20:24 , Graig Graziosi

The state has called Jerrilyn Conway, an FBI DNA examiner, as its next expert witness.

Prosecutor’s initial questioning established Ms Conway’s work and how she compiles DNA profiles based on collected evidence.

Ms Conway tested DNA collected from the Colt 45 replica revolver used in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Trial resumes, state calls 10th witness

Monday 26 February 2024 19:49 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has resumed after a lunch break.

The state has called Robert Gillette, an FBI chemic forensic examiner who is an expert in explosives.

Trial recesses for lunch

Monday 26 February 2024 18:45 , Graig Graziosi

The involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has taken a recess for lunch.

The trial will resume around 2:30pm EST (12:30pm local time).

State calls ninth witness — Shannon Prince, FBI forensic examiner who studied fingerprints left on the gun used to shoot Halyna Hutchins

Monday 26 February 2024 18:35 , Graig Graziosi

Shannon Prince, a FBI forensic examiner, was called at the state’s next expert witness.

Ms Prince said she studied the latent fingerprints left on the Colt 45 replica revolver that was used in the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.

She said that two of the prints she pulled from the gun matched Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She did not find latent prints from prop master Sarah Zachry or from actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when the shot was fired that killed Ms Hutchins.

FBI firearms expert says Rust revolver ‘would not fire’ unless someone pulled the trigger

Monday 26 February 2024 18:20 , Graig Graziosi

An FBI firearms expert who studied and tested the revolver used in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust” testified that, after analysis, he determined the gun could not fire unless someone pulled the trigger.

“It would not fire without pulling the trigger in the full cock position,” FBI forensic examiner Bryce Ziegler said.

His statement contradicts the claims made by actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who had drawn the gun in the moments before the shot that killed Ms Hutchins was fired. Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger.

Mr Ziegler said he had to break the revolver using a mallet in order to force it to fire without a trigger pull.

Court is back, defence is cross-examining the FBI firearms expert

Monday 26 February 2024 17:51 , Graig Graziosi

Court has resumed.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence is cross-examining FBI firearms expert Bryce Ziegler, an expert witness called by the prosecutor.

Mr Ziegler said that parts of the revolver used in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins broke while he was testing the weapon to see if it would fire without the trigger being pulled.

He was cleared to test the weapon, which the state’s investigation knew could result in some damage to the firearm.

The defence is currently pushing Mr Ziegler on the status of the gun before and after he tested the weapon.

Court takes a short recess

Monday 26 February 2024 17:04 , Graig Graziosi

The court is on a short recess.

Prosecution calls FBI firearms expert Bryce Ziegler

Monday 26 February 2024 16:12 , Graig Graziosi

The state began Monday’s hearing by calling FBI firearms expert Bryce Ziegler to the stand.

He performed an analysis on the gun used in the “Rust” shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.

He confirmed that the gun was a real, working firearm but was made to resemble a Colt 45 by an Italian gun manufacturing company.

Mr Ziegler also explained how the hammers on single-action revolvers work. The function of the firearm is important in this case because the prosecution is trying to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was careless while working as the set’s armourer. It will also be important to actor Alec Baldwin, who has insisted he did not pull the trigger on the day Ms Hutchins was shot and killed.

Trial will begin shortly

Monday 26 February 2024 15:50 , Graig Graziosi

Day four of the involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will begin shortly.

Gutierrez-Reed was working as an armourer on the set of the film “Rust” on the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a live round fired from a prop gun.

Prosecutors have charged Gutierrez-Reed with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a single count of tampering with evidence.

The first two days of the trial focused on the state calling witnesses who could establish a chain of custody for physical evidence taken from the film set, and the defence trying to poke holes in the initial investigation.

Trial ends early

Friday 23 February 2024 21:29 , Graig Graziosi

The involuntary manslaughter trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has ended early for the day after the judge recessed the jury.

The jurors were strongly advised not to discuss the case with anyone and not to watch information about the trial.

Earlier in the trial the phone numbers for Gutierrez-Reed and another individual in her phone were shown on screen. People watching the trial on CourtTV and other streams reportedly pulled the numbers and began harassing the defendant and other individual via text messages.

Just before the trial ended, the judge recessed the jury to their chamber and the baliff was told to ask them a question. It is unclear what that question was.

Upon returning, the baliff handed the judge the jury’s response to that question and the judge ended the trial for the day.

The trial will resume at 8:30am Mountain Time on Monday.

Witness claims no one complained about Gutierrez-Reed on set, prosecution pushes back

Friday 23 February 2024 21:10 , Graig Graziosi

Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, the unit production manager on the “Rust” film production, told the defense during cross-examination that she was unaware of anyone complaining about Gutierrez-Reed on set.

The prosecution pushed back, pointing out that several members of the camera crew walked out over accidental discharges of firearms on set.

The defence objected to the line of questioning on hear-say grounds, and the prosecution changed its line of questioning after a discussion with the judge.

Next witness: Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, ‘Rust’ unit production manager

Friday 23 February 2024 20:52 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution has called Katherine ‘Row’ Walters, the unit production manager on the “Rust” film production.

She was asked if Gutierrez-Reed requested additional armourer days and more time to train with actor and producer Alec Baldwin during the shoot.

She said the defendant never requested either of those things from her.

Defense begins cross-examination of Jason Hawks

Friday 23 February 2024 20:33 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defense attorneys began questioning Jason Hawks, the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.

When court readjourned, the judge rebuked individuals who copied the phone numbers of Gutierrez-Reed and another contact off of a CourtTV stream of the trial.

She said that both individuals have been harassed via text since their numbers were copied from the livestream.

The trial has resumed

Friday 23 February 2024 20:19 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has resumed.

The prosecution is continuing its questioning of Jason Hawks the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.

Recess

Friday 23 February 2024 18:55 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has taken a lunch break and will resume at 1pm local time

Next witness: Jason Hawks

Friday 23 February 2024 18:41 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution has called Jason Hawks, the owner of Hawks Consulting, which specialises in helping attorneys extract digital information from cell phones and other devices.

The prosecution asked Mr Hawsk to read text messages pulled from a phone allegedly belonging to Gutierrez-Reed.

The name on the phone was reportedly “Gorilla Grip P**** Pal.”

Mr Hawks read messages from 1 December, 2021 — shortly after Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” — between Gutierrez-Reed, a contact named “Dadcula” and her defense attorney Jason Bowles

Prosecution calls its fourth witness, Christopher Zook on the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

Friday 23 February 2024 17:57 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution has called its fourth witness, Christopher Zook, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy who was on-scene the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of “Rust.”

Mr Zook confirmed that he was responsible for “clearing” the firearms collected from the scene, which means making sure the guns are unloaded and safe for handling.

He recalled finding a lever-action rifle — a style of rifle that is frequently used in Western movies — that he could not fully unload because a round had jammed inside. Mr Zook said the round that jammed inside was a 45 calibre round, which is slightly bigger than the typical round the rifle would use, suggesting it was imporperly loaded.

Trial resumes after short break — prosecution continues to question crime scene investigator

Friday 23 February 2024 17:44 , Graig Graziosi

The trial has resumed after a short morning break.

The state is continuing its questioning of crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell, who helped to collect phsyical evidence — including ammunition — after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Ms Poppell was also subjected to cross-examination earlier on Friday morning. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney, Jason Bowles, questioned her training and the scope of her investigation during the cross-examination.

Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney continues to question investigation’s integrity

Friday 23 February 2024 16:40 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, the defence attorney representing “Rust” armourer Hannah Guttierez-Reed, continued to poke holes in the state’s investigation on Friday.

During the cross-examination of crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell, Mr Bowles attempted to raise doubt about her qualifications and suggest a break in the chain of custody of physical evidence collected from the scene.

The defense then showed images from PDQ Arm and Prop. The store provided the dummy ammunition for the “Rust” production. Ms Poppell collected evidence from the business. Mr Bowles pointed out that the scene at the prop shop looked disorganised and chaotic.

Prosecution continues to question crime scene investigator who collected ammunition from Rust set

Friday 23 February 2024 15:55 , Graig Graziosi

Day two of Hannah Guttierez-Reed’s trail began with more questioning from prosecutors for crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell, who assisted with the investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutcins.

Ms Poppell said she arrived at the Bonanza Creek crime scene between 2 and 3 pm, and assisted with the collection and packaging of evidence taken from the scene. She also sent suspected live ammunition and gathered DNA evidence as well as fingerprints to be analysed by the FBI.

The prosecution spent most of the first day establishing a chain of custody for the physical evidence collected from the “Rust” film set following the shooting.

She said that she collected casings at the crime scene, but that those casings were not DNA tested because they were too small to pull samples from.

Ms Poppell also carried out an investigation of PDQ Arm and Prop, the shop that supplied the film production with dummy ammunition.

WATCH LIVE: Guttierez-Reed back in the courtroom as day two of the trial begins

Friday 23 February 2024 15:42 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Guttierez-Reed is back in the court room for day two of her involuntary manslaugther trial.

WATCH LIVE with The Independent:

Watch live: Trial of Alec Baldwin’s Rust armourer continues

ICYMI: Defence points clear finger at Alec Baldwin

Friday 23 February 2024 14:32 , Graig Graziosi

On the first day of the trial, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney Jason Bowles’ portrayed his client as a convenient scapegoat for a film production looking to dodge blowback from the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He agreed that a tragedy occurred on set, but said that a tragedy did not necessitate a crime. Mr Bowles further made the argument that if anyone is to blame, it’s actor and producer Alec Baldwin.

“The first event that had to happen is the actor Alec Baldwin pointed a gun on that set and he either had his finger on the trigger and the hammer cocked or he pulled the trigger,” Ms Bowles said.

Mr Baldwin has insisted that the gun used in the shooting malfunctioned and that he did not pull the triggger.

Defence tries to poke holes in the investigation

Friday 23 February 2024 14:00 , Graig Graziosi

Defense attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the film “Rust.”

The defence questioned former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who was the site commander on the day of the shooting, why he did not begin his crime log earlier. He said it was because he only had three deputies to respond to the scene.

The defence also pointed out that a car contaning physical evidence was beyond the police tape, and the officer admitted that it was possible that someone could have accessed that vehicle and tampered with evidence. He later stated to the prosecution that he did not believe anyone had tampered with evidence and that he could see the car in question while he was on site.

Mr Benavidez was also asked why he did not allow witnesses to return to their cars rather than attempting to keep them corralled in a central location. He told the defence that he did not know where all of the crews’ cars were located and reiterated that he only had three deputies on hand to help contain the witnesses to the shooting.

ICYMI: Defence begins its cross-examination of former Santa Fe deputy

Friday 23 February 2024 13:00 , Graig Graziosi

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s defence attorney has begun his cross-exmaination of former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez.

The prosecution used its time questioning the deputy to establish a chain of custody for various pieces of physical evidence collected from the crime scene, including the 45 Colt replica that shot the bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins and “dummy” ammo that was meant for use on set.

The defence has asked the deputy both about the importance of maintaining the chain of custody for physical evidence and about the number of deputies who responded to the scene of the shooting.

Mr Benavidez said only three deputies were available to respond to the scene due to the fact that deputies are stationed all across Sante Fe County.

Former deputy says Hannah Guttierez-Reed was ‘hyperventilating’ and ‘having a panic attack’ after the shooting

Friday 23 February 2024 12:00 , Graig Graziosi

Former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who was acting as the site commander on the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the film “Rust,” was shown on bodycamera footage calling for medics to assist Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

He can be seen on the bodycam footage calling for medics to check on Guttierez-Reed, who he’d placed in his patrol vehicle because she was crying and appeared in distress.

He told the medic that she was “hyperventilating” and needed someone to assist her because he believed she was “having a panic attack.”

‘Oh my God...are they ok?’: Hannah Guttierez-Reed on deputy body cam footage

Friday 23 February 2024 11:00 , Graig Graziosi

Bodycam footage from the prosecution’s second witness, former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, showed the moment he took the 45 Colt replica that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins from Hannah Guttierez-Reed.

At one point in the footage Guttierez-Reed can be seen looking worried while she speaks with the deputy. She can be heard asking about the condition of the wounded.

“Oh my God, f***... are they ok?” she asks.

After that, Mr Benavidez questions her about the ammunition, and she begins to cry. He trys to reassure her as she attempts to answer his questions through tears.

At the time Guttierez-Reed had not been in the church where the shooting occurred and did not know the condition of Ms Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who had been shot in the stomach.

ICYMI: Prosecution calls a second witness: former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy

Friday 23 February 2024 10:00 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution called its second witness, former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez.

Mr Benavidez was the office’s shift commander on the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust.”

He told the court that only three deputies were on the scene on the day of the shooting, which made gathering witness testimony difficult. The former deputy said the scene was “chaotic” when he arrived.

Footage from his bodycam was then shown to the court.

Alec Baldwin tells officer he was ‘the one with the gun’ after shooting

Friday 23 February 2024 09:00 , Graig Graziosi

The movie crew can be heard on video describing the “props guy” as having “green and purple hair.”

The crew then described that Alec Baldwin was on the set and the officer could be heard talking to the actor, telling him he “knew” who he was.

“I was the one with the gun. What do you need?” Baldwin told him.

The officer said that there were three officers at the scene and a “couple of hundred” people were on the set. He said that he “corralled” around 10 people who had been in the area of the shooting.

ICYMI: Officer continues to testify about shooting

Friday 23 February 2024 08:00 , Graig Graziosi

Sante Fe Officer Nicholas LaFleur said he spoke to the dispatcher to give them an update on the conditions of the two victims who had been shot on the set.

He can be heard on the video, which cannot be seen outside of the courtroom, describing the victims and saying that a woman has been shot.

The officer then described putting a breathing mask over Halyna Hutchins’s face, while a woman can be heard saying “Deep breaths Halyna, good girl, deep breaths.”

He could be heard saying that she had been hit by a “through and through.”

“She had been shot and it had gone through her and the male that was there had been hit in the arm and shoulder area,” he told the jury.

ICYMI: Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting

Friday 23 February 2024 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set in 2021.

Prosecutors filed the felony charges against the actor, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins that went off and fatally shot her, on Tuesday (31 January), according to Albuquerque TV station KOAT.

Hutchins died after being struck by a live bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Joel Souza, the director of the film Rust, was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting

The defence will call Thell Reed, the defendant’s father, as a witness

Friday 23 February 2024 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, the attorney representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said they would call her father, Thell Reed, to testify.

Mr Reed is a celebrated Hollywood armourer and has worked on movies including “Tombstone” and “3:10 to Yuma” and trained actors including Brad Pitt and Denzel Washington.

Mr Bowles said that contrary to the prosecution’s argument, Gutierrez-Reed was professionally trained and was good at her job, and said Mr Reed would confirm as much.

Defence says Alec Baldwin carried out “dangerous” draw on day of the shooting, claims prop company was active in pointing fingers

Friday 23 February 2024 03:00 , Graig Graziosi

Jason Bowles, who is representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said actor and producer Alec Baldwin never should have performed a “seat-crossdraw”, as it is one of the most “dangerous” ways to draw a gun.

He also said that the dummy rounds used on set were sourced by a prop company in New Mexico, which he claims began talking to law enforcement and pointing blame away from the company after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mr Bowles claims that the production’s prop master, Sarah Zachary, texted the company “emergency” in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Prosecution explains evidence tampering charge

Friday 23 February 2024 02:00 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution laid out a brief explanation of its argument that Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence.

Prosecutor Jason Lewis argued that after the shooting, Gutierrez-Lewis returned to a hotel room and gave a colleague a bag of cocaine, and told that individual to hold onto it for her.

The crewmate reportedly was shocked by the request and disposed of the drugs they had allegedly been given by Gutierrez-Reed.

The prosecution further claimed that Gutierrez-Reed texted the crewmate over the following days, asking them to “return her stuff.”

Court has adjourned for the day

Thursday 22 February 2024 23:50 , Graeme Massie

The first day of the high-profile trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has come to an end. It will resume at 8.30am on Friday.

Prosecution’s third witness: Crime scene investigator Marissa Poppell

Thursday 22 February 2024 22:59 , Graig Graziosi

The prosecution called its third witness, Marissa Poppell, a crime scene investigator who assisted with the investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutcins.

Ms Poppell said she arrived at the Bonanza Creek crime scene between 2 and 3 pm, and assisted with the collection and packaging of evidence taken from the scene. She also sent suspected live ammunition and gathered DNA evidence as well as fingerprints to be analysed by the FBI.

The prosecution has thus far spent most of the first day establishing a chain of custody for the physical evidence collected from the “Rust” film set following the shooting.

She said that she collected casings at the crime scene, but that those casings were not DNA tested because they were too small to pull samples from.

Ms Poppell also carried out an investigation of PDQ Arm and Prop, the shop that supplied the film production with dummy ammunition.

Defence tries to poke holes in the investigation

Thursday 22 February 2024 22:50 , Graig Graziosi

Defense attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the film “Rust.”

The defence questioned former Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Tim Benavidez, who was the site commander on the day of the shooting, why he did not begin his crime log earlier. He said it was because he only had three deputies to respond to the scene.

The defence also pointed out that a car contaning physical evidence was beyond the police tape, and the officer admitted that it was possible that someone could have accessed that vehicle and tampered with evidence. He later stated to the prosecution that he did not believe anyone had tampered with evidence and that he could see the car in question while he was on site.

Mr Benavidez was also asked why he did not allow witnesses to return to their cars rather than attempting to keep them corralled in a central location. He told the defence that he did not know where all of the crews’ cars were located and reiterated that he only had three deputies on hand to help contain the witnesses to the shooting.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website