Six new developments slated to bring 350 homes to Escambia. See where:

During the month of February Escambia County's Development Review Committee approved six residential development projects that will add dozens of homes to their respective areas of the county.

The six projects will create about 350 new housing units across Escambia County including in Beulah, Ferry Pass and Warrington

Here’s a list of the residential projects that were approved during this month.

Barrancas Residential Development

The Barrancas Residential Development project has been approved to construct 77 multifamily units across a 4.72-acre site of previously undeveloped land on Olde Barrancas Avenue in Warrington.

The 77 residential units will be uniform in size and be split into nine separate sections, according to the project’s site plan filed with Escambia County. The development’s address will be 3180 Olde Barrancas Ave. upon completion.

Site plans for the Barrancas Residential Development project, filed with Escambia County.

The Development Review Committee approved the Barrancas Residential Development project on Feb. 14, almost three months after the project’s developers initially applied for approval in late November last year.

Ledgestone Subdivision

The Ledgestone Subdivision project was approved on Feb. 21 by the Development Review Committee to create 36 new single-family residential lots and one road, Ledgestone Court, across an approximately 14-acre site in Beulah.

The incoming 36 lots will not be uniform in size and will be split into two different blocks that are separated by Ledgestone Court, according to the project’s site plan filed with Escambia County.

Site plans for the development of the Ledgestone Subdivision project, filed with Escambia County.

The subdivision’s address is planned to be 9989 Beulah Road upon completion, according to the project’s Information Form filed with the county.

Nathan Road Duplexes

The owners of the Nathan Road Duplexes project were approved to develop 52 residential units across 26 duplexes on an approximately 5-acre site at 7040 Nathan Road, according to the project’s development order from Escambia County.

Developers plan to build the duplexes uniform in size at about 1,920 square feet for each unit. They will also install sidewalks, an access road to Nathan Road and 106 parking spaces for the development.

Site plans for the Nathan Road Duplexes development project, filed with Escambia County.

The Development Review Committee approved the project on Feb. 14, nearly two years after its developers initially applied for approval in March 2022.

Midtown Oaks

The Midtown Oaks project was approved to develop a 56-lot townhome subdivision in Ferry Pass by the Development Review Committee this month after a new owner/developer took control of the project recently.

The townhomes in Midtown Oaks will range in size, according to the latest approved site plans for the project. Three roads – Bluejack Drive, Overcup Street and Shumard Street – are planned to be developed as a part of the project.

Latest approved site plans for the Midtown Oaks subdivision project, filed with Escambia County.

The project's address will be 2975 E. Johnson Ave., according to the project’s development order from Escambia County.

Pine Barren Creek

The Pine Barren Creek residential development project was approved early this month to utilize more than 300 acres of previously undeveloped land in north Escambia County for 23 lots for single-family homes.

The project will use two parcels, totaling 309.5 acres, fronting South Century Boulevard and Cotton Lake Road to develop the lots, according to the project’s development order from Escambia County.

Site plans for the development of the Pine Barren Creek residential project, filed with Escambia County.

Pine Barren Creek’s development was approved by the county on Feb. 7 after its developers applied initially in early June last year.

Preserve at Russell Crossing

The Preserve at Russell Crossing project was approved on Feb. 7 by the Development Review Committee to develop 27 lots for single-family residences near Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Site plans for development of Preserve at Russell Crossing residential project, filed with Escambia County

The project will be built across an approximately 9-acre site and its address will be 2407 Kingsport Ave. upon completion, according to the project’s development order.

