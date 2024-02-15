Skeletal remains found in North Fairmount not connected to dismemberment case, police say

More human remains were found in North Fairmount on Wednesday, but they are not thought to be connected to the dismembered remains of a woman found in the neighborhood in November, Cincinnati police said.

The skeletal remains were found in the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue, less than a mile away from Baltimore Avenue, where police located the remains of a woman officials have begun labeling "Fairmount Jane Doe."

Police said the newer set of remains is believed to be associated with a person who went missing in April 2022, adding there's no evidence to suggest a connection with the earlier dismemberment case.

The Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Coroner's Office are investigating the death. Officials have yet to release the circumstances of death regarding the remains found Wednesday.

Still working to identify 'Jane Doe,' found in November

Investigators are still working to identify Fairmount Jane Doe, who was the victim of a homicide. She was likely killed around Nov. 3 and placed in the woods shortly thereafter.

She is Black, 20 to 45 years old, between 5 feet and 5 feet, 5 inches tall with an athletic build. She had no tattoos or identifying markings on her body, though police say she is a mother.

After finding the woman's torso in November, another search was conducted on Jan. 3 and a head was located several streets away. Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said DNA was used to match the head to the torso, confirming they belong to the same woman.

Sammarco said evidence shows the body was “purposefully dismembered," and investigators have determined a likely cause of death, but that information has not been released.

The FBI has been investigating if there are any associations between this killing and others, according to police, but so far officials have not said if any other connections have been made. Rumors of a serial killer proved untrue, officials say.

Investigators have also been looking into whether the woman hailed from outside the Cincinnati area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Skeletal remains in Fairmount unconnected to dismemberment