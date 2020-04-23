Small business owners split on Gov. Kemp’s decision to reopen economy in Georgia amid coronavirus pandemic

Yahoo News Coronavirus More

Georgia is back open for business this week. On Friday the state will take an extraordinary step in reopening its economy by allowing certain businesses, including barber shops, nail salons, bowling alleys, gyms, tattoo parlors and more, to reopen. Church services can resume Sunday, and on Monday theaters and dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen. It’s a decision that has been met with widespread skepticism across the country as public health experts warn the move invites a new wave of coronavirus infections.

On Wednesday, President Trump said he disagreed with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen the economy. “I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the Phase 1 guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said during his daily coronavirus task force briefing. “At the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he’s doing.”

Still, Kemp believes this is the right decision. In response to Trump’s criticism, Kemp posted to Facebook Wednesday night. “I appreciate his bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward,” he wrote. “Our next, measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians.”

Critics of Kemp aren’t convinced. Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called Kemp's decision “dangerously incompetent.” In a tweet, Abrams noted that Georgia has the 14th highest infection rate and seventh-lowest testing rate.

Georgia: 14th highest infection/7th lowest testing rate; less econ resilient & 1000s of low-wage workers already forced to risk their lives to make a living. Weakened healthcare w/closed rural hospitals, no Medicaid expansion & a doctor shortage. Reopen? Dangerously incompetent. https://t.co/FFfk9EoN3l — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 20, 2020

As of Thursday afternoon, there are more than 21,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia and more than 870 deaths, according to the Georgia Department. of Public Health. More than 94,000 people also have been tested in a state with a total population of 10 million. By comparison, over this same time period, North Carolina, with a similar population size, has just over 7,600 confirmed cases and more than 250 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

For many local leaders, these testing numbers in Georgia are unacceptable and must improve. Members of Kemp’s coronavirus task force, including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta and Bernice King of Atlanta, have said they didn’t know about the governor’s plans to reopen businesses before he publicly announced them. Bottoms said Monday in a statement that while the governor had the ability to begin reopening businesses, “I will continue to urge Atlanta to stay at home, stay safe and make decisions based on the best interests of their families.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also said he thought the move to end the lockdown was premature. “I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast, too soon,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

I support what South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster announced yesterday -- a small reopening of our state's economy with a focus on social distancing.



I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 21, 2020

The governor’s decision to reopen businesses comes a week before the statewide shelter-at-home order in Georgia expires. It’s a confusing predicament for Georgia residents and business owners, who are split on how they feel about the move to ease lockdown rules.

Peter Togel, the owner of a wedding photography company in Atlanta, says he will not reopen his business, despite Kemp’s order and having a team of 12 photographers and videographers that he employs at any given time. “I want our people to be safe,” Togel told Yahoo News. “How in the world can you do a wedding in an event venue by staying 6 feet apart? Dancing? This is a disaster waiting to happen. I’d rather go bankrupt than risk lives.”