States scramble to address coronavirus concerns ahead of Tuesday's primary

WASHINGTON — Elections officials in several states scrambled Monday to adjust the way they will hold primary contests on Tuesday, seeking to balance the competing priorities of preserving access to the voting booth and protecting voters and volunteers from the coronavirus.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that his state push back its primary to June 2. He asked that the state judiciary rule in favor of a lawsuit postponing the primary.

“We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” DeWine, a Republican, said at a midafternoon press conference. “We should not force [voters] to make this choice, a choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties as American citizens.”

DeWine said absentee voting would continue until June 2, under his recommendation, and that in-person voting would take place on that day.

DeWine’s announcement raised immediate questions about whether Florida, Illinois and Arizona would go forward with their primaries on Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland on Feb. 27. (Tony Dejak/AP)

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Yahoo News on Monday that the state was still not considering postponing its primary. Late last week DeSantis insisted his state would go forward with its primary. “We’re definitely voting. They voted during the Civil War. We’re going to vote,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

After the Ohio announcement had been made, a spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state’s office told Yahoo News that the state was going forward with its primary. In Kentucky, meanwhile, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday afternoon that he is recommending that the commonwealth’s primary be moved back from May 19 to June 23.

In Ohio, DeWine said one of the main reasons he recommended postponing the primary was because many polling places would draw more than 50 people at one time, exceeding the guidelines released Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform and can’t conform with these CDC guidelines,” DeWine said.

The White House released its own guidelines on Monday afternoon recommending no gatherings of more than 10 people.

For the states still voting on Tuesday, they confronted a dual challenge: protecting the health of voters and poll workers while still making it possible to vote.

Juan Peñalosa, executive director of the Florida Democratic Party, told Yahoo News that they were “educating voters about polling location changes, contacting voters digitally and through text instead of door knocking, and assisting voters through our voter protection hotline.”

Florida has a large elderly population, and older people are most at risk for severe coronavirus complications. But only a few dozen precinct locations in areas with large elderly populations have been moved to less vulnerable areas in Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Voters affected by the change in polling locations are being asked to travel to other polling stations in their county. But according to Katherine Sutherland, MD, the chair of the Polk County (Florida) Democrats, moving voters around like this could result in larger crowds at polling stations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday. (Bobby Caina Calvan/AP)