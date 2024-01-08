Suspect in Ocala Paddock Mall shooting arrested; news conference set for 9:30 a.m.

The search for the man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Paddock Mall a few days before Christmas is over.

Albert James Shell Jr. was arrested early Monday in Dunnellon after a standoff with law enforcement, according to Ocala police.

Police officials said Shell refused to leave a residence for a while before finally coming outside, where he was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.

There was a $20,000 reward offered for any information leading to the arrest of Shell, 39, of Ocala. There was no word early Monday whether anyone is eligible to receive the reward.

Shell is accused of gunning down David Nathaniel Barron, 40, on Dec. 23 in a common area of the mall between Macy's and the food court. A woman also was shot in the leg during the episode.

Police officials said the fatal shooting was intentional and Barron was the target. Shell, who's a convicted felon, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Ocala Police Department building, 402 S. Pine Ave.

Earlier coverage: Photos and video from the Paddock Mall shooting scene

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Paddock Mall shooting in Ocala, Florida: Suspect is under arrest