TCC trustee Eugene Lamb to be inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame at Dillard University

Tallahassee Community College Board of Trustees member Eugene Lamb has another recognition under his belt: Lamb was recently chosen by his alma mater — Dillard University — to be inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame.

“It's an honor that I didn't know I would be able to get one day,” the Gadsden County native told the Tallahassee Democrat.

The Louisiana-based university’s hall of fame honors the achievements of athletes, coaches and contributors of the institution’s athletics program, and inductees like Lamb were chosen based on skill, dedication and sportsmanship throughout their careers.

In Lamb’s case, he has served in positions that include being a teacher and a basketball coach at Godby High School from 1974 to 1987.

Eugene Lamb is a member of Tallahassee Community College's Board of Trustees.

Before taking on the roles in education and athletics, Lamb graduated from Dillard University in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education.

He was named to the All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) Team at Dillard as he continued his basketball career following his time at Havana Northside High School in Havana, Florida — which closed down in 2004 — where he was the first all-state basketball player from the high school.

“This honor makes me feel that all the playing I've done in high school and in college was not in vain,” Lamb said. “I count it as a blessing.”

Eugene Lamb in the headlines: TCC Board of Trustees Chair Eugene Lamb receives Southern Region Trustee Leadership Award

Lamb has also been a member of TCC's Board of Trustees since 2007, serving as chair of the board four times, and he is a member of the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors.

Besides being selected as an inductee in Dillard University’s Athletic Hall of Fame, some of Lamb’s other honors include being inducted into the TCC Alumni & Friends Hall of Fame in 2018 and being awarded the 2023 Southern Region Trustee Leadership award by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) in August.

Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh

“Trustee Lamb is incredibly deserving of this recognition,” TCC President Jim Murdaugh said in a prepared statement, referring to the Athletic Hall of Fame. “He is synonymous with leadership on and off the court, and his story is an inspiration to the thousands of youth he has impacted over the years.”

The Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held May 8 at Dillard University in New Orleans.

“This is something that I can remember for the rest of my life, and something that my offspring will be able to see,” Lamb said. “After I'm gone, it's something they can always say — that their father or grandad was in the Hall of Fame.”

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @tarahjean_.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Eugene Lamb is selected for Dillard University Athletics Hall of Fame