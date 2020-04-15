Trump threatens withholding U.S. funding for WHO

WASHINGTON — A day after using his daily coronavirus briefing to angrily denounce the press, President Trump on Tuesday turned to another familiar adversary, announcing that he planned to withhold U.S. funding to the World Health Organization over what he claimed were missteps in handling the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 125,000 people around the world, including 23,000 in the United States.

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible,” Trump said at a Rose Garden briefing (COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus). “The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain and share information in a timely and transparent fashion.”

U.S. funding to the Geneva-based organization — which totaled $893 million over the last two years — is decided upon by Congress. Presidents can put holds on funds, and Trump seemed to say that his administration would indeed withhold some portion of the money designed for the WHO while investigating the organization.

But the president provided few specifics of that investigation, saying only that WHO funding would be withheld — before eventually being released — for a period lasting either two or three months.

Never an enthusiast for international arrangements, Trump had signaled his displeasure with the WHO during last Friday’s coronavirus briefing, implying that its epidemiologists had worked with China authorities to conceal crucial details of the outbreak. He also complained about the fact that China’s roughly $40 million contribution to the WHO is only about 5 percent of what the U.S. donates.

“We have deep concerns that America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible.” He charged that the WHO did not move aggressively enough to obtain information from China about the coronavirus.

“The WHO failed to investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan that conflicted directly with the Chinese government’s official accounts,” he said.

The anti-WHO rhetoric was even sharper on Tuesday than it had been the previous Friday. Trump said it was “disastrous” for the WHO to “oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations,” a reference to a Jan. 27 notice from the WHO advising against “unnecessary restrictions of international traffic.” He contrasted that guidance with his own decision, four days later, to suspend travel from China to the United States.

“Look at the rest of the world. Look at parts of Europe,” Trump said, arguing that the coronavirus became a pandemic (itself a WHO designation) because other nations failed to impose travel restrictions. Such restrictions would have been virtually impossible to impose within the European Union, where passport-free travel is a founding principle.

It is also not clear how effective Trump’s travel ban has been. Close to half a million people were still able to travel from China to the United States after the president’s ban was imposed. And virologists have concluded, from studying the genomic fingerprint of the coronavirus, that the majority of the cases that have devastated New York City in recent weeks originated in Europe, not China.

“The WHO’s attack on travel restrictions put political correctness over life-saving measures. Travel bans work for the same reasons work,” Trump said. “Pandemics depend on human-to-human transmission.” He later noted that the WHO incorrectly asserted that human-to-human transmission was not a factor in how the coronavirus spread. That assertion, made in a Jan. 14 tweet from the official WHO account, has since been disproven.