Trump says it's safe for schools to reopen. Fauci disagrees. What does the science say?

With reopening well underway in some states — and reopening plans now taking shape in states that remain locked down — America’s harried, anxious parents are suddenly being asked to consider whether they feel comfortable sending their children back to school.

Late last month, President Trump told governors to “seriously consider” and “maybe get going on” school openings “because a lot of people are wanting to have [them]” and “young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through.”

Then on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his belief that schools should reopen after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, cautioned the Senate about the unknown effects the coronavirus has on juveniles in light of recent reports about a multisystem, COVID-triggered inflammatory disease that has killed three children.

“They should open the schools, absolutely,” Trump told reporters. “I was surprised by his answer. To me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools.”

“Now where you have an incident, one out of a million, one out of 500,000, will something happen? Perhaps,” the president continued, referring to the rare yet tragic complication. “But, you know, you can be driving to school and some bad things can happen too. We’re going to open our country. We want it open.”

Trump is probably right that cases of the Kawasaki-like disease are too few and far between — for now — to change most policymakers’ minds about the safety of returning to school. He is also right that children have “done” better than adults overall: Confirmed COVID-19 cases among minors are uncommon (2 percent of the U.S. total) and significantly less likely to be severe. As of May 6, there were 10 deaths in children 14 and younger and 48 deaths in those between the ages of 15 and 24 — though some early research suggests that asymptomatic coronavirus infections might be more prevalent among children than the confirmed case count would indicate.

Either way, reopening schools would not only help kids start learning — and in many poor districts, eating — again. It would also help parents get back to work. Other countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Germany, Denmark, France and Belgium, are already doing it.

As a result, administrators nationwide have been contacting families and asking for feedback. “We are exploring opening our doors to a reduced number of students on July 1st, with new protocols in place to minimize health risks,” one California preschool emailed earlier this month. “We’d like to gauge from the community who among you would be interested in returning on July 1st ... PLEASE EMAIL ASAP to let us know.”

The immediate, instinctive answer — as any preschool parent will attest — is a resounding yes. Working from home while caring for young, cooped-up children is somewhere between challenging and maddening.

But the real risk of sending kids back to school isn’t to the kids themselves. It’s to everybody else. What parents are actually being asked to assess when administrators request “feedback” on reopening is whether that risk — the risk that children will wind up spreading the coronavirus to teachers, parents, grandparents and beyond — is one they’re willing to take.

In other words: What role do children play in the pandemic? Do they pass the pathogen to adults and continue the chain of transmission?