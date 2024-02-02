Trump's New York fraud ruling on hold as prosecutors weigh perjury charges against witness

The New York judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial has postponed the expected release his ruling on damages that could cost the former president hundreds of millions of dollars while authorities negotiate a potential perjury charge against the former finance chief at Trump’s company.

Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has already ruled Trump committed fraud repeatedly by reporting exaggerated values for real estate to get benefits for loans and insurance. But Engoron held a trial to determine the damages and said he would try to rule by Jan. 31.

After the deadline passed, Engoron now aims to finish the case by mid-February, according to Alfred Baker, a spokesperson for New York's Office of Court Administration. “That’s the working timeline,” Baker said Friday.

The delay comes as Manhattan prosecutors weigh a potential perjury charge against Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Weisselberg already served 100 days in jail last year for avoiding taxes on $1.7 million in compensation from the Trump Organization and he is still on probation.

He testified during Engoron’s trial about Trump’s wealth and financial statements, but it wasn’t clear what part of the testimony drew the attention of prosecutors, according to AP.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is negotiating with Weisselberg’s legal team, according to AP. The talks may not lead to criminal charges. The New York Times first reported the potential for charges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in damages from Trump, his two eldest sons, his company and two company officials. James also seeks to block Trump from doing business in the state.

Engoron already ordered the cancelation of Trump's business certificates, but that decision is on hold while Trump appeals. Trump has also vowed to appeal damages Engoron eventually sets.

Trump and his lawyers contend there were no victims in the case because banks were repaid with interest. Trump argued the Democratic attorney general and judge were persecuting him politically.

Engoron's ruling will come on the heels of a federal jury ordering Trump to pay $83.3 million to columnist E. Jean Carroll for defamation.

