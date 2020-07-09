Universities scramble to protect students from deportation under new ICE policy requiring in-person classes

The Trump administration has thrown colleges and universities across the country into confusion this week with the unexpected announcement that international students will have to leave the U.S. if their school does not offer in-person classes during the upcoming semester.

In a press release Monday afternoon, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that, under a forthcoming temporary rule, foreign students currently attending a school that plans to operate entirely online during the fall semester will either have to transfer to a different school offering in-person classes, leave the country voluntarily or face possible deportation.

In addition, ICE said the State Department “will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.”

Under normal circumstances, the U.S. does not grant student visas to people enrolled in online-only courses, and preexisting rules require that those in the U.S. on certain student visas must attend most of their classes in person. But in March, as soaring coronavirus cases led President Trump to declare a national emergency and prompted schools across the country to close their campuses, ICE issued a temporary exception to this rule, allowing foreign students who were already in the country to transition to remote learning along with their peers without losing their visa status. The provision, which ICE made clear was “only in effect for the duration of the emergency,” allowed foreign students to continue their normal course load online through the spring and summer semesters.

Despite reports that Trump has recently considered lifting the national emergency declarations issued in response to the coronavirus, the White House has announced no such action. And while ICE’s Monday press release referred to the temporary visa exemption instituted “during the COVID-19 emergency,” coronavirus infections continue to climb, with several areas of the country reporting record numbers of new infections. As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. had surpassed 3 million, with more than 132,000 deaths nationwide, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

It is against this backdrop that colleges and universities have been working to develop individual plans for how and when to resume classes this fall — many of which had just been announced or were being finalized when ICE issued its new policy regarding foreign students on Monday. Though, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, a majority of schools that serve undergraduates have indicated that they plan to resume classes this fall either in person or under a hybrid of online and in-person courses, a number of schools, including all 23 campuses in California State University, the country’s largest four-year public university system, as well as the University of Southern California, had announced that fall semester classes would be held almost exclusively online. On Monday, shortly before ICE revealed its new policy for the coming semester, Princeton, Georgetown, Rutgers and Harvard Universities announced their own plans for a primarily remote fall term.

Under the new ICE directive, students with certain visas must be enrolled in at least one in-person course this fall in order to enter the U.S. or remain in the country.