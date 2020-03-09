FAQ: Contested conventions and the Democrats' 'delegate math'

You may have heard some discussion lately about “delegate math” as it pertains to the Democratic presidential primary. And if you have, you might be wondering what this all means.

Here are the basics: Every time Democratic candidates do well in a primary or caucus, they win a share of delegates. The candidate who eventually wins 1,991 delegates, or a majority of the delegates in play, then becomes the Democratic nominee for president.

This is by no means a new process. But in most presidential primaries, the race for delegates is little more than a formality. After some number of primaries and caucuses, a clear front-runner for the nomination emerges and is considered the presumptive nominee by media outlets and party leaders. That candidate then appears at the party's convention the summer before the general election and is formally designated the party's presidential nominee.

This year, however, it's possible that none of the Democrats running for president will win a majority of delegates. And that means that the Democratic Party could be heading for a contested convention in Milwaukee this July.

More on that in a little bit. First, let's take a look at how this process works.

How do you win a delegate?

The mechanism by which a candidate wins a delegate is somewhat complicated and can vary from state to state. But generally speaking, a candidate needs to clear 15 percent of the vote in a given contest to start collecting delegates.

Once a candidate has cleared that 15 percent threshold, delegates are awarded based on how many people voted for that candidate and the other candidates who received at least 15 percent of the vote. Candidates also win delegates from winning at least 15 percent of the vote in various sections of the state, usually broken down by congressional district.

To put this at its simplest: The more votes a candidate receives in a given state or district, the more delegates they get.

What are these delegates supposed to do?

Once the primary results are in, delegates are pledged to a certain candidate and are expected to vote for that candidate on the first ballot of a convention. The first ballot is usually the only ballot, and the voting in that case is just a formality.

This is because everyone typically knows who the party's nominee is going to be long before the convention kicks off. The last time the Democrats had to go to a second ballot was 1952, when delegates chose Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson over Tennessee Sen. Estes Kefauver.

This year, however, it’s possible that neither Joe Biden nor Bernie Sanders will arrive at the convention with a majority of delegates. And it’s possible this could mean that there’s no winner on the first ballot and Democrats have to go to a second, which is when the so-called superdelegates enter the picture. More on them in a moment.

Do delegates have to vote for the candidate they're pledged to?

In theory, yes. In practice, there’s nothing anyone can really do to stop a delegate from voting for someone else.

Campaigns have some say in the people who become delegates for their candidate, and they don’t want to send anyone to the convention who might be disloyal.

But since it's been nearly 70 years since there was a truly contested convention, this could all get a little screwy. For example, the rules governing delegates aren't officially hammered out until the party’s rules committee meets in the days before the convention. And if Sanders and Biden both arrive at the convention with similar delegate totals, it’s possible the committee will try to make it easier or harder for delegates to switch from one candidate to another.