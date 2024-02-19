Why your Duke Energy bill was so high, weather update: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Sign up for the Enquirer Daily Briefing at bit.ly/dailybriefingsignup.

People are furious with Duke Energy.

One such person is Danielle Foltz, a resident of Newport, who saw her bill jump from $181 to $344 from one billing period to the next.

“It makes me sick every time I see that bill,” Foltz said.

And she’s far from the only one.

Bills are posted all over Facebook with 100-plus comments detailing rising prices and complaining about charges that people don’t understand. To make matters worse, people are also saying that Duke’s customer service is little help when they try to get to the bottom of this price increase.

So, we decided to step in.

My colleague Erin Mansfield and I talked to Duke Energy customers to understand their complaints, read up on how energy costs work and spoke with Duke Energy to get some answers.

Here’s what you need to know about why your energy bill is going up.

