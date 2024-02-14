"Their working conditions are awful." Ames animal shelter volunteers ask for new facility

The city of Ames is considering a new animal shelter for its next major city project. The current facility is located on Billy Sunday Road. Shelter volunteers are frustrated with a lack of space.

A new animal shelter may soon be a top priority for the City of Ames.

Volunteers asked the city to build a new facility at a public budget hearing Tuesday night, noting poor working conditions and a lack of space.

Five recommended future projects were brought to the Ames City Council in January, including an indoor rec center, a new fire station, moving the Welsch Avenue fire station to State Avenue and a new park along Ontario Road.

The city's 2024-25 fiscal year budget has $100,000 in funds set aside for a new shelter.

The council met Tuesday to approve the $301.6 million city budget and its five-year Capital Improvement Plan, though neither will be officially adopted until April.

The final public hearing for the new property tax levy is April 9, and the budget's final public hearing and adoption date is April 23.

The public was allowed to speak in a forum before Tuesday's meeting to share their opinions with the council.

Several volunteers at Ames Animal Shelter & Animal Control stressed the need for a new facility, noting how they've run out of adequate space.

Volunteers share stories of overcrowding

Jennifer Hubbs started volunteering at the animal shelter after her friend passed away. Her late friend's cat was sent to the shelter, and she remembers visiting the animal in a trailer behind the building because the facility was overcrowded.

Hubbs expressed the importance of a new facility, noting how the current space lacks flexibility.

"Since I have started volunteering, there have been two hoarding cat cases that have erased the minimal amount of space for animal adoptions, meetings and things like that," Hubbs said. "There's no room for any sort of community education or any sort of programs in that regard."

Another shelter volunteer, Sheryl Rippke, detailed her routine of cleaning 30 litterboxes a day. Rippke will typically weave through the facility's "Tetris room" − a nickname due to its cramped quarters − to pull a 55-gallon garbage can into the hallway. She cleans the litterboxes while volunteers and staff navigate around her in the hallway.

"Everyone is convening in the shelter at this time to do the morning cleaning, and I'm in the way," Rippke said. "There's no room; It's really hard to do this."

Once the litterboxes are emptied, Rippke stands in a corner to wash, rinse and sanitize them, pushed against a window with a cabinet in her face.

Rippke's story emphasized the need for a bigger animal shelter to allow staff and volunteers better working conditions.

"The people that work (at the shelter) make this work for the animals because they are dedicated and compassionate, and they love these animals. Every animal there is called by name," Rippke said. "They're professionals and they take the best care of these animals, but their working conditions are awful. I beg you to prioritize funding for the animal shelter because it's needed."

City manager talks new shelter details

Ames City Manager Steve Schainker recommended moving a new animal shelter to the top of the CIP list.

This year's budget includes $100,000 for the city to hire a consultant to help develop a conceptual project layout and cost.

Schainker said the city to move the shelter east of the Ames Dog Park, adjacent to the existing site. There will need to be some geotechnical soil testing, he said, and the city is also considering platting the land because it is city-owned up to the armed reserve.

"It's possible that we would plat that land, keep one of the lots for a new animal control facility, and perhaps, if the council agrees, sell that land off and make that land available for commercial development," Schainker said. "Maybe we'll generate some revenue that can help lower our pay for the animal control center itself, or for another purpose."

Schainker said these additions would likely not be put into the CIP until the city has more information next year.

New animal shelter may take years to break ground

A new shelter will likely be funded through general obligation bonds, postponing a start date.

Last year's legislation change limits cities to one bond issue per year, which can only occur on Election Day. Because the funding for a feasibility study wouldn't start until July 1 − the start date for the next fiscal year − it likely won't be included in 2024.

The project may not appear on the ballot until 2025, meaning the city likely wouldn't break ground until 2026.

Ames Mayor John Haila said the project won't move as fast as shelter volunteers and staff want it to, even though the council acknowledges the need.

"We just don't want any false allusions that all of a sudden we're going to start breaking ground in six months or a year," Haila said. "If the legislature hadn't changed the laws, maybe a bond could happen in the spring of next year. That is not allowed anymore."

Operating costs of a new facility aren't built into the 2024-25 budget, restricting the city from starting the project.

"As infuriating as it may seem that it's taking so long, we don't have much choice in the matter," Haila said. "We've got to work the system."

