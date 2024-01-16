'The worst is behind us': Record number of people used Austin cold weather shelters amid freeze

A record number of people used the city of Austin's overnight cold weather shelters since a cold front touched down on the region this past weekend, city officials said Tuesday.

The city has opened seven overnight shelters, which have been used by more than 600 people during the cold snap, Mayor Kirk Watson said during a news conference. The city has said the shelters will be open through Wednesday morning.

For only the third time in the city's history, the temperatures in the Austin area were so frigid that the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for the area, Watson said.

Temperatures in the metro Tuesday morning were recorded at 16 degrees, matching Monday's record low, with a wind chill at times below zero degrees, Watson said.

The wind chill warning expired just a few hours before Austin and Travis County leaders gave an update on the arctic cold front that has brought days of below-freezing temperatures and small bouts of ice and snow.

"It looks like the worst is behind us," Watson said.

City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson gives an update on the city's winter weather response during a press conference at the Travis County administrative building Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Severe cold and winter weather are expected to remain in the area through Wednesday morning, with wind chills in the single digits for much of Central Texas.

Though the city is "overall" back to normal operations, Watson urged people to limit time outside as temperatures are still below freezing.

"If you do go outside, please be sure to dress warm," Watson said. "Protect the four P's: people, pets, pipes and plants."

Ken Snipes, director of Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the city has the ability to add more cold weather shelters if officials see a high demand based on the number of registrations.

People who want to seek shelter must register at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6 and 8 p.m. The city will provide transportation from the center to shelters.

Anyone who needs transportation to a shelter after 8 p.m. can call 311 or 512-974-2000, Watson said.

During times of extreme cold, people can use Austin Public Library branches and Parks and Recreation Department facilities as warming centers during normal business hours.

Travis County Office of Emergency Management Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter gives an update on the city of Austin's winter weather response during a press conference at the Travis County administrative building Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Severe cold and winter weather are expected to remain in the area through Wednesday morning, with wind chills in the single digits for much of Central Texas.

Road conditions

Roads in the Austin area are dry, Watson said.

The Texas Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning said all Austin-area roads are clear of ice and other hazards.

Pretreatment of roads in Travis County has ended as weather conditions are expected to improve and there has been no significant reported icing Tuesday, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

Travis County staff will continue to monitor road conditions, Brown said.

Austin-area weather

The NWS is reporting a brief warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon before another artic cold front comes through the area, Eric Carter, Travis County's chief emergency management coordinator, said on Tuesday.

Highs in the Austin-San Antonio region could reach up to 50 degrees on Wednesday and more than 70 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service five-day forecast. Lows are projected to drop back into the 20s on Saturday.

