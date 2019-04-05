2020 Vision: Warren calls for end to filibuster in Senate

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the new Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 304 days until the Iowa caucuses, and 577 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Friday endorsed eliminating the legislative filibuster in the Senate if Democrats take the White House. Speaking at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference in New York City, Warren framed the maneuver in a racial lens, pointing out that a bill to make lynching a federal crime took a century to pass the Senate because of filibusters by “a small group of racists” — and went on to discuss Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tactics in bogging down nominations to federal positions by former President Barack Obama.

“I’m not running for president just to talk about making real structural change, I’m serious about getting it done. And part of getting it done means waking up to the reality of the United States Senate,” Warren said. “So let me be as clear as I can about this: When Democrats next have power, we should be bold. We are done with two sets of rules, one for the Republicans and one for the Democrats. And that means when the Democrats have the White House again, if Mitch McConnell tries to do what he did to President Obama and put small-minded partisanship ahead of solving the massive problems in this country, then we should get rid of the filibuster.”

The crowd applauded.

With the legislative filibuster in place, legislation needs 60 votes to pass the Senate, while abolishing it would mean bills could pass with a simple majority. (Sixty-vote thresholds to confirm lower court and Supreme Court justices have been rolled back in recent years.) Supporters of the filibuster say it helps foster bipartisanship, while critics have said it’s simply a tool for enabling obstructionism. Warren is the first major candidate to call for its abolition — her fellow Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have expressed skepticism at the idea — although Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a dark horse in the race, called for its removal in February.

“I do believe that the time for the filibuster has come and gone,” Inslee told HuffPost. “It was an artifact of a bygone era that is not in the U.S. Constitution, and somehow it got grafted on in this culture of the Senate.” — Christopher Wilson

Reparation study

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at the 2019 National Action Network conference in New York City on Friday. (Photo: Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Elizabeth Warren wasn’t the only 2020 candidate to appear at the NAN conference. In fact, 13 presidential hopefuls took the stage this week at Al Sharpton’s annual event. And each of them was pressed on a key issue that has emerged in this very early stage of the 2020 campaign: paying slavery reparations to African-Americans.

One by one Sharpton asked the candidates whether they would pledge to sign a bill, proposed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, to form a committee to study reparations if elected president. And they all did.

“When I’m elected president, I will sign that bill,” Kamala Harris said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Even Bernie Sanders, who last month told a New York radio station that he was a “no” on reparations, said he would support the formation of a committee to study the issue.

“Of course I would sign it,” Sanders said.

But he also said that “real attention” needs to be paid to “the most distressed communities in America.”

“We have got to use at least 10 percent of all federal funds to make sure that kids who need it get the education, get the jobs, get the environmental protection that they need,” Sanders said. “We have to take on the racial disparities which exist in this country.”