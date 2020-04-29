Acting Navy secretary asks for further investigation into carrier stricken by coronavirus

James McPherson, the acting secretary of the Navy, announced Wednesday that he had asked Navy leaders to conduct a more thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

However, McPherson’s apparent decision not to immediately reinstate the ship’s captain prompted the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee to warn Pentagon leaders not to develop a culture of sycophancy toward President Trump.

McPherson’s announcement came more than two weeks after Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Robert Burke concluded an initial investigation into the Theodore Roosevelt affair and passed it to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday. It has been widely reported that after reviewing Burke’s findings, Gilday had recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, the Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer.

Crozier was fired by McPherson’s predecessor as acting secretary, Thomas Modly, after an email Crozier sent up his chain of command expressing concern about how the Navy was handling the outbreak was made public. In a statement, McPherson said Wednesday he had received Gilday’s recommendations, but did not say what they consisted of.

“Following our discussion, I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review,” McPherson said.

“Therefore, I am directing Adm. Gilday to conduct a follow-on command investigation. This investigation will build on the good work of the initial inquiry to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt.”

Acting Secretary of the Navy James E. McPherson. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)

McPherson’s statement said nothing about the fate of Crozier, a fact that drew a swift rebuke from the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Democratic Rep. Adam Smith of Washington.

“I personally think Captain Crozier should be reinstated,” Smith told reporters in a call Wednesday morning, noting that he had spoken with McPherson earlier that day. “From everything that’s come out and everything that I’ve seen, there was no reason to relieve him of his command.”

Citing an interview Modly gave to the Washington Post in which the then acting secretary said he wanted to avoid the Navy getting “crossways” with the White House, Smith said he did not want to see the Defense Department become “yet another” part of the federal government “that the Trump administration has browbeaten into the position where they view their job as solely consisting of making sure that they’re kissing up to the president.”

Under the current administration, “the drift towards ‘you must be a sycophant in order to keep your job’ is very troubling,” the congressman said. A way for the Pentagon “to make a strong statement that that’s not where they’re going is to give Captain Crozier his job back,” he added.

While asserting that the question of whether to reinstate Crozier “should have been clearly answered to this point,” Smith stressed that he was not criticizing McPherson’s order to further investigate the outbreak on the Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier.

“It’s perfectly legitimate to extend the investigation about everything that happened with the Roosevelt,” Smith said. “It was the first major outbreak within [the Department of Defense], a difficult situation, so what happened? How did the various people within the chain of command respond to it?”

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, then commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ship's flight deck, November 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh/U.S. Navy via AP)