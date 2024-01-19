Arcade shut down in St. Lucie County; 3 arrested, over $18K seized

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A law enforcement raid of an adult arcade led to the arrest of its owner, employees and the seizure of nearly $20,000 by sheriff's detectives and state agents, gaming officials announced in a news release Thursday.

The Florida Gaming Commission and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office carried out the operation at Prestige Sweepstakes, located midway between Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie in the 4400 block of U.S. 1 off Tumblin King Road around 10:30 a.m., according to Eric Carr, director of external affairs for the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson could not be reached Thursday. An announcement of the raid appeared on St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office social media.

Arcade owner David Roffey, 58, was arrested on three charges related to state gambling violations, including keeping a gambling house; being employed at a gambling house or owning a store with a slot machine, and possession of illegal slot machines, according to St. Lucie County Jail records.

Prestige Sweepstakes, an adult arcade midway between Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie in the 4400 block of U.S. 1 off Tumblin King Road in St. Lucie County, was raided by sheriff's deputies and state gaming agents Thursday, January 18, 2024. After a search by state and local law enforcement, three people, including the owner, were arrested and over $18,000 and slot machines were seized, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Two employees were arrested for keeping a gambling house, being employees of a gambling house, and possession of illegal slot machines. Two patrons inside the arcade received notices to appear in court. The names were not disclosed.

Deputies seized dozens of slot machines and $18,023.25 in cash, Carr said in the news release.

A statement from Sheriff Keith Pearson posted on social media included a warning against visiting arcades.

“We’re continuing to … shut down illegal arcades in St. Lucie County,” he said. “Residents and visitors please do not visit these establishments. They are illegal.”

An arcade game at Prestige Sweepstakes, an adult arcade midway between Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie in the 4400 block of U.S. 1 off Tumblin King Road in St. Lucie County. It was raided by sheriff's deputies and state gaming agents Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

There are only eight licensed gambling-style adult arcades in the state, all of which are in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, aside from the legal Native American-owned casinos.

Elsewhere, any kind of money transaction for a game with winnings of any kind is illegal, gaming officials have said.

No other information was available about the raid Thursday.

Other recent arcade raids in St. Lucie County include Jackpot Corner II in the 7100 block of South U.S. 1 on Nov. 3; one on Oct. 12, in which investigators executed a search warrant at Beach Side Social Club in the 11000 block of South Ocean Drive on Hutchinson Island in southeast St. Lucie County, and sheriff's officials on Sept. 26 raided Treasure Bay Arcade in the 6600 block of North U.S. 1 in northern St. Lucie County's Lakewood Park.

For regulatory information, visit the Florida Gaming Control Commission website at flgaming.gov. If you suspect illegal gambling activity, Carr asks to report it to the Florida Gaming Control Commission

