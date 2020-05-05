Armed protesters in Michigan foreshadow a tense election season in key swing state

Michigan was always destined to be a place of high drama in the 2020 presidential election.

President Trump had his narrowest margin of victory there in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton, winning by just over 11,000 votes. And this fall, Trump’s hopes for winning a second term will once again go through the Great Lake State. Trump was the first Republican to carry Michigan in 28 years.

Outside of New York and New Jersey, Michigan has the third-highest number of deaths in the U.S. due to COVID-19, with 4,053 fatalities as of Monday afternoon. A heated election-year atmosphere has been supercharged by the crisis and by a series of clashes between the Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

And those who know Michigan politics best are trying to discern how it will all play out.

An armed protester wearing a mask stands at the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., on Thursday. (Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“It’s complicated right now,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell, in a phone interview Monday. Dingell, a Democrat, is a former General Motors executive who was married 38 years to former Rep. John Dingell, who died a year ago. John Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress ever, holding his seat for 59 years.

The sight of heavily armed, camo-wearing demonstrators at the state Capitol building last week was “very bad, very disconcerting,” Dingell told Yahoo News. “I talked to members [of the state legislature] that were really terrified that something could happen to them. I spoke to one who wore a bulletproof vest and spoke to three who got them this past weekend.”

Some top Michigan Republicans have condemned the demonstrations. Senate President Mike Shirkey said that “so-called protesters” who “used intimidation and the threat of physical harm” were “a bunch of jackasses.”

Protestors try to enter the Michigan House of Representatives chamber and encounter the Michigan State Police after the American Patriot Rally organized by Michigan United for Liberty protested for the reopening of businesses on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Thursday. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

But that came after Trump called the protesters “very good people” who were “angry” because of shutdown restrictions. The president urged Whitmer to “give a little, and put out the fire.”

Some of the protesters had held signs implying that Whitmer should be executed. In a mid-April protest, protesters carried signs comparing Whitmer to Adolf Hitler, with some gathering outside the governor’s residence.

Trump also targeted Whitmer in late March, responding to her requests for federal help with personal insults and referring to her as “the woman in Michigan.”

Randy Richardville, a former Republican Senate Majority Leader, said that the protesters had “acted irresponsibly and unethically.”

A protestor carries a sign with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer depicted as Adolph Hitler at an American Patriot Rally organized by Michigan United for Liberty on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Thursday. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s one thing to openly carry,” Richardville told Yahoo News. “It’s another thing to be brandishing things and holding them in a threatening kind of way. That I have no time for.”