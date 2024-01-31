An attack on US troops killed 3 Americans, Now, Biden weighs this perilous decision

WASHINGTON – The deaths of three U.S. servicemembers from a drone strike in Jordan has put pressure on President Joe Biden to hit America’s enemies where it hurts at a perilous time for the commander-in-chief.

Republican hawks are demanding a direct, retaliatory strike against Iran, which the U.S. says is broadly responsible for Sunday's attack that wounded at least 34 American soldiers.

"If not now, when?" asked Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

But Biden is also navigating a precarious political quandary as he weighs how the U.S. should respond.

A response that Republicans deem inadequate to punish those responsible for the drone strike and prevent further attacks against U.S. troops would give the GOP ammunition to paint Biden as weak in the upcoming presidential election in which he is expected to face a tough rematch against Donald Trump. An attack against Iran, however, would further risk alienating the political left, which already is furious with the Biden administration for supplying weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas.

Attacking Iran also could threaten to escalate clashes between U.S. forces and rebel groups into a full-scale conflict in the Middle East, which Biden has been trying to avoid. Tensions in the region have been simmering since Hamas' brutal assault on Oct. 7 set off a war between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.

Biden has promised retaliation for the drone assault, which the Pentagon says it is still investigating. He told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he has decided on a response, but he offered no details.

The administration says Iranian-supported militia are responsible, and by extension Tehran, although it has not declassified the intelligence on which it is basing its assertion.

The president has to take a punitive measure that is painful enough that his critics in the U.S. are satisfied and that retaliation from Iran is limited in scope and magnitude, said Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution.

If the president takes a symbolic measure, "half the country will sniff that out" and characterize it as a "meaningless show of force," he argued. "You could still sort of take some of the political sting out of the charge that you had done nothing," he added. "But of course, Biden's going to be under pressure to actually do something that changes the dynamic here."

The U.S. is seen as Israel’s key ally in the Middle East, and rebel groups supportive of Hamas have carried out strikes against American troops overseas since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

Biden's administration responded to previous assaults on U.S. troops with limited airstrikes aimed at degrading rebel groups' capabilities to stage future attacks.

But some Republicans are pushing the Biden administration to go beyond striking proxy groups in the region and take the fight directly to Tehran. They say that Biden has the authority, as commander-in-chief, to unilaterally respond to Sunday’s drone attack, which took place at an installation near Syria.

"My hope is that they are planning a real response against Iran, one that might diminish their ability to make and distribute weapons," said Issa, the California Republican.

Lawmakers on the other side of the argument, including some conservatives, insist Biden must first seek congressional approval. U.S. officials have stressed that the American military will respond at an appropriate time in a manner of Biden's choosing pursuant to Article 2 of the Constitution.

Trump, who lost his re-election bid to Biden four years ago, has accused Biden of not doing enough to protect U.S. troops.

Trump, in a message on his social media platform Truth Social, called the drone attack "a horrible day for America" and said it's "yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender."

Biden 'absolutely needs to respond'

In Congress, though, reaction has been mixed and has not totally followed party lines, with some members urging a swift response and others demanding restraint.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told USA TODAY on Monday evening that Biden "absolutely needs to respond."

An attack that is met without a response "invites more aggressive behavior" from Iran, he argued. "They don't question our military strength. What they question is our political will."

There are Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iraq and Syria that the administration should strike to send a message, McCaul said. But he doesn't want the conflict to escalate into a full-blown war with Iran: "If (Biden) responds forcefully, I think they would back down."

Even Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. – who was one of four senators to sign a letter urging the Biden administration to seek an Authorization of Military Force from Congress – said Biden has the power to retaliate for the strike in Jordan as self defense.

Iranian-backed militias in Syria "are the responsible parties and those are the ones that should be held accountable for it," Kaine said. "But if it's going against other actors, or starting something that has more of an escalatory risk involving those who weren't responsible, then you start to get into what's the legal authority?"

If Biden decides to attack inside Iran, he could do it without escalating in a way that crosses the threshold that lessens the risk of all-out war, experts say.

Biden could calibrate his response by targeting Iranian infrastructure and ports as a way to try to limit their oil exports. He could also target IRGC headquarters that are in remote parts of Iran, which would allow Biden to act without endangering civilians.

"You want to situate your response in such a way that there's an obvious next step that you could take if they retaliate or escalate themselves," said O'Hanlon of Brookings. He is also a member of the Defense Policy Board at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Other options include hitting outposts in Lebanon and taking out IRGC commanders and Iranian operatives outside the country.

In 2020, Trump ordered a military strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who Trump said was the plotting "imminent and sinister attacks" on American diplomats and military personnel.

Trump killed Soleimani, in part, because American forces in Iraq were being attacked during his presidency, and there was not a clear next step, said O'Hanlon, a member of the Defense Policy Board at the U.S. Department of Defense.

"The politics of it do push Biden to be tougher," he said. "But the strategic realities of it, and the history of it should be cautioning him not to overdo it, because we really don't have great options, short of going to war against Iran, and while we would win a war against Iran, and we wouldn't have to do it the same way we did the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, nonetheless, we all know that's just a huge undertaking, and that should be a last resort."

How Biden might retaliate for drone attack

Biden's previous reactions to strikes on U.S. troops offer some ideas into what actions he is considering now. When five soldiers and a U.S. contractor were wounded in a drone attack last March in Syria that killed another American contractor, Biden relied on his authority as commander in chief to launch precision airstrikes in eastern Syria against IRGC affiliates.

Some Republicans are pushing Biden to go further and strike inside Iran. But that gets into the area of culpability for the attack, said Daniel Mouton, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in its Middle East program.

The U.S. has said it holds Iran responsible, but it has not said the country was directly involved. Iran has denied that it played a role in the attack.

Mouton, who was the director for defense and political military policy for the Middle East and North Africa on the White House National Security Council at the time of the March attack, expects Biden to limit his actions to Syria.

"I would not be surprised if Iranian operatives are perhaps co-located with the militia group responsible, and if so they may very well be deemed valid targets. But that is a very different proposition than strikes inside Iran," he said.

Biden spent Tuesday in Florida at previously scheduled campaign fundraisers. National security spokesman John Kirby told reporters en route that Biden had spoken to family members of the three servicemembers who killed before he left. Biden will travel to Dover on Friday, he said, to witness the dignified transfer of their remains.

Kirby denied at a Monday briefing that politics was playing a role in Biden's decision-making about how to respond to their deaths. Biden has a 33% approval rating, in the latest Pew Research Survey, and trails Trump in general election surveys.

Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg said the drone attack “is one moment in an ongoing conflict that will be with us through the election, and so I don’t know that any particular moment in this effort to manage what is a difficult situation in the Middle East is going to be a make-or-break moment.”

“There are going to be many, many more days and many, many more events between now and the election for the American people that pass judgment on how the president has handled all of this,” he said.

What’s getting lost in the discussion, he said, is that Republicans have sabotaged American posture abroad by blocking funding for Ukraine and Israel, holding up military promotions and stalling the confirmation of U.S. ambassadors in the Middle East.

“The party that should be worried about American servicemen being killed in the Middle East is the Republican Party,” Rosenberg said. “The blood is on their hands. They’ve tied America’s hands in the region and in Ukraine. They’ve disrupted the functions of the Pentagon and the State Department. They have disabled our ability to operate at full strength in the region."

"When things like this happen," he said, "there’s one party to blame. And it’s the party of Donald Trump.”

