Coronavirus shadows key Senate races, as Dems vie for control

WASHINGTON — Since most of the nation shut down six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus, the battle for control of the U.S. Senate has been frozen in place.

And as the nation slowly reopens, races in some states have been paused in ways that have helped Democratic challengers, allowing the frontrunners to build momentum by depriving their primary opponents of coverage. But in at least one state, the Republican incumbent may have been given a way to change the subject away from President Trump.

“COVID-19 has really taken charge, and that’s the subject everyone wants to talk about. It’s kind of put campaigns on their heels in general,” said Bobby Reynolds, a political consultant in Maine who has worked for Republicans and Democrats.

Reynolds worked for Republican Sen. Susan Collins from 2008 to 2014. Collins is one of four Republican incumbents whom Democrats hope to defeat in their quest to regain control of the Senate. Reynolds is now an adviser to a Democratic congressman from Maine, Jared Golden, whom he helped elect in 2018.

But Reynolds said he hopes Collins will be reelected and that if she is, it will be because the pandemic crisis changed the focus of the race away from her relationship with Trump and toward her work on bread-and-butter issues that have real-world impact.

Collins, seeking her seventh term in the Senate, has been an object of ridicule and outrage on the left for her propensity to publicly toy with the idea of crossing Trump on key votes, based on principle, only to dash hopes for it time and again. Democrats thought Collins would join them in voting against blowing up the judicial filibuster during the April 2017 vote on Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, but she did not.

Sen. Susan Collins is surrounded by reporters following a meeting of Senate Republicans on Sept. 26, 2018. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) More

Then they hoped in October 2018 that she would vote against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following allegations of sexual assault, but Collins once again voted for Trump’s nominee. And only a few months ago, she voted against finding Trump guilty in the Senate impeachment trial.

Anti-Collins donations have flooded to the frontrunner candidate in the Democratic primary to face the Republican: Sara Gideon, the current House speaker in the state Legislature. Gideon took in $7.1 million in donations during the first quarter of 2020, roughly three times the amount Collins received. And Gideon is close to matching Collins in the amount she has on hand, yet to spend, with $4.6 million to the Republican’s $5.6 million.

Reynolds, the former Collins aide, said the senator’s work on the Paycheck Protection Program will be a centerpiece of her campaign for reelection. Collins was one of four senators credited with helping create the PPP, which is providing $669 billion in federally backed loans to businesses trying to stave off collapse because of the coronavirus shutdown.

“She’s proven her mettle during this thing,” Reynolds argued. “She is an invaluable asset right now to Mainers. … My guess is Mainers are gonna see during this crisis that Susan Collins is a leader in their delegation and nationally.

“When we get into October and everybody’s up on TV … there will be all kinds of testimonials from small-business owners who will be lined up to talk about it,” he said.

The two Republicans who are most widely considered to be in danger of losing their seats are in Colorado and Arizona. And the coronavirus crisis may have only increased the degree to which they are vulnerable.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., is seeking his second term. Floyd Ciruli, a nonpartisan pollster in Colorado, said the 45-year-old Gardner is “far and away the most talented Republican I’ve seen in the state in some time.”