Workers demand coronavirus protection as Trump orders meatpacking plants to stay open

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, responded to an order by President Trump by stating that if the plants are to remain open then employees need access to the federal stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) and to daily testing.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would use the Defense Production Act to keep meatpacking facilities open, further raising safety concerns for workers and the surrounding communities, which have already become hot spots for the coronavirus.

“To combat this crisis and ensure the adequate availability of food for the American people, it is vital that these processors are able to remain operating at this critical moment, while also taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities,” read the order.

More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation’s largest, in Iowa and South Dakota. Other facilities have seen production slow as workers fall ill, quarantine themselves because of exposure to the virus or stay home out of concern for their families’ health.

“To protect America’s food supply, America’s meatpacking workers must be protected,” said UFCW International president Marc Perrone in a statement. “The reality is that these workers are putting their lives on the line every day to keep our country fed during this deadly outbreak, and at least 20 meatpacking workers have tragically died from coronavirus while more than 5,000 workers have been hospitalized or are showing symptoms. For the sake of all our families, we must prioritize the safety and security of these workers.”

A report published last week by USA Today and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting found that more than 150 of America’s largest meat processing plants operate in counties where the rate of coronavirus infection is among the nation’s highest. The analysis found that these facilities represent more than 1 in 3 of the nation’s biggest beef, pork and poultry processing plants and that rates of infection around these plants are higher than those of 75 percent of other U.S. counties. Experts have found no evidence that the virus has been spread to consumers through meat.

Tyson Foods took out a full-page ad in a number of newspapers Sunday defending its response to the outbreak and warning that “the supply chain is breaking.”

“We have a responsibility to feed our country. It is as essential as healthcare. This is a challenge that should not be ignored,” John H. Tyson, chairman of the company, wrote. “Our plants must remain operational so that we can supply food to our families in America. This is a delicate balance because Tyson Foods places team member safety as our top priority.”

The following day, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., sent a letter to Tyson criticizing it for keeping a facility open in Washington state. Per Murray, the plant in Wallula had 34 confirmed cases of the virus on April 13 but did not announce a temporary closure until April 23.

“The more than 1,400 employees in Wallula, the countless members of the surrounding communities, and the millions of consumers of Tyson’s products deserve a swifter and more comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak than they have experienced this far,” Murray wrote.

The Wallula plant isn’t the only major hub to see outbreaks increase. A Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., had more than 700 workers test positive for the virus and at least two die. The plant, which the company says is responsible for 4 to 5 percent of all pork production nationwide, shut down indefinitely earlier this month under pressure from the mayor and the state’s Republican governor, who had resisted broader shutdown measures. Smithfield CEO Ken Sullivan said the ripple effects of closing plants would eventually hit grocery store shelves.