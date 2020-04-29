Dead or alive? The mystery surrounding Kim Jong Un demonstrates the limits of U.S. intelligence on North Korea

As rumors swirl about the death or incapacitation of Kim Jong Un, the third in a line of reclusive dictators of North Korea, experts who have pored over the limited information available say it’s likely no one outside the country knows for sure what his current condition is.

“It’s a tough country to understand in normal times,” noted Ken Gause, a senior foreign leadership analyst for CNA, a nonprofit research outfit that frequently works with government organizations. “If they want to shut down information coming out of the regime, they will,” he told Yahoo News.

South Korean officials have gone as far as denying his death, but Kim has not surfaced publicly in two weeks, despite multiple recent statements being sent out under his name. President Trump on Monday night hinted he knew more about Kim’s health but would not elaborate.

The initial sign of alarm came on April 15 when Kim, for the first time since he assumed power, failed to show up at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun for his grandfather Kim Il Sung’s birthday celebrations, one of the isolated nation’s most important holidays. Concerns grew following Kim’s absence and reporting that he had undergone heart surgery, according to the South Korean site Daily NK, known for its connections to North Korean defector networks. Reports from CNN about U.S. officials tracking news of Kim’s grave health condition and a deleted tweet from an NBC reporter about Kim being brain-dead escalated speculation quickly.

The range of possible scenarios inside North Korea is wide. Kim could be vacationing or recovering from a medical procedure, or isolating himself from coronavirus infection like much of the world.

At the other end of the spectrum is “the ultimate nightmare squared,” said Harry Kazianis, the senior director of Korean studies at the Center for the National Interest, during a phone interview. That nightmare is a scenario in which the nuclear-armed state collapses and a flood of refugees, possibly infected with the coronavirus, surges into China and South Korea.

With such little information emerging from the North Korean enclave, most experts plan on waiting and seeing.

“The bottom line ... is that we won’t know the status of Kim Jung-un until North Korea tells us,” wrote Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, the former American special envoy to the six-party talks with North Korea, in an email to Yahoo News.

Extracting information from North Korea, a place that is cut off from the rest of the world, has always been extremely difficult for intelligence gathering. “When I was in intelligence, we called North Korea the hardest of the hard targets,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA officer and a senior research fellow for Northeast Asia at the Heritage Foundation.

Given the lack of information, experts have often turned to satellite imagery to try to get a sense of the situation on the ground. According to imagery published by Korean analysis shop 38 North, Kim Jong Un’s personal train has been parked at Wonsan, an elite coastal beach area.

“There could be other explanations,” noted Gause. “Potentially he’s trying to avoid the virus, or maybe he’s reached a position within his consolidation of power that he no longer has to pay deference to his father and grandfather in order to maintain legitimacy.”

John Nixon, a former senior leadership analyst for the CIA, agreed that Kim’s absence was odd but said it mirrored behavior displayed by other dictatorial leaders who fear the virus might threaten their grip on power. “Moscow was hit hard with the COVID-19 virus and [President Vladimir] Putin basically disappeared,” wrote Nixon in an email. “It would appear Kim Jong Un is practicing the same extreme social distancing if it were not for the multiple rumors about his ill health.”