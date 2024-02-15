Did Bucks County murder suspect Justin Mohn plan to carry out widespread terrorism campaign?

The Bucks County man charged with beheading his own father and calling for a violent overthrow of the federal government may have also been planning an attack on federal buildings, officials said Thursday.

Justin Mohn now faces terrorism charges.

Mohn had a flash drive containing several photos of federal buildings and instructions that appear to show how to make explosive devices when he was arrested Jan. 30 on the grounds of the National Guard Training Center in Central Pennsylvania, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Justin Mohn of Levittown is captured in this screenshot of the gruesome YouTube video he allegedly made after beheading his father in Levittown on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The office on Thursday filed additional charges against the 32-year-old Middletown man on Thursday including three counts of terrorism, possession of an instrument of crime, robbery, theft, defiant trespassing and other related offenses.

The new charges are in addition to first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime filed against Mohn last month. He remains in Bucks County Jail without bail.

Mohn reportedly fled to the Lebanon County military installation after allegedly shooting and decapitating his father, Michael Mohn, 68, a semi-retired civil engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, and recording a 14-minute video calling for the murder of all federal workers.

He was armed with a loaded 9 mm handgun he purchased the day before when he was apprehended.

