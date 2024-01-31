Donald Trump courts pivotal union voters, bashes bipartisan border deal after Teamsters meeting

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump visited Washington on Wednesday to talk to leaders of the Teamsters union and court the endorsement of the massive organization.

His visit came after President Joe Biden won the support of the United Auto Workers union, a major boost for his efforts among working-class voters in Michigan and other Midwest battleground states.

While Trump didn't immediately receive support from the Teamsters this week, he did spend much of his visit backing a long-awaited congressional deal. He also criticized Biden over the attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan.

Here's what you need to know about the former president's push in the nation's capital.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Commit to Caucus Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 27, 2024.

Trump and the Teamsters

After Trump's meeting at the the Teamster headquarters in Washington, he told reporters he did not get an endorsement from the union. But the one-time media mogul vowed to keep trying.

After the gathering, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said the meeting with Trump "went fine" and the group also plans to speak with Biden.

"We've got a long way to go before we make a decision" on an endorsement, he said.

Trump himself has often criticized some American unions, but O'Brien on Wednesday acknowledged the former president still has the support of many members.

“There’s no doubt about (it),” O'Brien said, "There is union support for President Trump. And there’s always union support for President Biden.”

Trump last year reached out to the United Auto Workers union in an effort to gain their support, traveling to Michigan during a Republican primary debate. But UAW president Shawn Fain announced the group's 2024 support for Biden last week, calling Trump a "scab."

The former president's visit on Wednesday also immediately drew criticism from fellow Republicans and others who accused him of ignorance about the Teamster's priorities. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, questioned why Trump would want a Teamster endorsement at all.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Haley lashed out at union groups and asked whether Trump agrees with the Teamsters on "Gutting right-to-work laws conservative governors like I fought for?" Right-to-work laws prohibit union security agreements, which is a contract between a labor union and employers that require all employees benefiting from the union contract to pay their share of costs.

Trump attacks bipartisan border bill

Trump didn't only address the pivotal labor union on Wednesday. The Republican presidential candidate again bashed a proposed congressional border plan, accusing it of not being harsh enough and saying the Biden administration should enforce existing laws against illegal crossings.

"You don't need a deal to tighten up the border," Trump said.

Members of Congress have been negotiating the bill for months. But lawmakers, including some Republicans, are questioning Trump's criticism because specifics of the plan haven't been released.

Some have also said Trump is exercising too much influence over Republican leaders in Congress and seeking to use border problems as a campaign issue rather than crafting his own policy to address the nation's immigration system.

"How does he know it's a betrayal if he hasn't read it?" said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told CNN. "Don't be ignorant. Read the bill."

Contributing: Joey Garrison and Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump courts union voters, slams border deal at Teamsters visit