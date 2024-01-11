Donald Trump takeaways: Attack Haley, DeSantis, and Biden - and tease the vice presidency

Former President Donald Trump had a much easier night than Republican rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

A mostly friendly crowd at a Fox News town hall in Des Moines asked Trump very few challenging questions, allowing the GOP frontrunner to tee off on Haley and DeSantis as they argued with each other over on CNN.

Trump also seized opportunities to attack President Joe Biden.

The former president also acknowledged, again, that he wants to be a dictator for a day and that his businesses made more than $8 million from foreign governments during his years the White House.

Among the takeaways:

Target Haley

Speaking hours after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pulled out of the race, Trump professed little concern that most of Christie's vote will go to Haley in the increasingly tight New Hampshire primary.

"I'm not exactly worried about it," he said.

Otherwise, Trump attacked Haley as unqualified, and cited Christie's "hot mic" criticism that the former South Carolina governor is “gonna get smoked ... she’s not up to this.”

Pressure DeSantis to drop out

Despite his big lead in polls, Trump continues to attack DeSantis, and is now repeatedly suggesting that the Florida governor should drop out if he performs poorly in Iowa on Monday.

"A lot of people say he's leaving the race after Iowa, because he's doing so poorly," Trump said.

DeSantis, meanwhile, is predicting success in Iowa.

'I didn't get $8 million for doing nothing'

Trump did not dispute a recent report from House Democrats that his businesses made nearly $8 million from foreign governments during his administration.

That's "a small amount of money," Trump said, and besides he has the "best hotels" with the "best clubs."

"I have great stuff," Trump said. "I don’t get $8 million for doing nothing!”

No 'retribution'... 'hopefully'

At one point, Trump appeared to pull back from his highly publicized threats of "retribution" - but then added a caveat.

"I'm not going to have time for retribution," Trump said at first. "Our ultimate retribution is success."

Seconds later, however, the candidate who has threatened President Joe Biden and others with prosecution added a caveat: "Hopefully, I won't have time for retribution."

An economic crash? Only if he loses

Trump also talked around his recent comment that he hopes there will be a financial crash this year so that voters will blame Biden.

His latest take: "There will be a crash if I don't win."

He still pledges to be dictator 'for one day'

As if to mock his opponents, Trump repeated his claim that he wants to be a dictator - but only "for one day."

Trump said he would use that day to stop illegal border crossings and expand energy production - "after that, I'm not going to be a dictator."

The crowd applauded.

Biden and other opponents say people who become dictators ... stay dictators.

The vice presidential tease begins

Trump told his town hall that he "knows" who he wants for a running mate, but doesn't want to discuss it right now.

"I know who it's going to be," Trump said. "We'll do another show some time."

