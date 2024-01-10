Tonight's Republican debate puts Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis head to head: live updates

Republican presidential candidates will face off in a GOP primary debate Wednesday night, one of their last chances to make their pitch to voters before the critical Iowa caucuses.

Two Republican White House hopefuls are traveling to Des Moines to go head-to-head on the debate stage in front of a crowd of Iowa voters. But the candidates are expected to take on issues that matter to Americans from coast to coast – the economy, abortion rights, the border and more.

Don't look for former President Donald Trump on the debate stage though. The former president is skipping the event to rally voters at his own town hall.

Chris Christie drops out of 2024 race ahead of Republican debate

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have one less rival to worry about: Just hours before their debate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced he is pulling out of the race.

Christie, who based most of his campaign in New Hampshire and spent most of his time attacking Trump, did not endorse any of the other remaining candidates.

Many political analysts said Christie's withdrawal helps Haley, who is moving up against Trump in several New Hampshire polls.

– David Jackson

How do I watch the debate?

The fifth GOP presidential primary debate will air live on CNN on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Viewers can also watch the broadcast on CNN International and CNN en Español, or stream it on Max (formerly HBO Max).

TV subscribers can also watch via CNN.com and the CNN mobile apps. It was also be available the next day On Demand via CNN.com, CNN apps as well as Cable Operator Platforms.

– Anthony Robledo

Who qualified for the Republican debate?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will be the only candidates at Wednesday's presidential primary debate, according to CNN.

The GOP runner-ups qualified before the window closed on Jan. 2 along with Trump. The network hosted hour-long townhalls for DeSantis and Haley in Iowa with DeSantis on Thursday.

– Anthony Robledo

