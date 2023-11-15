Who is Donna Adelson? Evidence against latest person charged in Dan Markel murder-for-hire

On Monday night in Miami, one week after Fort Lauderdale periodontist Charlie Adelson was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-brother-in-law Dan Markel, his parents Donna and Harvey Adelson were stopped at Miami International Airport before they could board a one-way flight to Vietnam.

Donna Adelson, 73, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 killing of the renowned FSU law professor in the latest bombshell twist in a nearly decade-long investigation that captured the attention of the nation.

In the arrest affidavit, investigators said that Donna was complicit and a flight risk, citing jailhouse calls she made to Charlie after he was found guilty saying she was putting her financial affairs in order and planning to leave, either through self-harm or by getting out of the country.

"Donna discusses plans for a suicide," the affidavit says, "but also discusses plans to flee to a non-extradition country. Donna Sue Adelson has considerable financial resources to do this."

Here's what we know.

Who is Donna Adelson?

Donna Sue Adelson, is married to Dr. Harvey Adelson, retired dentist and founder of the Adelson Institute for Aesthetics and Implant Dentistry in Tamarac, Florida. She has three children.

Adelson is the second member of her family and the fifth person to be charged in connection to the Dan Markel contract killing.

What happened to Dan Markel?

Daniel Eric Markel, 41 at the time of his death, was a Canadian-born Florida State law professor, author and prominent legal scholar. He was married to fellow FSU professor Wendi Adelson and they had two young sons, but they separated in 2012 and battled through an extremely acrimonious and bitter divorce in 2013. Wendi and her family were determined to move her and the boys to South Florida where the rest of the Adelsons lived, prosecutors said, but Markel refused and successfully fought it in court.

Markel pulled into his garage in Tallahassee after running errands on July 18, 2014 when two men approached him and shot him twice in the head. He died the next day.

Over nearly ten years of investigations, wiretapping, and testimony, prosecutors have said Markel's killing was the result of a murder-for-hire plot involving Donna Adelson, her son Charles, a.k.a. Charlie (a periodontist at the family business), Charlie's girlfriend at the time Katherine Magbanua, and the hitmen Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, who is also the father of Magbanua's children.

How it all began: FSU law professor dies in shooting

How many people have been found guilty in the Dan Markel murder?

To date, four people have been found guilty in the conspiracy. Rivera, who was already doing time on an unrelated charge, took a deal and received a 19-year sentence. Garcia, who Rivera said pulled the trigger, was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, as was Magbanua in her 2022 trial. This month Charlie Adelson was found guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Dan Markel murder: Walkthrough of witnesses making the case for, against Charlie Adelson

What was Donna Adelson charged with and was she wearing an anti-suicide vest?

Donna Adelson was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in Markel's murder, the same charges her son Charlie was found guilty of by a jury in just three hours.

Adelson was booked into the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she is being held without bond. She is expected to be transported to the Leon County Detention Facility, where her son is incarcerated while he awaits sentencing, within the next couple of weeks. The U.S. Sun reported that Adelson appeared in court wearing an anti-suicide vest.

A court date has yet to be set for Adelson's sentencing.

What is the evidence against Donna Adelson?

The Tallahassee Police Department suggested that Donna Adelson was a prime suspect in the Markel murder back in 2016, when TPD initially presented probable cause affidavits to the State Attorney's Office. At the time, State Attorney Willie Meggs dismissed them as speculation. Investigations over the next 9 years revealed:

Have Harvey or Wendi Adelson been charged?

Wendi Adelson, who has denied involvement with the murder and testified under immunity at several trials, has not been charged.

State Attorney Jack Campbell told the Tallahassee Democrat that the state did not have the evidence to arrest Harvey Adelson, but had enough to arrest Donna Adelson. Her attempted flight overseas sped things up and pushed law enforcement “to make a decision quickly,” Campbell said.

“That’s what forced our hand,” Campbell said. "We started talking to some of our law enforcement partners about the complexities of trying to bring someone back from either Dubai or Vietnam. And that might be a very complicated and lengthy process. So that’s why we had to make a decision quickly."

Tallahassee Democrat reporter Jeff Burlew contributed to this article.

