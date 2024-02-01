Fatal shooting victim's family pushes for answers from public: 'You can’t just let it die'

The family of 26-year-old fatal shooting victim Christopher Jones-McClean wants the two yet-identified suspects in his case to face justice.

"You can’t just let it die," his grandmother Pam Martin said during a recent news conference at the Murfreesboro Police Department Headquarters. "Somebody knows something. And in time, that somebody will come forward."

The unidentified suspects are believed to have shot Jones-McClean and a severely wounded 25-year-old friend Oct. 12 in the garage area of a townhome where both victims had previously resided on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro.

The family of Christopher Jones-McClean hold up images of him throughout his life after asking the community for answers about the death of Jones-McClean. Left to right grandmother Pam Martin ( Kim Thompson's mother), mother Kim Thompson, step father Antonio Thompson and father Rico McClean, at the Thompson's home in Shelbyville, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

The suspects were wearing face masks and blue hoodies when they approached the victims at night demanding money but were unable to get anything, police spokesperson Larry Flowers said.

“They just blatantly opened fire on those two individuals," Flowers said during the press conference. "Mr. McClean passed away. The other victim survived, but is still dealing with a lot of medical issues, and of course, a lifetime of suffering."

Police have withheld the name of the wounded friend at this time while investigating the case.

"Detectives have exhausted all leads," Flowers said. "They followed up on every single tip that have come into the department, to no avail. They’ve interviewed witnesses."

The step-father Antonio Thompson, who was close to Christopher Jones-McClean, holds up a graduation photo of Christopher Jones-McClean who was killed in the garage of his home in Murfreesboro, on Oct. 12, 2023. The family of Jones-McClean are asking the community for tips to solving the death of their loved one.

Crime stoppers offers $1,000 reward

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooters. You can report tips anonymously by calling 615-893-STOP (7867).

Witnesses can also contact Murfreesboro Police Detective David Miller: phone, 629-201-5662; or email, 0432@murfreesborotn.gov

Video cameras record suspects and car

The detectives know that the suspects arrived at the townhome in a red or maroon sedan with tinted windows. The car first appears on a video camera by a business at the intersection of Cason Lane and New Salem Highway.

The video camera recordings were unable to identify the license plate or brand of the car.

"The vehicle went toward the house and stayed there about nine minutes," Flowers said.

Video next shows the car returning to the Cason Lane intersection at New Salem Highway and then heading toward Interstate 24.

The step-father Antonio Thompson, who was close to Christopher Jones-McClean, looks through family photos of Jones-McClean, who was killed in the garage of his home in Murfreesboro, on Oct. 12, 2023. The family of Jones-McClean are asking the community for tips to solving the death of their loved one.

Detectives are unable to determine identifying characteristics of suspects, yet hope witnesses who see the video might recognize the suspects hidden behind the masks and hoodies by their stature and the way they walk, Flowers said.

"The most important thing for us right now is for us to find out who did this," Flowers said. "We need to find these shooters and get them off the streets, as the family said, before they do something like this again."

Family speaks out

Detectives have yet to determine why the suspects targeted Jones-McClean and his friend.

"Christopher is innocent," Flowers said. "Never been in trouble with the law. He did not deserve this. This was a heinous crime that never should have happened."

Police need help from anyone with information about the unidentified suspects of the crime to come forward, Flowers said.

"Our main concern right now is solving this case," Flowers said. "What happened whether it was random or targeted, that will all be revealed in due time. The most important thing is for us to get tips and help solve this case."

Jones-McClean was 'the best friend anyone could have'

Jones-McClean was known to love and excel in sports from youth baseball starting at age 4 to football at Shelbyville Central High School.

He was known to help anyone, his mother, Kim Thompson, told reporters at the press conference.

"He was the most sincere, the most honest, special child I’ve ever known," Kim Thompson said. "He was the best friend anyone could have, and that’s not my words. That’s words from all of his friends."

Jones-McClean's father, Rico McClean, also talked about hearing kind words about him from his son's friends since the crime.

"I wish I could have heard those compliments when he was alive, but I'd seen it through his actions, so I'm good," Rico McClean.

Jones-McClean's step-father father, Antonio Thompson, the husband of Kim, also described him as being someone without enemies.

"Everybody who was around him loved him," Antonio Thompson said during an interview at his family's Shelbyville home.

A childhood photo of Christopher Jones-McClean, who was killed in the garage of his home in Murfreesboro, on Oct. 12, 2023. The family of Jones-McClean are asking the community for tips to solving the shooting death of their loved one.

Antonio Thompson also spoke during the police press conference.

"Chris meant a lot to our family. He was the one his brothers went to for advice on a lot of things. He was quiet, reserved. He didn’t talk much unless you talk to him," he said. "He had a heart. He was always a great, great kid. He was always there for us. Every time we needed him he was there."

Jones-McClean didn't hesitate if his family needed him, his mother said.

"He wanted to do his absolute best to take care of family and be there for family," she said.

"He always had this great smile, no matter what. He always smiled, and that was the most beautiful thing that I could ever ask for. He was a beautiful soul, he was."

McClean: 'Can’t hug your son through a casket'

Kim Thompson prior to the crime could count on her son to join the family for Sunday meals at their home in Shelbyville. He'd usually be the first to arrive to help prepare the food and clean up after the meal.

The family gathering changed after Oct. 12.

"Those Sundays have been hard," the mother said. "The holidays were very rough."

Whoever the perpetrators are were able to celebrate the holidays with their families, McClean said.

"That's unacceptable," the father said. "They still get to live. They still get to hug (their) mommas whether through bars or anything. We don’t. Can’t hug your son through a casket."

The death of the 26-year-old son goes beyond missing the recent holidays.

"It feels like three decades," McClean said. "Every day you wake up, it’s still the same nightmare. So that realization has to set in every day that we’re not going to see him again."

Outside support for family's grief

Kim Thompson also spoke about the support that's helped her from Mothers Over Murder and Believers Faith Church in Murfreesboro and in Shelbyville to help her navigate grief from the loss of her son.

"That's a different kind of hurt," said Thompson, who wore a Mothers Over Murder sweatshirt at the press conference. “There are way too many mothers who are having to suffer the loss of their child through gun violence. There’s way too many of us."

She recalled her son's last text message the morning before he died: "Momma, I love you."

Since his death, she has been using her Facebook page, Kimmy J. Thompson, to write letters, sometimes daily, to her son.

Kim Thompson said she she hopes the perpetrators "don't rest at night."

"I don’t have any forgiveness right now, although I know the Lord says that we are supposed to forgive people, and I’m working on that. But when you take a son of mine and you get to live your life, I have a problem with that."

McClean agreed.

"It’s like I told our other son, you can’t forgive somebody that ain’t asking for forgiveness," McClean said.

Families message to witnesses: 'Speak up'

For now, the family hopes witnesses who know who's responsible will come forward.

"Speak up and speak out," McClean said. "I know it’s a no-snitching culture, but it ain’t snitching if you ain’t had nothing to do with it."

Any parents who know something should speak up, the mother said.

“How would you feel if it was your son that was gunned down?” Kim Thompson said.

"My son died over foolishness. Someone needs to speak up if they know something. Say something."

