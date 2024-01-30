Free Press gets tour of Wayne County juvenile jail turnaround after reporting on problems

A string of new licensing violations and a state monitor’s arrest earlier this month for her possible sexual assault of a teen housed at the juvenile jail are the latest problems sparking outrage at the Wayne County facility that has struggled to give kids basic care and keep them safe.

Still, officials running the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center say they've improved conditions significantly for residents in recent months. The Detroit Free Press in summer 2022 started documenting problems caused by overcrowding and understaffing at the jail.

Four cars are parked in front of the Detroit William Dickerson Detention Facility entrance on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

There's been increased spending on hiring and training of staff, part of a nearly $10 million boost Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and the county commission approved, officials said. That was a more than 60% increase in that budget to $26 million this fiscal year that began in October 2023.

They’ve switched from a “skeleton crew” that often locked down youths 23 hours a day to enough staff to let residents leave their rooms all day for school, recreation and — for a few — even student council meetings, said Melissa Fernandez, the county’s director of Juvenile and Youth Services, in a recent interview with the Free Press.

Other changes include replacing metal detectors with $329,000 airport-quality scanners at entry doors to screen for contraband like pills and vape pens that show up in youths’ cells. They’ve also created a backup video control room to have more eyes on the pods where juveniles are living, in many cases, for months.

The William Dickerson Detention Facility in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

“We've come a long way,” said Fernandez, who has overseen the facility since March 2022. “We believe it's a safer institution. We still have a lot of work to do, we really do.”

The facility remains under increased state oversight because of past violations.

Last fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put jail operations into a provisional license — a step that could ultimately led to license revocation — after an investigation found violations from the previous spring, including feces-covered walls, a lack of clean clothes and basic hygiene products.

There are 31 MDHHS licensing investigations either open or being reviewed at the facility. And just last week the state released its reports on multiple violations it found from the alleged rape of a 12-year-old boy in March.

Still, even state officials acknowledged last week that the county has improved conditions.

"Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center has made progress by decreasing the number of youth placed there, increasing the staff ratio, offering expanded services to youth and additional training of staff," Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for MDHHS, wrote in an email last week.

"However, Wayne County must continue its improvements to meet licensing requirements, including compliance with MDHHS-issued corrective action plans."

County gives 1st tour, leaders sit for interview

For the first time since reporting on the overcrowding and understaffing problems 18 months ago, the Free Press got a tour of the jail from facility leaders, who also sat down for an in-person interview in late December.

The county allowed a reporter inside but would admit a Free Press photographer only if county officials could approve photos for safety reasons. The newspaper declined because it does not allow prepublication review of content by outside groups.

Problems the Free Press revealed since summer 2022 include youths who had been kept in their rooms for long periods, more than a week sometimes, and a lack of basic necessities like daily showers, medication, recreation and schooling.

The facility is designed to house youths up to age 18 who are awaiting adjudication of criminal charges. If a youth is found guilty, they are supposed to be sent elsewhere for treatment. But the Free Press found many youths languished in what is designed to be a short-stay facility because there aren't enough beds in treatment facilities in Michigan.

MDHHS placed round-the-clock monitors at the facility after the alleged rape in March, but recently Evans ordered them removed from the jail after the arrest of one of the state monitors for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy inside the facility. She was released pending completion of an investigation and no charges had been filed yet.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating "criminal sexual conduct and child abuse" allegations in that incident and the possible involvement of at least two other state employees, a county statement said.

Concerns about youths' safety continue.

In separate court hearings in recent weeks, the Free Press observed a teen from the jail and lawyers for two other juveniles tell court officials they were afraid for residents’ safety inside the facility.

“Since I have been placed at the JDF detention, I have been nothing but jumped,” a teen told a county referee during a court hearing in early December. A county staffer confirmed at the hearing the teen was hospitalized after one assault.

County officials also admit youths still have been able to disable their cell door locks with items like wet toilet paper or folded paper cups, then sometimes fighting with each other or staff.

New leadership, training and therapy access

Fernandez, the county official, and Evan’s Chief of Staff Brian Rinehart say that while there still are challenges, they can point to changes that show the facility has turned a corner.

Youths now get individual and group therapy during their often months-long waits to be sent to long-term treatment centers. Youths' medical information now is kept electronically, no longer in paper files.

And staff members are being trained in safer techniques to restrain out-of-control youths, officials say, with the goal of hiring a “trauma trained” crisis response team so they can stop calling law enforcement for help.

A year ago, a sheriff's deputy used a Taser to subdue a teen who officials said shattered a cell window and threatened deputies.

The county also raised employee pay by 35% in the spring and now the facility is in-line with the state- required, staff-to-resident ratio of 1 to 10 during waking hours. Officials say when they hire for all budgeted positions, they will be at 3 to 16, which exceeds state and federal guidelines.

Evans also appointed a new division director, director and two deputy directors, doubling leadership to six who now run the juvenile jail on-site.

The includes appointing Mack McGhee as the division director of Juvenile and Youth Services in November. McGhee, who makes $165,000 a year, said he has worked with juvenile facilities that faced federal scrutiny in Washington, D.C., and in South Carolina.

County officials also worked with judges to lower the jail population by doing regular check-ins on youths who can be safely released to the community. Last week there were 94 youths housed in the jail, compared with a previous high of 163.

County opens doors

The county allowed the Free Press inside one of six pods for male residents and allowed a reporter to meet members of a newly formed student council.

The student council was created by Toson Knight, hired for a newly created post as the deputy director of Youth Engagement. He said he’s used the seven-member group’s feedback while creating a new student code of conduct book.

“At first we never came out,” one youth, a student council member who has been housed at the facility for a year, said to a Free Press reporter during the gathering that included facility staff. “We barely got showers.”

He said he started seeing improvements this summer: “Things started getting changed. They started helping us more.”

He said, “They tried to implement activities and stuff for it to be better for us.”

Students told the Free Press they attend school, including math, Spanish, social studies and life skills classes. The Free Press previously reported that youths largely were left to educated themselves for weeks because of administrative problems with a charter school.

Six members of the student council are currently charged with offenses that would be punishable by up to life in prison if they were adults, including murder. Rinehart said it's an example of how far the facility has come, that they now are working together with youths as leaders to improve the facility.

Knight said the jail implemented a merit system where residents can earn privileges for good behavior, like longer phone calls to loved ones and a later, 10 p.m. bed time. They’ve also gotten tablets with games and books.

During the tour of a Level 3 pod, which is considered the best behavior level, youths watched the movie “Home Alone” from a television hung from the ceiling while lounging in blue chairs in the center of the pod.

The county said youths were able to celebrate the holidays with family and food, as well as cheer on a recent Detroit Lions playoff win with pizza at a watch party.

COVID-19 lockdowns and staffing shortages exacerbated the problems at the facility, county officials have said. But Evans has put much of the blame on the state, saying the jail is supposed to be short-term and he can't control a shortage of the long-term statewide facilities that house and treat youths.

The state has acknowledged the shortage, saying it has helped Wayne County place residents at neighboring facilities and funded the creation of new long-term treatment beds at others.

