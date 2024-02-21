Goodbye, winter. The first day of spring is rapidly approaching for Iowa.

T.G.I.S. — thank goodness it’s (almost) spring.

We’ve had enough of freezing nose hairs and slipping on sidewalks, regardless of February’s warmer temperatures.

While Polk County Paula predicted an early spring at the High Life Lounge's Groundhog Day celebration in Des Moines, when does the season really begin?

Here’s what to know about spring this year.

When is the first day of spring 2024?

The first day of spring is March 19, marked by the vernal equinox.

However, weather scientists divide the year into quarters to compare seasonal and monthly statistics from year to year, making March 1 their first day of spring, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

More: When does spring break start? Here are some spring break schedules for schools in Iowa

What is the vernal equinox?

The vernal equinox is when we see a change from winter to spring. This is one of two equinoxes, the other being the autumnal equinox when summer changes to fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

What are the spring months in the Northern Hemisphere?

The summer solstice is on June 20. The solstice occurs at “the moment the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at a maximum,” according to the National Weather Service. So, spring lasts from the end of March through April, May and a portion of June.

More: Spring break is coming. Here are some cheap flights from Des Moines.

What’s the forecast for spring in Iowa this year?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that in southern Iowa, the months of March, April and May have a 33-40% chance of above-normal seasonal precipitation. For portions of central and northeast Iowa, March, April, and May have a 33-40% chance of above-normal seasonal temperatures.

However, the Farmer's Almanac warns of the chance for a cold and snowy start to spring.

When is daylight saving time 2024?

About a week before spring, Iowans will lose an hour of sleep as daylight saving time begins. Daylight saving time will begin on March 10 at 2 a.m. local time as we “spring forward.”

USA TODAY reporter Clare Mulroy contributed to this article.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When is the first day of spring in 2024? Here are Iowa's spring months