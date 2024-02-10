Helicopter carrying 6 people crashes in California desert near Las Vegas

A helicopter carrying six people crashed in a Southern California desert late Friday, the latest in a number of high-profile aviation disasters in the U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Saturday it and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter that crashed around 10 pm. Friday near Nipton, California.

San Bernardino Sheriff's Department officials told KABC-TV that they have not been able to locate any survivors and the cause of the crash is unknown.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Nipton is located near the California-Nevada border, near Las Vegas.

The crash follows two deadly aviation disasters in recent days.

At least two people were killed Friday afternoon when a small plane that had lost both its engines crashed into a vehicle on a Florida interstate as the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing, authorities said. And earlier this week, five U.S. Marines died after a military helicopter went down in the mountains near San Diego.

