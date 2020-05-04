Intelligence analysis claims China 'intentionally concealed the severity' of coronavirus to stockpile medical supplies

WASHINGTON — As part of a concerted push to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration has issued an intelligence analysis claiming China purposely delayed notifying the World Health Organization about the spread of the contagion in order to stockpile medical equipment, according to two recent government documents obtained by Yahoo News.

The analysis, which some former officials are questioning based on its limited methodology, relies exclusively on trade data to draw its conclusions.

In recent weeks, President Trump and some of his top allies have been pushing a theory being investigated by the intelligence community that the virus originated from a Chinese lab in Wuhan, rather than from a “wet market,” where exotic wildlife is sold. “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo said in an interview with ABC on Sunday.

A worker sorts masks at Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. (Ng Han Guan/AP) More

Just two days before that interview, analysts at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) citing a “new analytic technique” concluded that China had, in fact, concealed the spread of coronavirus in order to hoard medical supplies. Specifically, they looked at Chinese imports and exports of medical equipment, ranging from surgical facemasks to ventilators, from October 2019 to February 2020, and then compared that data to the prior five years.

“We assess the Chinese Government intentionally concealed the severity of COVID-19 from the international community in early January while it stockpiled medical supplies by both increasing imports and decreasing exports,” the analysts wrote in the document dated May 1. “We further assess the Chinese Government attempted to hide its actions by denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data.”

An accompanying “reference aide” issued the same day as that report reviews the trade data in more detail, citing the increase and decrease of export and imports of specific medical equipment.

Both documents are unclassified but marked for official use only. ABC first reported the existence of the intelligence document. Yahoo it and the accompanying reference aid and is publishing them in full.

New Analytic Technique by Sharon Weinberger on Scribd

Nate Snyder, who served as a DHS counterterrorism official during the Obama administration, questioned the purpose of the document, which he called “ridiculous.”

“We know through the Intelligence Community this was bad, that China was likely downplaying the severity of it, and was attempting to mitigate it themselves quietly,” Snyder said. “Yet we ignored that and all the intel and indicators. So I’m not sure what this product is trying to prove aside from finding convenient open sources to point the finger further at China.”

Snyder was particularly critical of the accompanying reference aide, which includes some of the data DHS uses to back up its claims.

"This thing really isn’t deeply cited,” said Snyder, who worked on similar reference aides during his time at DHS. He noted the sources cited by the reference aide includes a local Maine news site, and a blog entry posted by a commercial company.

Snyder said this type of document would be shared throughout the intelligence community and with senior policymakers. “The significance of it is now that it's out there as a reference point, it can be cited and used in synopsis or arguments within the intelligence community now that it's got the stamp of approval,” he said. “This is considered an official source."

Among the examples DHS cites is a 200 percent increase in imports of surgical facial masks in January and February 2020, and then a nearly 50 percent decrease in exports in February. For ventilators, DHS reports that China increased its imports by 54 percent in February and decreased exports of the devices by 45 percent.