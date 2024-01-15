Iowa Caucus results are just hours away. Here's how to follow live coverage
Look to the Des Moines Register for Caucus Day coverage today.
The Des Moines Register will have dozens of reporters, photographers and videographers with Republican presidential candidates throughout Caucus Day. They also will deliver live coverage on caucus night from precincts across the state, including from Democratic caucuses.
Read our coverage and see results as they come in on desmoinesregister.com.
Where to find live Iowa Caucus results
Here's where you'll find results as well as a county-by-county breakdown of the tally. Bookmark the page here.
Follow our coverage all day Monday
Des Moines Register reporters are fanned out across the state already covering the candidates less pitches to Iowans and will be live at parties and caucus sites tonight. Follow our live blog for the latest Iowa Caucus updates all day and evening.
Live coverage: How Republican presidential candidates spent their final hours before Iowa Caucus
What to watch for: Turnout, key counties and evangelicals: What to watch for as GOP Iowa Caucus results come in
Who will win? Here are the GOP candidates' path to victory ‒ or defeat ‒ tonight
The latest Iowa Poll results
Donald Trump retains a commanding lead in the final Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll before Monday’s caucuses, with Nikki Haley sliding past Ron DeSantis into second place. Here's a breakdown of the results:
How to follow the Des Moines Register's coverage
Register editor Carol Hunter shares the excitement in covering the Iowa Caucuses
Voter Guide: Compare the candidates on the issues, find caucus locations, how to register
Issues at your caucus site? Contact our Readers Watchdog, Lee Rood, at iowacaucuswatch.com or 515-778-6670
More: Iowa Republicans confident in reporting caucus results. When you may see them Caucus Day:
