Live updates: What we know about the storm that is blowing into North Jersey Tuesday

New Jersey residents are preparing for yet another storm to roll in, a quick follow-up to the past weekend's winter storm that dropped between 1 and 13 inches of snow depending on your location.

For this rainstorm however, meteorologists are calling for heavy rain, gusty winds, and a high probability of flooding around the state.

Check back here for live updates throughout the storm.

Here is what we know right now, per the National Weather Service:

What time is it going to rain in NJ?

The rain should be starting sometime on Tuesday afternoon and will continue throughout the night into late Wednesday morning. The heaviest downpours will occur overnight on Tuesday.

How many inches of rain?

Depending on your location, you could be expecting anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain. However, there is a potential for 4 inches in some areas of North Jersey.

An NJ DOT sign warns drivers of the storm coming to the North Jersey area on Route 4 Fair Lawn, NJ on Tuesday Jan. 9, 2024.

Wind advisory in North Jersey

North Jersey is currently under a wind advisory with anywhere between 45 and 55 mph gusts expected to blow across the area.

The coastal areas of New Jersey are under a high wind warning with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

The highest wind will occur overnight, and the National Weather Service is warning that downed trees and power outages are possible.

Expected flooding in NJ

With this storm comes a high possibility of flooding. This includes moderate to major river flooding as well as flooding of smaller creeks and streams. Snowmelt could increase runoff and flood potential. North Jersey residents should also be aware of the potential for urban flooding and flash floods.

As of Tuesday morning, Morris, Sussex, Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties are all under flood watch along with some areas of eastern Pennsylvania. The flood watch is set to last until Wednesday afternoon.

The coastal areas of North Jersey, as well as much of the Jersey Shore, are also under a coastal flood advisory.

Stay vigilant, stay prepared, and keep an eye on the forecast and messages from your local officials as the storm starts to roll in.

