Nothing left to do but wait for the snow to make its way across Delaware

Reports of closures and delays continue to make their way across Delaware as flurries fall early Friday ahead of what's supposed to be the week's second snow storm.

A winter storm warning has been issued for northern Delaware and is in effect until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The storm is forecast to deliver up to 6 inches of snow causing hazardous travel conditions.

Sussex County, which is under a winter weather advisory, is experiencing rain with a mix of snow toward the coast.

Children practice sledding in the near 3 inches of snow dropped in Rockwood Park since yesterday in Wilmington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Temperatures will rapidly drop into the teens late Friday night causing untreated roads to become icy and dangerous. Areas of blowing snow are possible over the weekend.

Delaware has already lowered the speed limit on I-495 from 65 mph to 55 mph. The state Department of Transportation is also reminding motorist that bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

"Heavy ice" from a storm earlier this week, caused several crashes on Tuesday resulting in large stretches of highways being closed — including I-495.

The latest storm will spread accumulating snow and travel disruptions across 18 states in the Midwest and Northeast, home to 115 million people, into Friday night, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Arctic air will pour in following the storm, resulting in the coldest winter weekend so far for much of the eastern United States.

The area most likely to pick up a foot of snow, according to AccuWeather, is the mountains of West Virginia.

This area of moderate to heavy snow may extend into southern New Jersey and Delaware, which would put a plowable snowstorm in play from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia and to the west. Enough snow to shovel and plow could extend to Cincinnati, Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Dover, Delaware.

Weekend highs across the state will hover in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday, inching up into the 30s by Sunday. Delaware can expect to see highs in the 50s later next week — around Wednesday and Thursday.

How much snow will Delaware see?

Here are the latest projections for Delaware:

Wilmington and the northern part of New Castle County is expected to get 4-6 inches.

Southern New Castle County is forecasted to receive 3-4 inches of snow.

Northern Kent County is forecasted to receive 2-3 inches.

Southern Kent County is forecasted to receive 1-2 inches of snow.

Sussex County will receive an inch or less of snow, with the most accumulation possibly in northern Sussex County.

