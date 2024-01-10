Pueblo police release new details on Cañon City car chase and homicide investigation

Pueblo police released new details Tuesday about a high-speed vehicle chase from Pueblo to Cañon City on Sunday in which a suspect died after being confronted by police.

Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 early Sunday morning and later learned that two people, a man and a woman, had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, but the woman, identified Tuesday by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old AaLiyah Chacon, died as a result of her injuries.

Pueblo police said in a news release that detectives launched a homicide investigation, which determined the shooting suspects were traveling in a silver Kia Rio.

Later that day, Pueblo patrol officers observed a silver Kia Rio on the east side of Pueblo. An officer attempted a traffic stop and a “pursuit was initiated,” according to police.

Police pursued the suspects north onto Interstate 25, through other streets, and eventually to U.S. Highway 50 West. Police say the suspects “drove around several sets of stop sticks and continued into the Cañon City area.”

Law enforcement officers from the Pueblo Police Department, Cañon City Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which was asked by Cañon City PD to investigate the incident, said Monday that the pursuit topped speeds of 100 mph and that the silver Kia Rio was reportedly stolen.

In Cañon City, the suspect vehicle headed north and police pursued it through a field behind a house in the 2800 block of Central Avenue.

Police say the suspect vehicle crashed into a fence and the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Cañon City PD announced Sunday that “officers reported shots fired” and one of the suspects, identified Monday as 21-year-old Davonte Evans, was found dead.

CBI stated Monday that its initial review found “no evidence to suggest that any officer fired their weapon."

No police officers were placed on administrative leave, according to CBI.

An autopsy on Evans is still pending, CBI said. The Fremont County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The second suspect who allegedly fled the vehicle, Jordan Zeigler, 19, was located by police and arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a concealed weapon. Zeigler was released from the Fremont County Jail on a personal recognizance bond Monday morning, according to CBI.

Pueblo police said in Tuesday’s news release that the investigation into Chacon’s death is ongoing and it is “unknown at this time if Evans and Zeigler are suspects."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-553-3335. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

