Some Sioux Falls City Council candidates already have thousands in donations

As of Friday, hopefuls for the city’s four open seats on the Sioux Falls City Council are able to begin collecting the signatures they’ll need to officially become candidates in the April 9 election.

So far, six candidates have filed paperwork indicating their intention to run. And five of them have filed their first campaign finance disclosure report, giving an early look at the financial support they’ve been able to drum up.

Here's what we've learned so far:

At-Large C

The only at-large seat in this election cycle was also the only one where an incumbent councilor was in play — that is, before Alex Jensen announced he would not be running for another term.

He instead endorsed Richard Thomason, a former state lawmaker who has called himself “a firm advocate for fiscal responsibility with balanced budgets and low taxes.”

Richard Thomason

Thomason has a good head start in fundraising, with $10,136.49 in the bank as of Jan. 5.

In addition to $2,138.49 from his own legislative committee, Thomason received several $1,000 donations from names including Mark Mickelson, Ron Nelson and Rocky Rehfeldt.

Another $1,500 came from The Second Century PAC, chaired by Woods Fuller attorney Justin Smith.

Thomason did not list any expenses.

The other candidate who has filed to run for the seat is Jordan Deffenbaugh, a community organizer who wants to “revitalize the city and put power back into the hands of core neighborhoods.”

Jordan Deffenbaugh

Deffenbaugh has raised $1,215 as of Jan. 4, including a $200 donation from Joe Kirby and $320 in unitemized contributions under $100.

He’s also started spending — $674.67 so far, much of it on advertising. He’s got $540.33 currently left in his committee.

Northeast District

The first person to file to run for the seat being vacated by Councilor Pat Starr was Tarek Maalouf, an attorney who serves as the secretary for South Dakota Young Republicans.

Tarek Maalouf and his dog, Stella.

Maalouf has said as councilor he would focus on “affordable housing, low crime, and a thriving downtown,” and has brought in $2,284 as of Jan. 5., nearly half of it a loan from himself, along with a $500 donation from Kirby.

Maloouf has spent $873.02 so far, mostly on his campaign website, videography and design services. He has $1,411.08 left in his committee.

Sioux Falls marketer Miranda Basye has also filed to run for the northeastern seat, with a stated focus on public safety, infrastructure and parks and recreation.

Miranda Basye

She’s raised $7,696 as of Jan. 4, including two $1,000 donations from MarketBeat CEO Matt Paulson and Tony Burke, who chaired Dawn Marie Johnson’s run for the Sioux Falls School Board.

Basye has already spent $2,214.78, nearly half of that on advertising. She’s got $5,481.22 remaining in her committee.

Northwest District

Jennifer Sigette is the only person who’s filed to run for the seat being vacated by Councilor Greg Neitzert following his two terms on the council.

Jennifer Sigette

The executive director of the South Dakota Lions Foundation said she wants to see the city “tackle the needs facing working families and retirees looking to stay close to home.”

She’s raised $7,350 as of Jan. 5, including $1,000 from Paulson, who is also serving as her campaign’s co-chair, $200 from former Councilor Christine Erickson and $1,000 from the candidate committee of current Councilor Curt Soehl.

She’s spent $158.31 so far on bank and credit card fees, leaving her with $7,191.69 in her committee.

Southwest District

Ryan Spellerberg has filed to run for the seat currently held by Marshall Selberg, who is term-limited.

Ryan and Emily Spellerberg

The Sioux Falls banker has listed reducing crime and investing in infrastructure as some of his primary goals in the role, and has been supported by Alex Jensen.

His first campaign finance disclosure report — which was filed on January 27, more than three weeks after the Jan. 4 deadline — shows that he's raised $12,193.67 so far.

Donors included Jennifer and Joe Kirby and Chris and Emily Daugaard, as well as $1,000 contributions from local businesses Smart Homes, Advertising Arts and PS Garage Doors.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls City Council candidate campaign finance reports filed