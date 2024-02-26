Suing the NCAA keeps Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti in the public eye

State Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has been the most active AG in Tennessee history in seeking out lawsuits pleasing to the far right. Recently he expanded his horizon by suing the NCAA in federal court over its name, image and likeness recruiting ban, a move that dovetails with the feelings of University of Tennessee fans incensed at the NCAA.

This legal action is not ideological but seeks to right a wrong against the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Chancellor Donde Plowman and UT System President Randy Boyd have spoken out strongly against the NCAA, and Gov. Bill Lee has joined.

Meanwhile, in other areas, Skrmetti sued BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, over what he alleged were misleading statements about using environmental, social and governance factors in its investment strategy. While an interesting suit, I am not sure how high up the priority list this ranks with Tennesseans as he uses tax dollars to pursue this.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti speaks to the media outside of the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse in Greeneville on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Skrmetti picked a very popular issue by suing the NCAA. It assures him constant media attention as he personally attends the court proceedings and has extensive media availability afterward.

He denies interest in running for governor in 2026, but that could change. It’s now a presumed three-way race among Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and U.S. Rep. Mark Green. Green announced he is retiring from Congress, and he and Jacobs have all but announced. Sexton is less obvious about his intentions.

Two weeks ago, Skrmetti championed the creation of a “strategic litigation unit” within his office at a cost of $2.3 million to fight what Skrmetti calls “administrative overreach,” meaning actions of the federal government that he does not like.

Skrmetti raised eyebrows recently when he said he was considering opening more satellite offices around the state. The AG has a Knoxville and West Tennessee office now. Additional offices would allow him to travel the state at public expense under the radar screen to visit new offices and contact civic clubs. He has a state-provided car and driver, plus security.

Jacobs, as Knox County mayor, cannot travel outside Knox County without it being noted, as he discovered when he flew to Iowa to campaign for Donald Trump while Knox County was being hammered by up to 10 inches of snow.

Skrmetti has never sought or held elected public office. He needed only three votes on the state Supreme Court to secure an eight-year term as AG. It was all done behind closed doors. Former Justice Sharon Lee said she voted “no” on his appointment.

His sponsorship of the NCAA lawsuit places him front and center across Tennessee. It secures great name recognition, which Jacobs, Sexton and Green can’t beat.

Democratic County Commission candidate Shane Jackson had a successful kickoff of his campaign this month with more than 100 attending at Holly’s Gourmet Market on Kingston Pike.

Jackson, a banker, will face the winner of a heated GOP contest to be decided March 5 between Garrett Holt and Liz Tombras.

VOTER'S GUIDE: All you need to know Knox County 2024 primary election: Meet the candidates and learn their stances

District 4 is closely divided between Democrats and Republicans. The county general election is Aug. 1.

Andrew Davis, political consultant for Holt, has sought copies of the West Knox GOP Club bylaws after club president Gary Loe backed a $1,500 club contribution to Tombras. Loe has ignored numerous emails from Davis.

I don’t know if the Tombras contribution is legal or not, but I do know that party officials normally refrain from going public with their backing for a specific candidate in the primary. It is considered inappropriate to take sides in a party primary.

Loe is controversial among Republicans and lost his bid to be elected treasurer of Knox GOP last year. He also lost to Gloria Johnson for state representative.

Former U.S. attorney general and Alabama senator Jeff Sessions will speak to the Knox County Federalist Society on March 5 at The Foundry. The event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. costs $30 for society members and $50 for nonmembers. There will be snacks and a cash bar.

The death of former state representative, historian, author and civil rights legend Bob Booker at age 88 last week is a real loss to all of Knoxville. His achievements for many are real and we are better for his efforts.

Birthdays

Feb. 29: Attorney Ray H. Jenkins is 64. Matthew T. Kittrell is 60.

March 1: Norma Beagle is 71. Deborah Crouse is 32. Attorney Taylor Forrester is 41. Brian J. Rivera is 39. Bob Thomas is 70. Jeff Wilke is 65. Dale Wortham is 75.

March 2: Businessman Jim Clayton is 90. Jake Felde is 39. Brett Grimm is 57. Steve Harris is 72. Christopher Lambert is 39. Tommy Lowe is 74. Keith A. Lyon is 51.

March 3: Grant K. Barton is 52. Keith Beagle is 71. Karim Boghani is 47. Mike Connor is 73. Benjamin J. Devore is 35. Sen. Frank Niceley is 77. Former Knox GOP chair Randy Pace is 62. Dr. Bradley Pearman is 65. Amy Trainer is 54. Attorney Paul Whalen is 64.

March 4: Drew Hamilton is 40. Ray Hand is 81. Sandra Korbelik is 73. John Scheb is 69. Megan Stair is 49. Clarence Swearengen is 57.

March 5: Jennifer Owen is 57. Former City Councilwoman Marilyn Roddy is 62.

March 6: Charles Swanson, longest serving city law director, is 70. County law attorney Amanda Morse is 40. Former state senator Jamie Woodson is 52.

Former Knoxville Mayor Victor Ashe in the News Sentinel photo studio, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Victor Ashe is a former Knoxville mayor and former ambassador to Poland. He is a columnist for Shopper News.

Knox News and Shopper News promptly correct all errors. If you think we have published incorrect information, please email accuracy@knoxnews.com. Describe the error, where you saw it, the date, page number or the URL.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Suing the NCAA keeps AG Jonathan Skrmetti in the public eye