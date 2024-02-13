Knox County 2024 primary election voter guide: Meet the candidates and read their stances

It's a big election year, and there's a lot to know. You're going to want to get started now to get ahead of the game.

As a matter of fact, your first opportunity of the year to cast a ballot is Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, when Tennessee early voting starts.

This time around, voters will choose their favored presidential candidate and who they want to represent their party in this year's Knox County races. You'll have to pick a Democratic or Republican ballot and narrow down your candidates from there.

Knox News is here to help. We sat down with dozens of candidates in person to chat about their visions for the future of our community. We also sent them questionnaires so they could speak directly to you, the voters.

Their answers are below, as well as general information about the election. It's the first election of three this year so we'll be doing this a few times around in 2024.

We hope you find this information helpful as you decide whose values align with yours.

First, you're going to need to know the basics

How do I register? When is early voting? Who qualifies for absentee ballots?

Get all the need-to-know details here.

Who's running in the 2024 Knox County primary races?

We have simple lists for those who just want races, districts and names.

The Knox County Commission, judge, law director and property assessor candidate list is here.

The Knox County Board of Education candidate list is here.

But you're a smart voter and you want more than that. We've got you covered ....

Get to know the Knox County Commission candidates

There sure are a lot of candidates in this primary, which is great news.

We've summarized the answers of those who chatted with us in person and also published their direct answers if they returned our candidate questionnaire, and labeled each answer accordingly.

Here are the 2024 Knox County Commission candidates in their own words from our voter guide.

Get to know the Knox County school board candidates

School board elections are now partisan thanks to a change in Tennessee law. That means candidates will be divided by party ballot in this election.

Knox News talked to the candidates about why they're running, the district's budget, how they'd work with other elected officials, teacher salaries and more.

Here are the 2024 Knox County Board of Education candidates in their own words from our voter guide.

Meet the lone Knox County judge candidate

Hector Sanchez is hoping to stay in his job as a criminal court judge, and talked to us about what he'd like to accomplish next.

There are three Knox County law director candidates

This race, at least on the Republican side, is heating up. There's only one Democrat, so that person will move on regardless.

Here's what the Knox County law director candidates had to say about the office, why they're running and a bit about their legal philosophy.

And the Knox County property assessor candidates

The property assessor runs a big office with a big job: Put a value on every building and piece of land in the county.

It's important not only to your wallet as a taxpayer, but eventually in how much money our taxes bring in each year.

There are two Republicans in the race, who will face off in a primary, and one Democrat. Here's what they had to say about why they are best qualified for the job.

