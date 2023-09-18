Trump legal news brief: Trump's lawyers seize on Judge Chutkan’s remark that 'a president is not a king'

The former president’s lawyers file more documents to back their claim that a judge is biased against him. Trump concedes in an interview that he was told his election claims had no merit, and another former member of his administration seeks to have his case moved to federal court.

Jan. 6 election interference

Trump lawyers submit supporting materials appeal in bid for judge’s recusal

Key players: Judge Tanya Chutkan, special counsel Jack Smith

One week after filing a motion for Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from handling Trump’s federal election interference case, lawyers for the former president submitted new documents to support their claim that Chutkan was biased against Trump, CBS News reported.

“The public must have confidence that President Trump’s constitutional rights are being protected by an unbiased judicial officer,” the former president's lawyers wrote in supporting documents filed late Sunday.

In their new filing, Trump’s lawyers noted that Chutkan, who had sentenced some Jan. 6 rioters to prison had referred to Trump, saying “blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

Another alleged example of Chutkan’s bias, Trump’s lawyers wrote, was her remark that “a president is not king.”

In his own filing last week arguing the judge should not recuse herself, Smith noted that Chutkan’s statements were both factually true, and made in the context of responding to arguments made by defendants who claimed they were only acting on Jan. 6, 2021, at the direction of the former president.

Why it matters: Ultimately, Chutkan herself will decide whether to recuse, and is under no specific deadline to do so. If she decides to remain on the case, Trump’s lawyers, who have repeatedly sought to paint prosecutors and judges as biased against them, could file a long-shot appeal to have her removed.

On “Meet the Press,” Trump acknowledges being told election was not rigged

Key players: NBC News host Kirsten Welker, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Attorney General William Barr

In an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump acknowledged that multiple people inside the government had told him that the 2020 presidential election was not marred by fraud.

Rather than heed the findings of people like Pence and Barr, who informed Trump that the election was legitimate, Trump sought out other opinions and came to his own conclusion.

“I was listening to different people, and when I added it all up, the election was rigged,” Trump told Welker, adding. “You know who I listen to? Myself. I saw what happened.”

The Justice Department indictment of Trump notes that the former president had been informed multiple times that the claims of fraud were not “but the defendant disseminated them anyway – to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

Why it matters: Prosecutors argue that Trump knowingly lied about the election results. By admitting that he was told that fraud did not cost him victory, Trump is acknowledging that he was aware of evidence showing his claims did not add up.

Georgia election interference

Judge skeptical as another former Trump official seeks to move Fulton County charges to federal court

Key players: Former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, Clark’s attorney Harry MacDougald, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

Lawyers for Clark argued Monday that a judge should move the Fulton County felony charges against him to federal court.

Clark is the second former Trump administration official charged in the 2020 election interference case in Georgia to seek the venue change. Jones has already denied Meadows’ request to move his case to federal court and Meadows is appealing that ruling.

MacDougald argued Clark was acting in his official capacity when he drafted a letter that sought to convince Georgia election officials that voter fraud may have marred the 2020 election results in the state.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen refused to send the letter, saying there was no evidence of fraud on that scale, and prosecutors argued that Clark was acting well outside of his official duties when he wrote the letter.

Unlike Meadows, Clark did not testify at his hearing on Monday.

Why it matters: Jones, who already ruled against Meadows, seemed skeptical of the arguments made by MacDougald and refused a request to allow Clark to submit a sworn statement in the case without appearing in person.

Friday, Sept. 15

The former president offers a defense for his handling of classified documents that is undercut by his own past statements. An appellate judge puts a temporary halt on Trump’s financial fraud trial, and New York’s attorney general says she plans to call Trump and his adult sons as witnesses.

Classified documents criminal trial

In interview, Trump says he was 'allowed to take' classified documents

Key players: media host Megyn Kelly, special counsel Jack Smith, Trump employees Carlos De Oliveira and Walt Nauta

On Thursday, Kelly aired an in-depth interview with Trump in which the former president offered a curious defense for his hoarding of classified documents after leaving the White House, HuffPost reported.

“I’m allowed to have these documents. I’m allowed to take these documents, classified or not classified. And, frankly, when I have them, they become unclassified. People think you have to go through a ritual. You don’t, at least in my opinion,” Trump told Kelly of his apparent misconception of the Presidential Records Act of 1978, which clarifies that a former president is not entitled to simply hold on to classified documents.

Smith has charged Trump with 32 counts of willfully retaining national defense information under the Espionage Act as well as eight counts stemming from his efforts to obstruct the federal investigation into his handling of the documents.

Two Mar-a-Lago employees, De Oliviera and Nauta, have been charged with attempting to delete security camera footage sought by investigators.

Multiple former Trump administration officials have said they have no recollection of the former president having declassified any documents, and Trump himself is captured on tape acknowledging that he could not do so after leaving office.

Why it matters: Remarks made in interviews or in social media posts by Trump will almost certainly be used in the case against him.

New York financial fraud civil trial

Judge temporarily halts New York financial fraud case after Trump lawyers challenge statute of limitations

Key players: New York Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Arthor Engoron, appellate Judge David Friedman

New York state appellate court judge Friedman on Thursday temporarily halted the proceedings in Trump’s New York financial fraud trial, potentially delaying the Oct. 2 start date, CNN reported.

Trump’s lawyers filed a last-minute lawsuit against Engoron, who is overseeing the case brought by James that accused him of overstepping his authority because he had not yet ruled on whether the statute of limitations had expired on many of the claims against the former president, his adult sons and the Trump organization.

Friedman said the appeals court would reach a decision on the lawsuit by Sept. 25.

Why it matters: Trump’s lawyers have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to have Engoron replaced. The appellate court’s decision could change that, or it could signal that the case is ready to move forward.

N.Y. AG plans to call Trump, his sons and business associates as witnesses

Key players: New York Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Judge Arthur Engoron

In a court filing uncovered by the Daily Beast , James proposed a list of 57 possible witnesses in her $250 million financial fraud trial of the former president, his adult sons and his business.

The list includes Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Trump Organization executives and the bankers with whom the company did business.

Why it matters: If Engoron approves the witness lists for the defense and the prosecution in their current state, Trump and his sons could be forced to take the stand.

Thursday, Sept. 14

A judge ruled Thursday that all 19 of the criminal defendants in Georgia will not be tried in a single case. The names of 30 unindicted co-conspirators in the case will be revealed to lawyers for the defense. And an appeals court rules that federal prosecutors cannot obtain a Congressman’s phone records of calls with other lawmakers regarding the 2020 election.

Georgia election interference

Judge severs October trial for Powell and Chesebro from Trump and 16 others charged

Key players: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Judge Scott McAfee, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro

McAfee ruled Thursday that Trump and 16 others charged by Willis for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia would be tried separately from Powell and Chesebro, CBS News reported.

Powell and Chesebro both requested a speedy trial, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 23. Willis had asked McAfee to rule that all 19 defendants could be tried together starting on that date.

McAfee also denied requests by Powell and Chesebro to be tried separately from each other.

“Beginning with the logistical concerns, the Fulton County Courthouse simply contains no courtroom adequately large enough to hold all 19 defendants, their multiple attorneys and support staff, the sheriff’s deputies, court personnel, and the State’s prosecutorial team,” McAfee wrote in his ruling. “Relocating to another, larger venue raises security concerns that cannot be rapidly addressed.”

McAfee did not set a date for the start of the trial for the remaining 17 people charged, including Trump, and noted that “additional severances may follow.”

Why it matters: Prosecutors have estimated that a single trial for all the defendants could last four months. In her own court filing, Willis noted that “breaking this case up into multiple lengthy trials would create an enormous strain on the judicial resources of the Fulton County Superior Court.” Trump’s strategy in all of the cases brought against him is to delay the proceedings until after the 2024 presidential election.

Prosecutors to share names of 30 unindicted co-conspirators with defense lawyers

Key players: Willis, Judge McAfee, Chesebro lawyer Scott Grubman, Powell attorney Brian Rafferty

Willis agreed during a Thursday court hearing to release the identities of 30 unnamed and unindicted co-conspirators to lawyers representing the 19 people charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, the Independent reported.

Lawyers Grubman and Rafferty had asked McAfee to compel Willis to provide that information as part of discovery for their Oct. 23 trial.

Willis will request a protective order to keep those names from being made public.

Why it matters: A report was made public last week that showed that the special grand jury voted to charge 39 people with nearly 160 criminal counts in the sprawling case. Willis opted to charge far fewer individuals, but those unindicted co-conspirators will likely be called to testify during the trials for the 19 who were indicted.

Jan. 6 election interference

Appeals court blocks prosecutors from obtaining Rep. Scott Perry’s phone records

Key players: Special counsel Jack Smith, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

A ruling made public Wednesday by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals prevents federal prosecutors on Smith’s team from obtaining phone records pertaining to Perry’s discussions with other lawmakers about the 2020 election, CNN reported.

Perry’s phone was seized by the FBI in August 2022. Smith has sought access to his phone records as part of his investigation into efforts to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While the appeals court found that conversations about the election between members of Congress were protected from scrutiny by prosecutors, it also ruled that prosecutors may still be able to access Perry’s conversations and texts with Trump and members of his administration.

Perry is known to have pressured the White House to challenge the election results in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: By defining conversations between lawmakers about elections as under the scope of official duties, the appeals court took away a potential avenue of investigation for Smith and his team.

Wed. Sept. 13

One judge ruled Trump can’t yet look at classified documents in the Mar-a-Lago case. Another rejected the former president’s bid to move a legal challenge to his candidacy to federal court, and Trump waived his right to a speedy trial in Georgia.

Classified documents

Judge rules Trump and his lawyers can’t see or discuss classified documents at Mar-a-Lago — for now

Key players: Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, special counsel Jack Smith

Cannon issued a ruling made public Wednesday that placed some restrictions on how and where Trump and his lawyers could discuss and view classified documents at the heart of the Justice Department’s case against the former president, The Hill reported.

Trump’s lawyers had asked Cannon to allow them to create a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) at Mar-a-Lago so they could view documents there to prepare for trial. Smith scoffed at this request, noting that Mar-a-Lago is the scene where the bulk of the 40 criminal counts he has charged Trump with were committed.

Cannon ruled that only a SCIF operated by the U.S. government could be used by the defense to review and discuss the classified documents at issue in the case. But the judge, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump, did not rule out the establishment of a SCIF at Mar-a-Lago in the future.

Why it matters: After coming under fire for some prior rulings in the documents matter that seemed to favor Trump, Cannon left the question of whether a SCIF could be set up at Mar-a-Lago to a chief information security officer, who would act as a neutral party.

Federal election interference

Judge rejects Trump appeal to move Colorado 14th Amendment lawsuit to federal court

Key players: U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

On Tuesday, Brimmer shot down Trump’s request that a case brought by six Colorado voters to block Trump from appearing on presidential ballots due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol be moved to federal court, NBC News reported.

The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states that no person shall be allowed to hold office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

Brimmer said in his four-page ruling that Trump and his lawyers had not properly served Griswold or obtained her consent for the removal of the case. As a result, he sent the case back to the state court in Denver County.

Why it matters: A growing number of 14th Amendment legal challenges are being put forth in state courts to keep Trump’s name from appearing on ballots.

Georgia election interference

Trump waives right to speedy trial

Key players: Fulton County, Ga., DA Fani Willis, Judge Scott McAfee, lawyer Sidney Powell, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro

In a court filing Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers waived his right to a speedy trial, the Associated Press reported.

Willis is seeking to try all 19 defendants in her sprawling election interference case starting on Oct. 23. So far, McAfee has agreed to that start date for two defendants — Powell and Chesebro — who requested a speedy trial.

Defendants in Georgia have the right to demand that their cases be tried without delay.

Why it matters: Trump has consistently sought to delay the proceedings in the criminal and civil cases against him until after the 2024 election.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Lawyers for the former president want a new judge in the Jan. 6 election interference case, charges dismissed in Georgia, and delays in the criminal proceedings in New York and a second defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says Trump sexually assaulted her.

Jan. 6 election interference

Trump seeks recusal of Jan. 6 case judge

Key players: Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and John Lauro, Judge Tanya Chutkan

In a long-shot Monday court filing, Trump’s lawyers asked Chutkan to recuse herself from the federal election interference and obstruction case because she appeared prejudiced against the former president, Politico reported.

“Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial — and may believe that she can do so — her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome,” Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and John Lauro wrote in the filing.

Chutkan has overseen many of the Justice Department’s cases against those who rioted at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. In an October sentencing hearing for two of those found guilty, she noted that the rioters “were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man — not the Constitution,” adding, “It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

In response to the recusal motion, Chutkan gave prosecutors in the case until Thursday to submit their reply, the Independent reported.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 1994 that “only in the rarest of circumstances” can a judge be forced to recuse. Chutkan will make the decision as to whether to step aside, and most experts agree she is unlikely to do so.

Georgia election interference

Trump asks judge in Georgia to dismiss state charges against him

Key players: Judge Scott McAfee, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, former Trump campaign attorney Ray Smith

Following the lead of Giuliani, Chesbro and Smith, lawyers for Trump submitted a court filing Monday asking for McAfee to toss the Georgia indictment against him due to deficiencies in the case, CNN reported.

Trump is charged with 13 felonies in Georgia stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss there, including a violation of the state’s RICO Act.

Such motions are common before criminal trials get underway, but are rarely successful.

Why it matters: The 19 co-defendants are each pursuing their own defense to the charges made against them, and a court victory by one of them would likely usher in similar challenges by the others.

New York hush money case

Judge in New York hush money civil case signals willingness to reschedule trial

Key players: Judge Juan Merchan, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche

Though Merchan rejected a May motion by Trump’s lawyers for him to recuse himself from the financial fraud and hush money payment trial against the former president, he signaled Monday that he would be willing to move the start date of the trial due to possible scheduling conflicts with Trump’s other cases, ABC News reported.

The New York Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Blanche to remove Merchan from the case over his alleged “preconceived bias” against the former president.

Why it matters: Trump’s strategy in the four criminal cases in which he has been indicted is to push them beyond the Nov. 2024 presidential election. Polls show that a guilty verdict could significantly dampen Trump’s political support.

E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Trump lawyers ask appeals court to delay second defamation trial

Key players: Trump attorney Alina Habba, Judge Lewis Kaplan, Second U.S. Court of Appeals

Trump’s lawyers asked an appeals court to pause E. Jean Carroll’s pending defamation trial so that the former president could have more time to submit an immunity defense, ABC News reported.

“With a trial scheduled for January 15, it is imperative that this court stays all district court proceedings until it resolves whether a president may raise his immunity defense,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba told the Second U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Kaplan has already ruled that Trump does not deserve presidential immunity in the case because he waited three years to try to invoke it.

Why it matters: Kaplan has ruled that the trial is simply to decide how much money Trump will owe Carroll, CBS News reported. In May, a jury found Trump liable for defamation and sexual battery against Carroll stemming from an incident in a New York department in the 1990s.

Monday, Sept. 11

A case moves forward to bar Trump from appearing on the ballot in Colorado, the former White House chief of staff files a change-of-venue appeal and the New York financial fraud trial against the former president will last for nearly three months.

Georgia election interference

Key players: Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones

Following a ruling by Jones that denied Meadows’s attempt to move his case, which stems from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, to federal court, lawyers for the former White House chief of staff filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit, Reuters reported.

Charged along with Trump and 17 others, Meadows faces two felony counts: a violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, which covers organized crime, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Trump is also said to be considering attempting to change the venue for his trial to federal court, which would expand the potential jury pool.

Why it matters: A loss on appeal would significantly diminish the chances that Meadows, Trump and the other defendants will be able to change the venue for their upcoming trials.

Jan. 6 election interference

Colorado secretary of state vows to pursue 14th Amendment challenge to Trump’s 2024 bid

Key player: Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

In response to a lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington that seeks to bar Trump from appearing on the Republican primary ballot, Griswold signaled her support for pursuing the case, The Hill reported .

“Section 3 of the 14th Amendment clearly lays out in very clear terms that if someone swears to uphold the Constitution, they are disqualified from holding office if they go and engage in insurrection, rebellion, or aid or comfort to the enemies of the Constitution,” Griswold said in a Saturday interview with MSNBC.

“And Donald Trump incited an insurrection, and there are big constitutional questions around that provision as to whether he is disqualified from the Colorado ballot,” Griswold continued. “So, we’ll see this litigation through, and ultimately I think it’s important for a court to weigh in to provide guidance.”

Trump has asked that the Colorado case be moved to federal court.

Why it matters: With 14th Amendment legal challenges to Trump’s candidacy being filed in multiple states, the U.S. Supreme Court could ultimately decide whether the former president is allowed to run again.

New York financial fraud

Trump financial fraud trial expected to last nearly 3 months, judge says

Key players: New York Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Arthur Engoron

Engoron, the judge overseeing the civil trial in New York over charges that Trump, his adult sons and his business illegally overvalued the worth of their business assets, said Friday that the case would last nearly three months, AFP reported.

Engoron has already refused to delay the start of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2 in Manhattan and end on Dec. 22.

In a court filing, James has asked Engoron to issue a summary judgment that Trump, his sons and business did illegally inflate the value of their business holdings and has also asked the judge to sanction Trump for “frivolous conduct” in the case.

Why it matters: The length of the trial ensures that it will generate headlines through Dec. 22, just prior to the start of the presidential primary season.

Friday, Sept. 8

The special grand jury report in Fulton County, Ga., reveals that many others narrowly avoided being indicted. Donald Trump held a New Jersey fundraiser Thursday for one of his co-defendants in Georgia, and New York’s attorney general says the former president inflated his net worth by billions of dollars every year.

Georgia election interference

Special grand jury recommended charges for Graham, 20 other Trump allies

Key players: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn, lawyer Boris Epshteyn, lawyer Lin Wood, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Ga., recommended criminal charges be brought against Graham and 20 other Trump allies who ended up not being indicted by Willis, HuffPost reports.

Those revelations appear in the grand jury report on the investigation into the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Ultimately, Willis did not include in her sprawling indictment Graham, Perdue, Loeffler, Flynn, Wood and others the grand jury voted to charge. Nineteen people, including Trump, have been charged with multiple felonies, including racketeering.

After losing a court challenge, Graham testified before the 21-person grand jury, which later voted 13-7 to indict him, with one member abstaining.

In a statement posted to his social media website, Truth Social, Trump said the release of the report has “ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt.”

Why it matters: Some on the grand jury argued that for political figures like Graham, Perdue and Loeffler, “pandering to their political base” did not rise to “being guilty of a criminal conspiracy.” Willis, who has a reputation as a meticulous prosecutor, apparently agreed.

Trump hosted $100,000-a-plate fundraiser to help co-defendant Giuliani pay his legal bills

Key players: Lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his son Andrew Giuliani

On Thursday, Trump hosted a $100,000-per-person fundraiser to help Giuliani, his former attorney, pay his mounting legal bills, the Associated Press reported.

The event was held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and was expected to raise $1 million for Giuliani, according to Andrew Giuliani, the former New York mayor’s son, who told WABC radio, “It won’t be enough to get through this.”

Giuliani is facing 13 felony counts in Fulton County, Ga., for his efforts to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Why it matters: Trump had faced criticism from some of his co-defendants for not offering to help cover the costs of their legal bills. In July, Giuliani listed his Manhattan apartment for sale for a price of $6.5 million.

New York civil financial fraud

Prosecutors: Trump inflated his net worth by up to $3.6 billion per year

Key players: New York Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Arthur Engoron

In a court filing Friday, James’s office said that Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion per year, ABC News reported.

Trump, his adult sons and his business regularly misled financial institutions by adding square footage to properties, ignoring development requirements and disregarding unfavorable appraisals, according to the filing.

“After factoring in these and other fundamental considerations that any informed buyer and seller in the marketplace would take into account, Mr. Trump’s net worth would be further substantially reduced by between $1.9 billion to $3.6 billion per year, which is still a conservative estimate,” the filing in the $250 million civil case states.

Trump and his sons have all pleaded not guilty in the case.

Why it matters: Engoron has scheduled a Sept. 22 hearing to decide whether to grant a summary judgment against Trump ahead of the Oct. 2 start of the trial. If he does so, the case will boil down to deciding how much money the former president, his family and business are liable to pay the state and whether they can continue to operate there.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Another former Trump official is found guilty of contempt of Congress. The Georgia prosecutor trying former President Donald Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results seeks to keep the identity of jurors secret. A former Mar-a-Lago employee avoids criminal charges by agreeing to testify for the prosecution and the New York financial fraud civil trial will not be delayed.

Jan. 6 election interference

Former Trump official found guilty of contempt of Congress charges

Key players: Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, former White House strategist Steve Bannon, Judge Amit Mehta

Navarro was found guilty Thursday of two counts of contempt of Congress for his refusal to offer testimony and documents after being subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, the Associated Press reported.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison. Mehta set Navarro's sentencing date for Jan. 12.

Navarro is the second former Trump official to be found guilty of contempt of Congress. Last year, Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for defying a House subpoena. His case is under appeal.

Why it matters: Navarro’s lawyers argued he did not have to turn over evidence or testify about his dealings with Trump because he was shielded by executive privilege claims. Those same arguments are likely to be made in special counsel Jack Smith's upcoming case against Trump.

Georgia election interference

Willis seeks protections for jurors

Key players: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee

In a motion filed Wednesday, Willis asked McAfee to prohibit the 19 defendants, the news media and others from publishing images, videos, photos or drawings of those being considered as jurors in the sprawling criminal case regarding attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

In the motion, Willis seeks to block the release of information about jurors — “specifically physical descriptions, telephone numbers, addresses, employer names and membership affiliations” — that could be used to intimidate or harm them, the Associated Press reported.

Why it matters: In the wake of the release of the 41-count indictment against Trump and his allies, the identities of the grand jury members were posted online and they were subject to harassment, including death threats, from supporters of the former president.

Classified documents case

Mar-a-Lago IT worker strikes deal with prosecutors

Key players: Special counsel Jack Smith, Trump employee Yuscil Taveras, valet Walt Nauta, property manager Carlos De Oliveira

In a worrisome development for Trump, an IT worker at Mar-a-Lago has agreed to testify for the prosecution in the case brought by Smith regarding the former president’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

In exchange for his testimony, Taveras will avoid being charged with crimes in the case, CNN reported.

Two other Trump employees, valet Nauta and property manager De Oliveira, have already been charged with helping Trump hide documents from federal investigators; both have pleaded not guilty.

Why it matters: Last month, Taveras reportedly admitted that he initially lied to Smith’s team. He has since told investigators that Trump requested that he delete potentially incriminating security camera footage regarding the documents.

New York financial fraud case

Judge rejects Trump request to delay start of civil trial

Key players: Judge Arthur Engoron, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James

Engoron, the judge overseeing the $250 million financial fraud civil case brought against Trump, his two adult sons and the Trump Organization, rejected arguments made by the former president and his lawyers seeking to delay the start of the trial.

“Defendants’ arguments are completely without merit,” Engoron wrote in his ruling, ABC News reported.

James and the state of New York allege that Trump and his co-defendants committed fraud over decades by overinflating business assets in order to obtain favorable loan terms.

The trial is expected to begin Oct. 2.

Why it matters: In all the legal cases facing the former president, Trump’s lawyers have sought to delay the proceedings until after the 2024 presidential election. So far, those efforts have fallen flat.