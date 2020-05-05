Trump's pick for intel chief pick promises to keep politics out of coronavirus origins

Despite his reputation as a Trump loyalist, Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas repeatedly pledged on Tuesday that he would, if confirmed as the next leader of the U.S. intelligence community, seek out and deliver to Congress and the White House the unvarnished truth on a range of national security issues, including the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What anyone wants the [intelligence community] to say won’t impact the intelligence they get from me,” he told Sen. Angus King.

King, an independent from Maine, had pressed Ratcliffe on whether he would resist any attempts from inside the White House to go “conclusion shopping,” and avoid “pressing the intelligence community to find what [Trump] wants them to find” on the origins of the pandemic, a concern recently reported by the New York Times.

Yahoo News first reported that the intelligence community was still investigating whether the outbreak began as a result of outside contact with an infected animal in China, or whether Chinese researchers studying a natural sample of the virus may have accidentally been infected. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed in a statement published last week that it was looking at this theory.

Rep. John Ratcliffe at his nomination hearing on Tuesday.

It’s easy to promise not to alter intelligence products during a hearing it’s impossible to know what he’ll do “until he’s in the job with the red editing pen in his hand staring at the [president’s daily brief],” wrote Cindy Otis, a former CIA analyst and author of a forthcoming book on disinformation, in a text message to Yahoo News. Most scientists argue that while the lab accident remains possible, it is unlikely based on the recent emergence of the virus and the sheer number of different bat coronaviruses present in the wild.

A source familiar with the matter told Yahoo News that the White House had tasked various intelligence community agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency with determining whether the virus originated in a lab. It remains unclear, however, whether any forthcoming analysis issued on the subject might be misrepresented to the public.

The White House continues to place blame on the World Health Organization and Chinese officials for the devastating results of the pandemic so far. Trump, as well Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have hinted that they have evidence the lab theory is accurate, but are not allowed to share it.

Those concerned about Ratcliffe's fitness to head the intelligence community point to past debates in which he’s been a Trump defender, for example, during the Russia investigation, and later, in the impeachment inquiry against Trump sparked by a CIA whistleblower.

Ratcliffe repeatedly insisted in response to various questions from members of the Senate Intelligence Committee during his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he would “speak truth to power,” and tell President Trump what the intelligence community believes and how confident they are in those conclusions, even if it puts his job at risk.

However, intelligence community veterans are skeptical he’ll live up to those promises, and remain concerned he’s unqualified based on his lack of experience in national security, a statutory requirement for the job.

Ratcliffe at the impeachment trial of President Trump.