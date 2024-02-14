Video shows moment plane crashed on Interstate 75 and burst into flames near Naples, Florida

A private jet with five people on board crashed onto a Collier County highway Friday afternoon, killing two people.

The plane, which departed from Columbus, Ohio, was headed to the Naples Airport and scheduled to go to Fort Lauderdale.

Shortly before 3:10 p.m., the Bombardier 600 jet's pilot radioed Air Traffic Control reporting the jet lost both engines and the plane would not make it to the Naples airport runway.

Pilot: "Okay, Challenger, Hop-A-Jet 823, lost both engines, emergency. I'm making an emergency landing."

Controller: "I've got an emergency. Clear to land Runway 23."

Pilot: "We're clear to land but we're not gonna make the runway. We've lost both engines."

Moments later, the dash cam in truck driver Alfonso Del Nodal's vehicle captured footage of the plane approaching, then crashing onto southbound Interstate 75 and exploding into flames.

Who died in the I-75 plane crash?

Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and co-pilot Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, died in the crash.

Who survived the Naples plane crash?

Crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida, and passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio, the Naples Daily News reported.

The occupants of two automobiles damaged in the crash survived, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Who was on the plane that crashed in Florida?

The plane was occupied by five people:

Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy (died in crash)

Co-pilot Ian Frederick Hofmann (died in crash)

Crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans (survived crash)

Passenger Aaron Baker (survived crash)

Audra Green (survived crash)

What caused the Naples plane crash on I-75?

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

NTSB reportedly plans to move the wreckage to an undisclosed location in Jacksonville for closer inspection.

The flight data recorder, also known as black box, was recovered and sent to the agency headquarters for analysis.

