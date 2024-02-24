Who's running for Lubbock mayor and city council? See what's on the ballot in May

The city council ballot is (almost) set.

With one notable exception, the deadline to file to run in Lubbock's upcoming municipal election was last week. Voters will choose a new mayor, municipal judge and four city councilmembers on May 4. With several officials not seeking re-election, the council will have four to five fresh faces this spring.

The council seats representing Districts 2, 4 and 6 will be open. The District 3 seat is also up for grabs, but the deadline to file in a special election for that spot is not until March 4.

Lubbockites will also decide in May whether to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession in the city.

Below is a look at what's on the May 4 ballot. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Who is running for Lubbock mayor?

Incumbent Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne is not seeking re-election to a second two-year term. Six candidates filed to run to replace him.

Mayor Tray Payne is pictured Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Citizens Tower.

Stephen J. Sanders: Sanders is running for mayor for a third consecutive time. In 2020, he challenged then-incumbent Dan Pope, earning about 44% of the vote. In 2022, he gathered only about 9% of the vote in a race that included Payne and three others.

Steve Massengale : Massengale is the current District 4 councilman and a Lubbock small business owner who was first elected to the council in 2016 when he unseated then-Mayor Pro Tem Jim Gerlt. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2020.

Adam Hernandez : Hernandez lost to Tray Payne in a five-way mayoral race in May 2022. Hernandez was the second-highest vote-getter in that election, earning about 19% of the vote. Hernandez is known for his advocacy work across the Hub City, serving as communications chair for Lubbock Compact.

Kolton Bacon : Bacon is a seeming political newcomer who has not publicly announced his candidacy.

Mark McBrayer: McBrayer is first-term city councilman who represents central Lubbock's District 3. He was first elected in 2022 in an uncontested race and has served about half of his four-year term. He is a local attorney and entrepreneur and said he plans to retire from law to focus on serving as mayor.

Antonio "Tony" Renteria: Renteria is the founder and CEO of Latinos United for Conservative Action. Renteria has formerly served on the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission and the Lubbock County Hospital District (UMC Health System) Board of Managers — a position that he resigned from in 2014.

Who's running for Lubbock City Council District 2?

Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris is not running for re-election to the East Lubbock-based District 2 seat once held by her father. Three have filed to succeed her.

Michael Lestus Mitchell

Gordon Harris

Anna "Anah" Menjares

Who's running for Lubbock City Council District 4?

Current Councilman Steve Massengale is running for mayor, which means he won't return to his south Lubbock council seat. One candidate is running unopposed for the seat.

Brayden Rose

Who's running for Lubbock City Council District 6?

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy is not seeking re-election to her west Lubbock seat after a long tenure as the District 6 councilmember. This contest is also unopposed.

Tim Collins

What about District 3?

Lubbock City Councilman Mark McBrayer is leaving his four-year term unfinished after he filed to run for mayor. Under state law, McBrayer automatically resigned his city council seat by filing to run for another office, though he can continue to serve until his replacement is sworn in.

The filing deadline in the special election to replace him is March 4, so we won't know exactly what the ballot looks like until then.

So far, one candidate has announced his intent to run for the seat: Lubbock attorney and 2022 Texas State House candidate David Glasheen.

Will Lubbock decriminalize marijuana?

Voters in Lubbock will choose "for" or "against" on an initiative to decide if the city adopts the "Freedom Act Lubbock" ordinance to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession in the city limits.

The ballot proposition reads as follows:

THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF LUBBOCK SHALL BE AMENDED BY ENACTING AN INITIATIVE ORDINANCE CREATING “FREEDOM ACT LUBBOCK” INCLUDING MEASURES TO REDUCE ENFORCEMENT OF LOW-LEVEL MARIJUANA OFFENSES.

If passed, the initiative would decriminalize the possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia within the Lubbock city limits and would prevent law enforcement officers from using marijuana odor alone as probable cause for a search. More: Lubbockites will vote on 'Freedom Act' marijuana decriminalization ordinance This vote will come after the city council in November unanimously rejected the ordinance. The Lubbock Compact-affiliated initiating committee collected more than 5,000 valid signatures to for the council and citywide vote.

