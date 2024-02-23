Woman found dead at UGA intramural fields ID'ed as Laken Riley. What we know

Athens-Clarke County police block traffic and investigate at the UGA intramural Fields after the body of a women was found with visible injuries in the woods around Lake Herrick in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

A 22-year-old nursing student was found dead at the University of Georgia intramural fields on Thursday afternoon.

The student, Laken Hope Riley, had gone for a run, according to UGA, and when she didn't return at an expected time, friends called police. UGA police found her body, which had "visible injuries," around 1 p.m.

Here's what we know as of mid-day Friday about the investigation and victim.

Who was the woman killed?

Police identified the victim as Laken Hope Riley, who was a senior nursing student at Augusta University's Athens campus. She previously was a UGA undergrad.

Riley, 22, was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Riley graduated in 2020 from River Ridge High School, where she ran cross country and was a member of the track team.

”Our community and our world lost a shining light with the tragic passing of Laken. An outstanding scholar athlete, Laken inspired classmates and teachers with her love of learning and her kindness to all. We ask that the community please keep her family in their hearts,” said Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian Hightower in a written statement to the AJC.

Where was the victim found on UGA's campus?

Riley’s body was discovered before 1 p.m. by a UGA police officer in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick at the intramural fields off College Station Road, according to police. The woods in this area are laced with trails and are a popular place for students and others to walk and jog.

Riley was at the location to run and when she didn’t return home, a friend called UGA police shortly after noon, according to police.

Are there any suspects?

As of Thursday evening, UGA police said they had no suspects. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigations are also involved in the investigation.

“When you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger. But there’s no immediate danger,” UGA police chief Jeffrey Clark told media on Thursday evening.

UGA, Augusta University classes cancelled

Both UGA and Augusta University cancelled classes on Friday after news of the death was made public.

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel issued a statement expressing sorrow about Riley's death.

"The receipt of this news this afternoon was shocking to all of us," said Keel, who also cancelled classes at the campus in Athens. UGA also cancelled classes on Friday.

